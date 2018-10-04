Great Company, Not Good Price: I Overpaid For A.O. Smith

Warren Buffett is fond of saying that there are no called strikes in investing. Yet, I swung and missed.

I use several valuation exercises to determine at what price I would buy what I think is an outstanding company.

I recently purchased A.O. Smith (AOS) at $59.16. I was afraid that if I didn't buy then, I was going to miss out on a great company if the stock were to rally, in spite of my research that showed that it was overvalued. What was absent from my analysis was a more thorough valuation examination, and the discipline that can come from adhering to more objective standards.

My (silly) justification for buying was that it had retreated ~15% off its all time-highs, and that made it less expensive at first glance. But expensive is relative. As the stock has now retreated almost 10% from my buy price, I re-visited my research and, noting my omission, chose to do a more thorough valuation check.

Let me be clear, I think A.O. Smith is a very good company. As I explained in a recent article, they are doing so many things right: improving margins, growing the dividend, buying back stock, executing growth plans, etc. They have an industry-leading product and the largest market share in their primary business of engineering and selling water heaters. But investing in even a great company at a poor price will bring poor results.

Valuation

To conduct my valuation analysis, I chose to go with management guidance regarding their target organic sales growth rate of 8% per year. Their total sales growth could go up or down due to inorganic growth via acquisition or slump due to a slowdown in China or in the world economy. But we will keep the 8% as a middle of the road case for total sales. With this number, I conducted two valuation calculations:

1) If sales grow 8% a year, total sales per share in the middle of 2024 will be $28.64. If the P/S ratio stays within its current five-year average of 2.88, the stock price will be at $82.47 at that time. From today's price of ~$53, that will be an annualized return of 7.65%. From my buy price of $59.16, the annual return will be only 5.69%. That is unacceptable to me. My target rate of return is between 12-15%. Using those values as my discounts rates to get a buy range, I would start scooping up shares between $35-$41. This is a quick and dirty valuation check.

2) A more thorough examination employs a DCF analysis. This method takes into account revenue growth, operating expense, taxes, net investment, change in working capital, and debt. This more thorough approach includes making A LOT of assumptions, however, so the accuracy of the analysis is ultra dependent on my inputs. A word on my assumptions for each component:

Revenue: Just like in my first valuation exercise, I am going to maintain the 8% sales growth management has guided to.

Operating expense and margins: Margins in the AOS "Rest of World" segment have been a persistent drag for years. Naturally, a focus over the next few years will be improving profitability in China and India. The improvement won't be huge, but I am inputting a gradual rise in margins, which will reduce operating expenses as a % of sales, as follows:

2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 Op. margins 17.4 17.5 17.6 17.7 17.8 17.9 18

Taxes: 22.5%, in accordance with management guidance.

Net Investment: Net investments consist of capex minus non-cash depreciation. To get these values, I simply looked at how much capex and depreciation there was as a percent of sales in each of the last ten years. Then applying those percentages to my forward predictions of sales in each year gives me numbers for capex and depreciation that I can then subtract from each other to get each year's net investment.

Change in working capital: In a similar fashion, I looked at the last ten years of AOS data and calculated how much working capital was utilized as a percent of sales at each year-end. Then, subtracting the year-over-year difference gives me the change in working capital number.

The total formula is therefore: Revenue - operating expense - taxes - net investment - change in working capital = free cash flow. I did this for each year through 2024. But AOS will be operating long after 2024, so I had to put together a terminal value that I arrived at assuming 2% free cash flow growth in perpetuity. After I get each year's free cash flow amount, I discount each year back to the present, along with the terminal value.

Summing those values together, I subtract total debt, which as of the last quarter stood at $293 million. Then, that value got divided by current shares outstanding of 174 million. With my target required rate of returns of 12-15% as the discount rates, I got a buy range of $18.63-25.28. This is WAY below what I bought it at.

3) My final look at valuation uses much more generous assumptions. Let's say that AOS can manage to maintain an EPS growth rate of 15.91% in the next ten years to match what they achieved in the last ten years. In that scenario, what are shares worth today with the high end of my required rate of return of 15%? Obviously, simply as a result of starting with a larger EPS number, maintaining that growth rate will be incredibly challenging. But nonetheless, IF they could, what are shares worth today?

Future EPS = Present EPS(1+ growth rate)^10

Future EPS = $1.90(1+0.1591)^10

Future EPS = $8.32

Now, if we use the average P/E ratio of AOS for the last five years of 28.08 and use some algebra...

P/E ratio = Price/Earnings

28.08 = Price/$8.32

Price = $233.63

So the stock price will be at ~$233 ten years from now. Discounted back to the present using my required rate of return of 15%, then the intrinsic value is $57.75. Even under these incredibly unlikely circumstances of 15.91% EPS growth for the next decade, I still overpaid.

Conclusion

Under each scenario stated and with my personal investment goals, I obviously paid too much to own AOS. Granted, I think my standards are pretty high. Others will have different goals and standards that may make AOS a perfectly suitable investment at today's prices. But it is my goal to beat the market, hopefully by a lot. And I can't reasonably do that at present trading levels. That being said, the share price will have to drop enormously for me to be a buyer.

Current concerns in China are depressing shares. If that is followed by a slowdown or acute disruption in the North American economy, I may get my chance. I sold my few shares yesterday at a pretty bad loss, but I have learned from this mistake and will employ more stringent and objective valuation calculations before buying in the future. "Buy the dip" is only a valid reason for a capital outlay if the investment will generate a satisfactory rate of return.

I bought the dip at AOS before checking the likely rate of return. But I won't make that mistake twice. I am going to go with $35 as the highest price I would pay, unless, of course, something considerable happens that would improve or deteriorate A.O. Smith's prospects. In which case, I will run the numbers again. If I never get the chance to buy because shares stay elevated, oh well. I don't have to swing at every pitch Mr. Market sends my way.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.