An Updated Investment View On Theravance Biopharma

The shares are up some 35% since then as a key PDUFA date for the company is fast approaching.

Today we revisit Theravance Biopharma as it has been two months since we last positively profiled this diverse biotech concern.

It has been two months since we positively profiled Theravance Biopharma (TBPH). The stock is up some 35% since then and has been particularly strong over the past couple of weeks. With a key potential catalyst on the horizon before year end 2018, we thought we would revisit this rallying small cap biotech name.

Company Overview

Theravance was founded in 2013 to create novel and potentially best-in-class therapeutics to address the unmet needs of patients being treated for serious conditions in the acute care setting. The company came public a year later and currently has a market cap of approximately $1.9 billion and trades right around $35.00 a share.

Recent Developments and Coming Milestones

As can be seen above, Theravance has VIBATIV already on the market as well as a diverse pipeline. VIBATIV was approved in 2013 and delivered sales of $5.4 million in the second quarter. The company also gets high single digit royalties from GlaxoSmithKline for Trelegy Ellipta. Neither compound is very germane to the investment analysis around Theravance.

The two most important programs in the company's pipeline are Revefenacin and TD-1473. The first is an investigational, once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist in development for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease known as COPD. According to the company, Revefenacin has the potential to be a best-in-class once-daily single-agent product for COPD patients who require, or prefer, nebulized therapy. If approved it will have the brand name YUPELRI.

It is working with collaboration partner Mylan (MYL) to move Revefenacin through the FDA approval process. In mid-September, positive data from Revefenacin's Phase 3 program for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-very severe COPD was presented in Paris at the European Respiratory Society conference in Paris. Theravance owns the U.S. rights to YUPELRI while Mylan owns the ex-U.S. rights. This compound has a PDUFA date of November 13th for COPD, and the stock appears to be running into that critical decision. Based on trial results, approval chances seem promising.

Another compound to keep an eye on for Theravance is TD-1473 which is a novel, orally administered and intestinally restricted JAK inhibitor. The company believes this compound has the potential to offer the proven therapeutic activity of JAK inhibitors without the safety concerns associated with systemic JAK exposure.

Theravance Biopharma has received an upfront payment of $100 million and will be eligible to receive up to an additional $900 million in potential payments from collaboration partner Janssen. The $900 million in additional payments is dependent upon such things as Janssen electing to enter into an exclusive license with Theravance after the Phase 2 trials are completed. Theravance will retain U.S. rights. Two Phase 2 trials against Chrohn's Disease and Ulcerative Colitis should commence before the end of 2018.

Analyst Commentary and Balance Sheet:

Theravance's balance sheet is solid with over $370 million in cash and marketable securities on the balance sheet as of the end of the first half of 2018. Management has guided it expects to end 2018 with between $180 million to $200 million in cash on hand. The company will also have an R&D investor day in December.

The current median analyst price target on Theravance is just under $50.00 a share. Only one new analyst firm I can find has chimed in since our last piece on Theravance in early August.

This Tuesday, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their Buy rating and $55 price target on Theravance with the following commentary.

We rate TBPH 12-month price target of $55. We believe the Street is underestimating the peak sales potential of its four key programs (JAK Inhibitor, NEP Inhibitors, TD-9855, Revefenacin), all of which have data expected this year. Valuation Summary We use a blend of DCF and multiples (EV/EBITDA) analysis to get to our 12-month price target of $55. The Disclosure Section may be found on pages 3 - 5.Valuation We use a blend of DCF and multiples (EV/EBITDA) analysis to get to our 12-month price target of $55. Our DCF analysis arrives at a 12-month share price of $60.

Verdict

Obviously, we liked the shares of Theravance better at around $25 than $35. However, given upcoming catalysts, partnerships and multiple "shots on goal," we still view the risk/reward on this biotech concern favorable. We would be adding on dips or through employing buy-write options strategies to mitigate risk.

