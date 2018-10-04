2 Natural Gas Stocks Set Up For Upside

Natural gas prices are spiking up at $3.24 this morning. That is extremely bullish for beaten down energy stocks like Chesapeake Energy (CHK) and Southwestern Energy (SWN).

Both these stocks have been a battleground between the bulls and the bears all year. Those trading the names have had multiple opportunities for 20% to up to 100% gains through out the year.

In my opinion both these stocks are trading vehicles tied to the price of natural gas and oil.

Risk is now to the upside

Shorts are under pressure this morning as the reality of higher energy prices is becoming a reality in the mind of traders and investors alike. While the rally may not last forever, it's happening now and it's high time to take advantage as it appears both the aforementioned names are ready for a mini break out to new levels.

Let's take a look at the charts.

CHK

Above is a year-to-date chart showing the sickening 40% drop in February followed by a 110% rebound and mini break out to the $5.50 level in four months.

From that level, one can see the stock trade sideways for a few months and the 30% shakeout back to the $3.88 capitulation level. Chesapeake has found support at the 200DMA. The stock is now in bull market territory, up 20% from the most recent bottom.

Here's a weekly chart going back three years for more perspective.

Once CHK clears the $5 level, the stock could easily squeeze shorts to $6 or $7.

SWN looks similar.

Southwestern has a better balance sheet and is cash flow positive as this is written. This chart shows one of the most wicked shakeouts I went through this year with a 40% drop to an all-time low of $3.42 in February.

I previously wrote an article calling both these names trading stocks. Since then natural gas has spiked with demand rising around the globe. Interested investors can read that by clicking here.

One more weekly chart on SWN for potential upside.

While I'm not extremely bullish on either name, I do like current levels for a trade higher into year end. It's clear to this trader that the trend is up. I would not bet the family farm on either name but two years from now both stocks could be a double.

Global exports likely to drive demand for the next several years

As the world looks to clean energy, demand should remain robust for the next five years to a decade. The IEA says that they see natural gas demand rising through 2022.

Here's a clip from the website.

Both CHK and SWN have both offloaded some shale assets for $2B and $1.8B in the last two months. Both deals are expected to close in the next 90 days. Interested investors can read more about both deals by clicking here and here.

Trump policies favor the energy sector

President Trump's energy policy is extremely bullish long term for energy stocks. Deregulation is bringing down costs along with innovative technology. Trump wants to export LNG to China and Europe. This is very bullish for the whole sector in the long term.

Takeaway

Energy demand continues to rise around the world. Natural gas demand is expected to grow according to the IEA for the next several years.

Chesapeake Energy and Southwestern energy are continuing to work on debt reduction through asset sales and debt refinancing.

Both companies are highly volatile and should be watched closely. Natural gas over $3.20 is extremely bullish for both companies along with the whole sector.

While I prefer dividend paying stocks like BP (BP) the upside potential in these names could yield 100% or more over the next year or two. I'm currently long both names.

My near-term price target on CHK is $5.50, SWN price target is $6.25.

Interested investors should pick your spots carefully. Both these names are susceptible to 15% to 30% drops and pops on any given week.

I continue believe they are trading vehicles that astute and nimble investors can take advantage of by being disciplined.

At some point in the near future they may be solid long-term investments. By that time they are likely to be 40% higher than they are today.

As always I encourage all investors or traders to have an exit strategy in place before making any trade.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SWN CHK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.