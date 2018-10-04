EOG Resources: The Price Environment Can't Get Any Better

EOG Resources (EOG) has been benefiting from the improvement in oil prices. Now, the company is well positioned to capitalize on rising ethane prices as well. The price of the commodity, which is one of the natural gas liquids, has recently climbed to multi-year highs. EOG Resources is ready to pounce on this opportunity which will drive earnings growth.

Ethane is one of the several natural gas liquids which are found in raw natural gas. The commodity represents the greatest share of NGL production. It is primarily used to produce ethylene which is used for manufacturing plastics, resins, and a number of other materials with consumer and industrial application. The demand for ethane in the US and the international markets has been rising due to the growth of the petrochemical industry. So far, in 2018, the commodity’s demand has risen by 180,000 barrels per day in 2018, showing an increase from a gain of 160,000 bpd seen in 2017 and 130,000 bpd during 2012-16, as per data from the US Energy Information Administration. At the same time, ethane’s exports from the US have also surged to 290,000 bpd in Q2-2018, up from an average of less than 200,000 bpd in 2017 and under 100,000 bpd in 2016. That’s phenomenal growth considering that the US exports only started around six years ago.

The strong demand pull from local and international buyers has pushed ethane prices close to its highest level in six years, around $0.56 per gallon at the time of this writing, as per data from the CME Group. The prices have climbed 95% from January, as per the EIA.

The natural gas liquids typically represent a large chunk of EOG Resources’ production. So far, in the first six months of this year, EOG Resources produced almost 107,000 bpd of natural gas liquids, representing 16% of the company’s total production. Around 29% of the company’s output was natural gas and 55% was crude oil. In a recent presentation to analysts at Credit Suisse, EOG Resources pointed out that more than 90% of its NGL production for the remainder of this year (growing by 100% by year end) is backed by processing and fractionation capacity. This will allow EOG Resources to capitalize fully on the ethane price rally.

EOG Resources’ ethane production will also climb in the future as the company targets growth. EOG Resources has been increasing its total production by more than 15% this year (15.6% in Q1, 16.3% in Q2). Its NGL volumes have been growing at a faster pace of close to 30% (27.7% in Q1, 30.4% in Q2). For the full year, EOG Resources expects to produce a total of 717,500 boepd, which will show an increase of 17.8%, and its NGL production is forecasted to clock in at 111,000 bpd, depicting a gain of 25.6%.

The company’s growth is being driven in large part by its Permian Basin properties that are liquid rich assets with significant NGL volumes. For instance, a typical Delaware Basin Wolfcamp well (Combo play) produces 32% NGL, a first Bone Spring well can produce 26% NGL, and the Red Hills Leonard well can pump 28% NGL, as per the company’s presentation. Growing production from wells like these is fueling the above-mentioned growth in NGL and total production.

The double-digit growth in production, coupled with the spike in ethane price, should fuel earnings growth. Meanwhile, oil prices have also improved substantially. The price of the US benchmark WTI crude averaged $71 a barrel in July and more than $68 in August and September. That’s substantially higher than the average of around $48.16 seen in Q3-2017. Moreover, prices have now climbed to their highest level in almost four years, a little less than $76 a barrel (WTI) at the time of this writing. The market sentiment has improved as the US, Mexico, and Canada managed to salvage NAFTA, which underpins the $1.2 trillion worth of annual trade, through a last-minute agreement. But the biggest factor that has pushed oil higher is the threat of US sanctions on Iran which take effect from the first week of next month and can potentially remove 1.5 million bpd of Iranian oil from the market. This could take oil even higher.

The improvement in oil prices will push EOG Resources’ earnings higher. Remember, more than half of the company’s production consists of crude oil, as indicated earlier. Furthermore, its oil production has also been growing at a strong double-digit rate. In fact, this is what’s driving the company’s growth. In the first half of the year, EOG Resources produced 374,000 bopd, depicting a 15% increase from last year. For the full year, EOG Resources has forecast ~18% growth to 398,000 bpd. The higher level of the annual guidance as compared to the company’s actual production in the first half implies that EOG Resources expects to accelerate production growth in the second half. That’s going to come at a good time for the company, with oil climbing to multi-year highs. The double-digit growth in oil production, combined with the surge in prices, will lead to higher profits. The positive impact will be partly offset by the company’s derivative contracts. The company has hedged 134,000 bopd for the second half of 2018 using swaps at a weighted average price of $60.04 a barrel.

Shares of EOG Resources have climbed 24% in the last six months, and I believe the stock will continue moving higher on the back of production and earnings growth. However, I wouldn’t recommend buying EOG Resources stock at the current price of $129.50, which is close to the 52-week high of $131.58. The company’s shares are trading 18.4-times next year’s Thomson Reuters consensus earnings estimate, which is a fair price for a high-quality and large-cap oil stock. I would rate EOG Resources as a hold and a buy on weakness.

