What Is Behind Oil Search Ltd.'s H1 Results?

All these by no means diminish the long-term merits of the company.

What is more, during the first half of 2018, the PNG LNG project delivered only 38 cargoes of LNG, which represents a 28% decline.

Behind the red numbers

As the income statement is not in the best shape, there is an allurement to make a hasty decision at first sight, but a majority pattern will only become discernible if we put the H1 numbers in the context. First, the earthquake in February 2018 is a primary culprit of ruined numbers. It disabled the Papua New Guinea LNG project, and the numbers expectedly turned red.

In my judgment, the H1 2018 dip in operating efficiency and overall financial performance of Oil Search Ltd. (OTCPK:OISHY) (OTCPK:OISHF) is not a consequence of a steady falling trend. Both top and bottom line suffered, but even under pressure of circumstances in H1, the company showed EBITDAX margin of 65.21%. EBIT margin slightly decreased from 42.7% in FY 2017 to 39.4% but remained respectable.

If we compare the H1 2018 results with figures disclosed in the annual reports for FY 2009-2017, we shall find out that H1 2018 EBITDAX margin is the lowest in 10 years, while EBIT, PBT and net income margins are well above the 2016 level.

Interestingly, Oil Search was not as sensitive to the pressure that hydrocarbon producers faced during the oil prices downfall. Accounting profit was $(39,381) thousand in 2015, on the contrary, core earnings were always considerably above zero, $359,890 thousand in 2015, but as far as 'core profit' is a non-GAAP measure, it is up to the investor to decide if it presents a reliable and relevant picture.

Broader Context

I should say that its closest peer in the region, Santos Ltd. (OTCPK:STOSF) (OTCPK:SSLTY) (OTCPK:SSLZY), which operates in Australia and Oceania (in PNG as well), reported severe losses in FY 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017. Q2 2018 became the first profitable quarter when Australian E&P company encouraged investors with $104 million of accounting profit. More importantly, STOSF revenue was 2x higher than revenue of Oil Search in 2016 (2.09x) and 2017 (2.14x), but PBT and net income were deeply below zero.

The revenue curve of Santos Ltd. is smoother, while Oil Search's curve includes a spike (TTM revenue from Q2 2014 to Q2 2015 represents the highest point in this dataset, $1,964.14 million) and sharp drop. Even though the firm survived this period painlessly and without dramatic consequences for the bottom line.

Production: volume and costs

In FY 2017, reported production cost per barrel was $8.67. Santos spent $8.07 per production unit. In the Second Quarter Activities report, STOSF executives assured investors that "Sales volumes, production and production cost guidance for 2018 is maintained." It means that cost per barrel will be $8.2 - 8.8.

Unfortunately, because of earthquake repercussions estimated 2018 production costs of Oil Search jumped up to $11-13/boe, or by 27-50%.

During the earnings call, CFO Steve Gardiner mentioned that:

Unit production costs, again, sort of fairly simple story here we're seeing costs much higher than we've shown in previous years. On a year-over-year basis, it's about $14 a barrel of oil equivalent, both impacted, of course, by the reduced production for the period and also the one-off earthquake related costs.

It means a 61% increase from 2017 level. It is vital for OISHY to return to the previous milestone to stay competitive. As the company currently produces 2x less than Santos, cost-effective operations are crucial. In my judgment, there are no ostensible strategic barriers, and the return to the 2017 levels is doable.

Examining the balance sheet

Unfortunately, the balance sheet has become more fragile. Here is why:

Cash reserves have been cut in half.

Cash Asset Ratio decreased from 1.62 on December 31, 2017 (evidently robust position) to 0.63 (fragile and risky) on June 30, 2018.

Net debt jumped up to $3,047.6 million as a direct result of fallen liquidity.

Currently, Oil Search's level of debt compared to net worth is 72.9%; it is imperfect.

On the contrary, operating income in 3.1x higher than interest payments, hence the coverage is safe enough.

More interestingly, the cash balance shrank not because the major part was spent on maintenance, recovery and repair, but because $415 million were invested in Alaskan assets. What is more, the firm received insurance payments in cash and expected to receive more in H2 2018. Ultimately, operating expenses will slightly decline next year because during unplanned plant shutdown ExxonMobil (XOM) performed the necessary maintenance previously scheduled for H2 2018.

Now let's consider the details of Oil Search portfolio and strategic imperatives and tendencies that will most likely fortify the top line and enhance the bottom line in next years.

Papua New Guinea LNG Project

First, operations of Oil Search Ltd. are concentrated in two regions: Papua New Guinea and, from recent time, Alaska.

It has a 29% interest in the PNG LNG Project. XOM is the primary beneficiary and operator. Santos has a 13.5% interest. At the same time, Oil Search has a 60% stake in PNG's producing oil fields. Its key gas fields are P'Nyang and Elk-Antelope. Next, OISHY tirelessly enhances its portfolio with new assets: appraisal drilling in PNG forelands Kimu 2 and Barikewa 3 was successful.

It is worth mentioning that three LNG trains development (total 2.7 MTPA) is a matter of high priority. Downstream capacity is crucial as a foundation for commercial success in the 2020s, as LNG demand in the region will surge. FEED is expected in H2 2018.

P'Nyang field is a treasure trove

In April 2018, ExxonMobil announced that P'Nyang field resources were underestimated. In the news release, XOM assured that 2012 projections were incorrect, and recent research proved that the natural gas resource at the field comprises 4.36 TCf, 84% more than expected earlier.

In the right place at the right time

Market conditions become more favourable and beneficial. LNG demand in the world grew 11% in 2017. More importantly, it is expected to increase by more than 6% per annum over the next 5 years. More importantly for Oil Search, there are a plethora of affluent buyers in the region who want high heating value gas:

China is targeting an increase in natural gas in energy mix from 6% currently to 10% (2020) and 15% (2030).

South Korea prioritises gas over coal.

The nuclear dilemma in Taiwan remains relevant.

Midterm Sales and Purchase Agreements signed with PetroChina (PTR) and BP (BP) are the first harbingers. As a result, total contracted volumes for PNG LNG are up to 7.5 million tonnes per annum. Also, amongst the main buyers are JERA, Osaka Gas, Sinopec and CPC.

The bottom line is that more LNG projects are essential to meet the supply-demand gap by 2021-2023. Thus, the firm works tirelessly to enhance its upstream and downstream portfolio.

From tropics to the icy North

Assets of Oil Search located in the Alaska North Slope do not produce oil and gas. Activities are now focused on resources' evaluation and estimation. The goal is to move from 3C to 2C and further, for 2P. The firm, together with ConocoPhillips (COP), is in the process of exploration and development. Final Investment Decision (FID) for Pikka Nanushuk is expected in 2020 with first oil only in 2023. Nevertheless, its resources are estimated to be 500 million barrels with possible upside potential. According to the annual report 2017, "Oil Search's joint venture partners, Armstrong Energy and Repsol, estimate that ultimate recoverable volumes could be more than one billion barrels."

As the CEO mentioned:

Drilling program in the Pikka B and C, which you can see as highlighted as the target areas for 2019, drilling is to deliberately designed to significantly increase the 1C resources and move some of the 3C resources into the 2C resources and we presently see significant upside potential from the 500 million barrel assumed in our acquisition case, targeting an additional 250 million barrels potential under this drilling program.

Conclusion. What to expect in H2, in FY 2019 and further?

In sum, growth slowdown should not be considered as insurmountable. It appears that revenue, EBIT and net income drop is of the temporary nature. Here are the key takeaways for investors:

First, cutting per barrel production costs is essential. Santos Ltd. expenses provide a meaningful benchmark. Second, in Q4 and FY 2019, Oil Search must fortify its liquidity position. The firm is not in arrears, but net worth suffered, and restoration of the balance sheet robustness is vital. Third, 3 LNG train project development is of great importance, because appropriate downstream capacity is needed to sustain growth in the 2020s. Fourth, reclassification of 3C resources to 2C and 1C in Alaska will enhance the gas-dominated portfolio of the firm. Asian markets opportunity is vital propulsion of growth. But investors should expect the ramifications of it in the 2020s. There are a plethora of opportunities in the region, as LNG demand is growing. Ultimately, the hidden value will be released in 5-7 years as LNG undersupply will become an issue. Thus, it is a play for patient investors.

