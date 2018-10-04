In Case IBM Tumbles

In the event that drawdown comes to pass, I show a couple of ways bullish IBM shareholders can stay long while limiting their risk.

33% Downside For IBM?

Could shares of IBM (IBM) drop by a third? That was the downside Seeking Alpha contributor Julian Lin saw for it, as he rated the company a "strong sell" based in part on its debt levels and the credit downgrades he anticipates. If you're long IBM, and still bullish on it, but want to add some downside protection here in the event Julian Lin ends up being proved right over the next several months, I present a couple of ways you can do that below. Following that, I detail my own site's current take on IBM.

Downside Protection For IBM

If you can tolerate a 33% drop in IBM, and don't think it will fall below that, I suppose you can take your chances and not hedge. The examples below assume that you can't tolerate a drop more than 17%, and have 500 shares of IBM. The images are via the Portfolio Armor iPhone app.

Uncapped Upside, Higher Cost

As of Wednesday's close, these were the optimal, or least expensive, put options to hedge 500 shares of IBM against a >17% decline by mid April.

The cost of this protection was $1,040, or 1.36% of position value, assuming, to be extremely conservative, that you bought the puts at their ask price (in practice, you can often by them at some point between the bid-ask spread).

Capped Upside, Lower Cost

If you were willing to cap your upside at 10%, you could have used this optimal collar to get the same level of downside protection over the same time frame.

The put leg here used the same strike prices (which isn't always the case in optimal collars), so the cost was the same: $1,040, or 1.36% of position value, at the ask. But the income generated from selling the call leg, $1,300, or 1.7% of position value, calculated conservatively at the ask, more than offset the cost of the puts.

So the net cost here was negative, meaning you would have collected a net credit of $260, or 0.34%, when opening this hedge, assuming you placed both trades at the worst ends of their respective spreads.

Portfolio Armor's Current Take On IBM

Before I get to Portfolio Armor's take on IBM, I should explain how the site conducts its analysis. Portfolio Armor doesn't look at balance sheets or other fundamentals when analyzing securities. Because our goal when developing the hedged portfolio method was to have an all-weather approach, one that offered the possibility of positive returns in all market environments, we (my team and I) made Portfolio Armor's universe of securities as broad as possible, including not just nearly every stock with options traded on it in the U.S., but nearly every optionable exchange-traded product in the U.S. as well, including bearish and inverse ones. And there's simply no fundamental metrics that apply across all 4,500-plus stocks and exchange-traded products in our universe. Even if there were, it would be difficult to apply the sort of in-depth fundamental analysis Julian Lin does to all of these securities every day.

So what we do instead is analyze total returns and options market sentiment going forward. The idea is that the fundamentals will generally have been price in by stock and options market participants.

How has that worked in practice? So far, fairly well. Securities that pass our initial two screens based on total returns and options market sentiment tend to outperform those that don't. And the ones that rise to the top of our daily rankings (as Amazon (AMZN) has recently) have, on average, nearly doubled the performance of the market over the next six months, as I noted in my previous article (Amazon's Savvy Pay Raise).

With that said, how does IBM stack up now? The good news is that it passes both of Portfolio Armor's initial screens. The not-as-good news is that, out of the 1,966 securities that passed our two screens on Wednesday, IBM was ranked #1,393, as you can see below.

Wrapping Up

If you're looking for a name to put new money in, I can think of 1,392 securities I'd suggest before IBM. But if you already own it and are bullish on it, you can take heart that it passed my site's two screens. You might want to also consider the second hedge shown above, as it has a negative cost, without capping your upside too tightly.

