Teradyne's Cobot Opportunity More Than Just Hype

What makes Teradyne (TER) interesting is the combination of a high-share, margin-rich, cash-flow generating semiconductor test business with an emerging growth story in collaborative robots (or “cobots”), a high-potential new segment of the robotics market where Teradyne has established a strong initial market share and a business plan and ecosystem that may make it harder for established robot players like Fanuc (OTCPK:FANUY), Yaskawa (OTCPK:YASKY), and ABB (ABB) to muscle Teradyne aside and replicate their traditional shares of the robotics market.

Although there will be some above-trend years and Teradyne is a net beneficiary of increasing chip content and complexity, I believe the core semiconductor test business is a solid but not spectacular business. The cobot business, though, has legitimately exciting potential and should be the key driver of what I expect to be high single-digit long-term revenue growth and double-digit FCF growth over the next 10 years.

Testing, Testing

The semiconductor test business currently generates around 70% of Teradyne’s revenue, and Terdayne continues to enjoy almost-duopoly market share with Advantest (OTCPK:ATEYY), with Cohu’s (COHU) Xcerra representing a relatively small part of the overall market.

Semiconductor testing is an important part of the chip-making process, but not an especially high-growth opportunity on a long-term basis. Even so, it’s a business that shows significant volatility for Teradyne, in part because of its strong leverage (approximately 25% of sales) to Apple (AAPL) and the varying needs of Apple from year to year – when Apple chooses to reuse chip designs, testing equipment demand moderates or declines, but can rebound significantly with the next generation.

Teradyne spooked the Street earlier this year on a materially lower outlook for SoC semiconductor testing in 2018, only to recover some of that with improved guidance after the second quarter on the back of stronger demand for industrial and auto chips. As I’ve written about many times, auto OEMs are incorporating significantly greater numbers of chips into new models, while opportunities in a range of “industrial” markets including automation, IoT, medical, and so on continue to grow. Coupled with increasingly sophisticated chip designs, Teradyne has been able to offset some of the weakness in mobile from Apple. At the same time, Teradyne is enjoying healthy demand for memory testing equipment, leading to an improved outlook here as well.

As that latter comment on memory may suggest, demand for Teradyne’s equipment doesn’t necessarily line up so neatly with the broader semiconductor equipment cycle. So at a time when companies are starting to report push-outs for memory-driven semiconductor equipment orders, Teradyne is still reporting strong revenue (up 34% yoy in Q2) and a healthy outlook.

Long term, I expect semiconductor test to slow to a low-single-digit revenue growth business, but one with robust margins and free cash flow generation potential. While new competitive options or testing approaches are a potential risk, this is a fairly embedded and familiar approach at this point and there will likely be a long lead time if alternative approaches ever become viable for the bulk of Teradyne’s addressed market.

Cobots Lead The Way

Far and away the most exciting part of Teradyne today is its Industrial Automation business, which houses its Universal Robots cobot business. Cobots are a new type of robot, offering buyers a simpler, safer, and much cheaper robotic option for routine tasks like pick & place, machine operation, packaging, process tasks (like gluing and welding), finishing tasks, and quality control/inspection.

What impresses me most about Teradyne’s cobots isn’t so much the functionality. Teradyne’s cobots are relatively small (handling materials up to about 10kg) and cannot do all of the things that the larger industrial robots developed by Fanuc, Yaskawa, and ABB can do. What’s more, all of these companies have their own cobots now, and I don’t see Teradyne separating itself on pure functionality. Likewise, while the low cost and quick payback period (typically less than a year, and often just half a year) are important, but not necessarily difficult to duplicate.

What impresses me is the ecosystem Teradyne has established and the company’s differentiated philosophy with these robots. Teradyne’s cobots run on an open source code and are simple to program – taking two to four weeks versus the more typical two months or more that it takes to program conventional robots. With the ecosystem, though, Teradyne has over 400 distributors, over 200 third-party developers, and over 300 customization partners. That creates an incredible spectrum of potential functionality that makes Teradyne cobots far more capable today than they would otherwise be if the company took the far more proprietary and self-contained approach of the traditional robot manufacturers.

Teradyne won’t, and doesn’t, have the market to itself. While Teradyne’s 50%-plus share of the cobot market is impressive, ABB has already gained traction with its YuMi cobot, and this is too big of an opportunity for the other large players to ignore. Still, by aggressively staking out a strong initial position in the emerging cobot market and in many cases redefining terms and standards (the customization and programming partners), I believe Teradyne has put its larger rivals on their heels a bit and forced them to operate from a different set of assumptions and competitive dynamics than they’re used to.

Cobots may well never make huge headway into the largest market opportunities like auto assembly where traditional robots dominate, but as factory automation spreads to smaller companies (like Tier 2 and Tier 3 suppliers to auto and aerospace OEMs), the smaller footprint, lower cost, and ease of use/programming of cobots will make them compelling options. I believe this could be a $1 billion business for Teradyne in 2022 and generate long-term growth in the high 20%’s. That’s clearly an aggressive outlook, but Teradyne is spending aggressively to support Industrial Automation (including two additional recent acquisitions, one of which (MIR) brings a mobile cobot used for transporting materials) and I believe the cobot market will show dynamic growth.

The Opportunity

The biggest changes in my outlook for Teradyne relative to early 2017 have been the better-than-expected growth in semiconductor test and the incredible growth in the cobot market. What’s more, Teradyne management has done what I hoped they would do and reinvested considerable resources into supporting the ongoing growth of the cobot business. While the company has by no means locked Fanuc, Yaskawa, and ABB out of the market, they have disrupted the market and made life for more difficult for these large rivals.

I’m looking for long-term revenue growth overall in the high single-digits, with mid-to-high 20%’s growth from the cobots business, low single-digit growth from the semiconductor test business, and low-to-mid single-digit growth from the system test and wireless test businesses (which I haven’t discussed in this article primarily due to space/time constraints). My cobot growth assumptions are most definitely aggressive, but I don’t believe they’re unreasonable, and I believe this business can scale up to attractive margins (into the 20%’s) over time. Of course, the intensity of competitive pressure from the large robotics rivals will play a meaningful role in that margin outlook, particularly if Teradyne has to in-house more development work.

As the cobot business becomes more profitable, I expect Teradyne to regain 20%-plus FCF margins. I do think further M&A is likely, with Teradyne most likely interested in add-on/tuck-in robotics technology, programming/software functionality, and machine vision technology – while machine vision would be a real asset to a cobot system, the systems currently offered by Keyence (OTCPK:KYCCF) and Cognex (CGNX) are problematic from a cost perspective.

The Bottom Line

I believe a fair price for Teradyne today is in the low-to-mid $40’s. Again, that does assume very strong growth from the cobot business, and that is an inherently risky assumption given the scale of market growth required and the competitive pressures from ABB, Fanuc, and Yaskawa. As such, quarter-to-quarter shortfalls in Industrial Automation will likely have an outsized impact on sentiment and the share price, and I’d also note that there remains plenty of year-to-year uncertainty in the semiconductor test business to fuel volatility. I can see how ongoing worries and weakness in the semiconductor/semiconductor equipment space can continue to weigh on these shares, but I think that risk is increasingly worth taking as the cobot opportunity develops.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.