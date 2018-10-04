China Mengniu Dairy: Why China's Per Capita Milk Consumption Can't Converge

Among other arguments, it's said that China's milk consumption is low and could converge to Western standards.

Not amused?

First of all, this is not a criticism of The Value Pendulum’s work, or even of his particular article titled “China Mengniu Dairy: Multiple Earnings Growth Drivers For Market Leader In Under-Penetrated Market." I'm a follower of The Value Pendulum and that means I like his work. However, there’s a detail which greatly affects the thesis presented within this specific article, and which I thought fun to comment on.

Here’s the problem. Part of the thesis in proposing China Mengniu Dairy’s (OTCPK:CIADF, OTCPK:CIADY) stock has to do with the under penetration of the Chinese Diary market. This is materialized in the following paragraph:

China's dairy market is significantly under penetrated, compared with other international markets. Based on 2016 Macquarie research, China's liquid milk per capita consumption was 17.8 kilograms compared with 30.8 kilograms for Japan and 71.6 kilograms for the U.S. Using yogurt as another example, Chinese consumers spent about $20-30 per capita in 2016, compared with $100 per capita for the most developed markets internationally. While per capita consumption of yogurt is still low (but rising), Chinese consumers have shown an increased willingness to pay more to consume yogurt, as validated by the 5% CAGR in average selling price of yogurt from $10 to $15 between 2010 and 2017. Mengniu is poised to be a beneficiary of the growth in consumer spending per capita on dairy products in the mid-to-long term.

It would indeed seem, based on those per capita statistics, that there could be room for increased consumption. But there’s a big problem. A big barrier, which makes it extremely hard for those per capita milk consumption statistics to reach the Western World’s level. And the problem isn’t related to income.

You see, there’s this thing called “lactose intolerance.” This is a condition in which people have the decreased ability to digest lactose, a sugar found in milk and some dairy products. This condition, which worsens with age, makes from uncomfortable to impossible for a person to drink or eat products bearing lactose, namely liquid milk and most yogurts (but not cheese).

Lactose intolerance varies geographically but, unfortunately, it's especially prevalent in China. For instance:

Yuval Itan, Bryony L Jones, Catherine JE Ingram, Dallas M Swallow, and Mark G Thomas, “A worldwide correlation of lactase persistence phenotype and genotypes” show LP (Lactase Persistence) phenotype frequencies to be especially low in China.

Wang YG, Yan YS, Xu JJ, Du RF, Flatz SD, Kühnau W, Flatz G., “Prevalence of primary adult lactose malabsorption in three populations of northern China” shows 92.3% of a sample of Chinese adults (16-26 years) having lactose malabsorption.

Citing studies, Foodsmartter.com sums it up: "Although there are no official figures, studies have indicated that lactose intolerance affects around 30% of Chinese children, and a study of Chinese adults showed that 92.3% suffered from some level of lactose mal-absorption."

China officially downplays the prevalence and indeed encourages the consumption of milk. It should be noted that the symptoms vary not just with age, but with the degree of lactose intolerance and quantity consumed. Thus, in spite of the figures above, it's estimated that up to 40% of Chinese drink milk.

Still, it’s not hard to see that milk has a significant barrier in meeting the levels of consumption existing in the West. It’s not an income barrier, it’s actually a genetic barrier – one that won’t go away so easily.

Of note, though, it’s possible to produce and sell lactose-free milk. Here, the lactose has already been converted to simpler sugars (galactose and glucose). The milk will taste somewhat sweeter (because of the simpler sugars) and be somewhat more expensive (because of the additional processing). Also, some dairy products (like cheese) have lower lactose by default, while others can be made in low-lactose versions.

Anyway, this was, in my opinion, an interesting fact affecting the thesis presented in the original article. It’s really quite unlikely that the Chinese dairy consumption will ever approach Western levels, because of the singular fact that the Chinese are one of the most lactose intolerant populations in the world.

