DHS: High Yield, And Growing

Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to articulate why I believe the WisdomTree Equity Income ETF (DHS) is an attractive investment option at its current market price. While interest rates are moving higher, dividend funds continue to perform strongly, and DHS is no exception. Aside from share price appreciation, the fund has increased its dividend handsomely so far in 2018, with growth accelerating in the second half of the year. This will help DHS, which has a focus on high-yield, maintain its positive spread over bonds. Furthermore, the fund's Energy holdings are helping drive positive performance in the short-term, which is a trend I expect to continue as we look to finish up 2018. Finally, Health Care, DHS' largest sector by weighting, remains a compelling long-term play, bolstered by rising consumer expenditures in that area.

Background

First, a little about DHS. The fund "seeks to track the investment results of high dividend yielding companies in the U.S. equity market". DHS has an income focus, with exposure to the highest-yielding companies in the U.S., with monthly distributions as an added benefit (as opposed to quarterly). The fund is currently trading at $72.53/share and, based on the previous twelve distributions, is yielding 3.33% annually. My last review of DHS was in June, when I was not too optimistic on the fund. Since that time, the fund has performed reasonably well, with a return just over 4.6%. While this sounds good, it is important to consider that the market has performed very strongly during that same time period. Therefore, despite this positive return, DHS has lagged the S&P 500, as well as other high-yield dividend ETFs, such as iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) and Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM), as illustrated in the graph below:

Source: CNBC

Despite this under-performance compared to its peers, I believe DHS currently has a positive outlook and will perform strongly heading in to 2019, and I will explain why in detail below.

Dividend Growth - Marked Turnaround

As a dividend-focused fund, I am especially critical of DHS' dividend, with respect to both current yield and growth. This was an area I was concenred with during my last review because, while its yield was just over 3%, its growth was lackluster. In fact, the fund's dividend growth, on a year-over-year (YOY) comparison clocked in around 7% for the first half of 2018, well below what many high-yield and dividend growth ETFs were registering. That was a red flag for me, and was a key reason for my cautious outlook for the fund.

However, that performance is in the past and, as we enter Q4, the dividend story for DHS is much brighter. In fact, Q3 saw very strong dividend growth for the fund, to the point where it has bested many dividend funds, and grew at a rate well above the market average. I have compiled a few key metrics to illustrate this trend in the chart below:

Current Yield 2018 Dividend Growth (YOY) Q3 Dividend Growth (YOY) Q3 S&P 500 Dividend Growth Forward Yield (Based on Current Price & Growth Rate) 3.33% 14.65% 26.05% 6.90% 3.45%

Source: WisdomTree, Bloomberg

As you can see, recent dividend growth is strong, and it has brought up the growth for the year in to the double digits, which is my standard benchmark right now. Furthermore, if we extrapolate the 2018 growth rate out for the remainder of the year, that brings DHS' yield close to the 3.5% mark, which is fairly solid. This is not unrealistic, since dividend growth is currently accelerating. Therefore, it is likely Q4 dividend growth will be even higher than its year-to-date average.

My takeaway here is largely positive. The fund has a very competitive current yield, pays out monthly, and is seeing dividend growth accelerate in the short-term. All points considered, this is a great turnaround story and a key reason why I am now bullish on the fund.

Energy Holdings - Driving Performance

Another key reason for my change in heart on DHS has to do with my outlook for some of the fund's underlying holdings, notably the Energy sector. Earlier this year, I was not expecting Energy to out-perform, and its story for 2018 has indeed been mixed. However, in the short-term this has changed, and that has had positive impact on DHS, as Energy is the fund's second largest sector by weighting, as illustrated in the chart below:

Source: WisdomTree

Clearly, what is impacting this sector has an effect on DHS and, lately, this has been a good thing. Over the past month, the Energy sector has been extending its gains over the S&P 500, as illustrated in the graph below:

Source: Fidelity

Of course, this is past performance, but it points to general strength in the sector, and I believe that will continue. A key reason why is because the price of oil continues to increase, and Q3 saw an acceleration of this trend, as illustrated in the graph below:

Source: NASDAQ

This push higher has helped Energy companies, which had been struggling at the start of the year. In fact, on this backdrop, at the end of Q2, the Energy sector had the best earnings per share growth of all sectors, illustrated by the chart below:

Source: Fidelity

Since oil prices are continuing their trend higher at the current point in time, I would expect similar performance from this sector when final Q3 numbers come in.

My takeaway here is that I believe energy companies currently offer some value, and their yields are sitting at attractive levels. While the price of oil had been suppressed on increasing U.S. production and supply, continued economic growth is likely boosting the demand for oil, which is helping send the price higher. While oil is a notoriously volatile commodity, the long-term trend I believe is here to stay, as global economic growth continues, led by emerging markets and developing countries that will help fuel the demand for energy for years to come. As data from the IMF shows, emerging/developing markets have seen growth this year at almost double the rate of advanced economies:

Source: IMF

With a world growth rate just under 4%, demand for oil will continue higher. While supply remains a concern, geopolitical pressures could help balance out that headwind for prices as well. Therefore, I feel the Energy sector continues to show promise, and value, and that is a good sign for DHS.

Health Care - A Generational Play

A final point on DHS has to do with the fund's top sector, which is Health Care. This is an area I continue to recommend investors increase their exposure to, as I feel it has both short-term and long-term value. This is due to a multiple list of reasons, such as a growing population in the U.S. (and worldwide), an aging U.S. population, and increased demand for the services and products this sector provides. All of these are long-term trends that have been occurring, and show no signs of slowing down. In fact, 2018 has indeed been a great year for the sector, as it has been out-performing the S&P 500 on a multi-year basis, while extending those gains over the past quarter, as the graphs below illustrate:

Source: Fidelity

And investors have been taking notice. In fact, according to an article that came out last week by Reuters, "more than $4.6 billion has flowed into U.S. based healthcare mutual and exchange traded funds since May", after previously seeing months of outflows. Clearly, investors are trying to ride this wave, and this pent up demand could provide a nice boost for the sector going forward.

Furthermore, consumer spending on healthcare continues to increase, helping drive broader consumer spending figures, according to data compiled by the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA). The data is listed as a Price Index, which I have compiled in the chart below:

Q1 '16 Q2 '16 Q3 '16 Q4 '16 Q1 '17 Q2 '17 Q3 '17 Q4 '17 Q1'18 Q2 '18 103.68 104.05 104.58 104.97 105.22 105.61 105.93 106.61 107.06 107.72

Source: BEA

As you can see, the amount spent by consumers on healthcare has been increasing for years, and 2018 is simply a continuation of this trend. My takeaway is it is not too late to capitalize on this trend, and DHS is a relatively safe way to play it.

Bottom-line

DHS has been up the upswing since my June review, and I believe further good times lay ahead. The fund's dividend is finally growing at a nice clip, and its yield remains attractive, despite the recent increase in interest rates. Furthermore, the top sectors of the fund, Energy and Healthcare, have been beating the broader market, and look poised to continue doing so well in to the new year. As an added bonus, the income stream provided by DHS is paid monthly, which is very attractive in my eyes. While DHS has lagged other high-yield funds of late, I believe the value is there, and the fund is likely to make up for lost ground moving forward. Therefore, I am changing my outlook on DHS at this time, and would recommend investors consider initiating positions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DGRO, SCHD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.