Canopy And Tilray Chose 2 Very Different Futures

Investors should understand that the two firms are heading towards different directions in their pursuit to become the future of cannabis.

We were among the first ones on Seeking Alpha to cover both stocks and have been bullish on both stocks from a fundamental point of view.

The two largest cannabis companies on the planet by market capitalization, Canopy (CGC) and Tilray (TLRY), have been the hottest topics among cannabis investors. We were among the first ones on Seeking Alpha to cover both stocks. We first issued our positive opinion on Canopy on January 5, 2018, in our article "Best Way To Play The Cannabis Industry" and then we published our first article on Tilray "The IPO That Checks All The Boxes" shortly after the IPO. Both stocks have done incredibly well for investors and many articles have been published since the current cannabis mania kicked off in late August by Constellation's (STZ) $4 billion bet. However, as we have been following both stocks along the entire journey, we realized that most people have overlooked an important development that has marked potentially two very different futures for them. While others have been lost in the endless debate of share price and bubble, we think investors should refocus and understand that these two firms are heading towards very different directions in their pursuit to become the future of cannabis. We will explain how.

(Youtube: Cyberworld 7)

Canopy = Beverage

It is pretty apparent to all of us that Canopy is going into beverages in a big way after it rendered control to Constellation (STZ). As we discussed in detail in "Constellation Paid Up For Control Of Canopy Growth", Constellation's second investment in Canopy gave it a path to ultimately obtain majority control of the cannabis giant through warrants. Constellation acquired 104 million Canopy shares at C$48.60 per share, a 51.2% premium over the last closing price before the deal was announced. Constellation's ownership in Canopy became 38% after the deal, but with the additional 139.7 million warrants their ownership would increase to over 50% if all warrants are exercised. Now imagine what this means for Canopy's future.

Constellation is a beer company, period. Look at its brands below, it's all beers (we love Corona!) We could totally imagine the company adding cannabis-infused drinks to the market. However, we do not see the company getting into pharma as a natural evolution of the company.

Let's take a look at why Constellation decided to invest in Canopy. The company recognizes the cannabis market as a once-in-a-lifetime disruption opportunity that it cannot miss on. Nowhere did Constellation mention pharma or medical applications, nor does the company have any expertise or experience in pharma which is not surprising to anyone.

(Investor Presentation)

While we think Constellation is determined to take Canopy to the next level when it comes to combining beverage and cannabis, we see little chance of the company going heavily into pharma in the foreseeable future. That would be a major diversion from Constellation's strategy and would cause a riot among investors who are already unhappy with the recent share prices.

Tilray = Pharma

While it is easy to spot the relationship between Constellation and Canopy and their connection to the beverage industry, we will demonstrate why Tilray is heading towards another direction that is largely centered around pharma instead of beverages, which is very different from Canopy.

First of all, many investors had asked why Tilray does not have the largest production capacities in the industry but it has amassed one of the largest market value among all stocks. The answer is: Tilray does not need to. We have been pounding the table since day one saying that cannabis cultivation will become a low-margin, low-cost, commodity-type business that will be treated just like growing other agriculture products. Companies that focus on cultivation only are doomed and are heading into a tough battle from which only the lowest-cost producer will survive.

(Company S-1)

Tilray does not need to have the largest cultivation facility because it can just buy from others, very cheaply. For example, Tilray has recently announced a supply agreement with Supreme Cannabis (OTCQX:SPRWF). Interestingly, what did Supreme say about the potential use of its products sold to Tilray?

Dried cannabis provided to Tilray by 7ACRES will be used primarily to support medical cannabis patients in Canada, including Tilray's robust patient population.

Yes, that's right. Another example of Tilray's focus on medical cannabis is the heavy focus and leadership position it has in global medical cannabis research and development. Look at the screenshot of the company's press release section on the website, the first two are just some examples of its heavy focus on medical versus other consumer applications of beverage such as edibles and beverages. Clearly, the company is eager to become a leader in medical cannabis development on a global scale.

(Company website)

The defining evidence of Tilray's focus on medical cannabis is the fact that it has signed a collaboration agreement with Sandoz Canada, a division of Novartis (NVS) to collaborate on cannabis product development. The exclusive agreement with one of the largest pharma companies in the world is an unequivocal endorsement of Tilray’s leadership position in medical cannabis. Tilray was one of the first producers to be licensed in Canada and it is becoming the leader in other jurisdictions that have legalized medical cannabis. Tilray has had all the time in the world to strike deals with consumer cannabis brands but it chose to partner with a pharma company first which is a strong indication of its strategic focus.

Quick Recap

First of all, we would like to make sure that our thesis is not misunderstood as that Canopy will only do beverages and Tilray will only do pharma. Quite the opposite, we think both companies would, and frankly, should expand into both fields. However, what's important to keep in mind here is that Canopy is essentially controlled by Constellation and it would not make sense for the beer juggernaut to get into pharma as its core strategy. Just imagine how that would work in the eyes of investors. Getting into cannabis has already proven problematic for Constellation's shareholders as its shares were punished when the latest Canopy deal was announced, wiping out billions of dollars in its market value. For Tilray, the company has shown its strategic focus on medical cannabis through the partnership with Novartis and its sprawling operations around the world in jurisdictions that legalized medical cannabis. When U.K. legalized medical cannabis, Tilray wasted no time to ship its products. We could totally see the company being acquired by or receive a heavy investment from one of the global pharmaceutical companies in the future. Timing? Potentially still a few years away at least given medical research on cannabis is still at its early days and requires significant capital and scientific resources to move it forward. The process can be accelerated with capital.

Impact for Investors

What do all these mean for investors? So far, Tilray has been absolutely crushing it on the public markets and beating Canopy by a wide margin. We think there is absolutely no question that Tilray is overvalued (although we believe valuation is inherently impossible in the world of cannabis, we felt confident enough to say this). We think Tilray's share price should probably trade at $30-$40 given its IPO price of $17 just a few months ago. After dozens of articles on SA, I'm sure we all know that its share price is inflated to certain extents due to the small float and direct U.S. listing.

We also think that both companies have a very bright future ahead of them in the long term. There is nothing wrong with choosing the consumer market versus pharma, and either one can prove to be extremely lucrative and large. We think the biggest takeaway for investors from this article is perhaps that we should not think of Canopy and Tilray as a replica of each other, rather they have different focuses which could result in very different outcomes.

In summary, it is intriguing to see two of the oldest cannabis companies in Canada who initially chose two different paths, as Canopy chose the public market and Tilray remained private until July, only to end up standing right beside each other once again today!

Author's Note: Follow us to receive our latest publications on the sector. We also publish a widely read Weekly Cannabis Report, which is your best way to stay informed on the cannabis sector.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.