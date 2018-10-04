Tesla: Expect A Blockbuster Third Quarter

Are analysts falling asleep at the wheel? Better than expected earnings, and more rounds of upward revisions should enable Tesla's stock to go much higher into year-end.

Due to the robust deliveries in the quarter, I expect revenues and EPS to come in substantially better than consensus estimates indicate for Q3.

In addition to extremely strong Model 3 demand, Model S/X sales came in much higher than many market participants expected, strongly suggesting demand is not slowing down.

The company more than tripled total production and delivery capacity YoY, and total deliveries skyrocketed by more than 100% over last quarter.

Tesla Delivers: Prepare For A Blockbuster Third Quarter

Tesla (TSLA) reported remarkable production and delivery numbers on Tuesday, October 2nd, suggesting the company is likely to deliver a blockbuster quarter on November 7th. Tesla produced 80,142 vehicles in Q3, 50% more than it produced in its last record-breaking quarter. Incredibly, the company more than tripled its production capacity on a YoY basis, creating 217% more vehicles than it did in Q3 2017.

Perhaps even more notably, the company managed to deliver more cars than it produced. Total deliveries amounted to 83,500 vehicles in the quarter, which is a staggering 105% QoQ surge over Tesla’s Q2 numbers. These numbers strongly imply that Tesla is very likely to surpass most analysts’ revenue estimates for Q3, and could report a substantially more profitable quarter than many market participants expect. This should enable Tesla’s stock price to appreciate substantially into year-end and beyond.

Breaking Down The Production And Delivery Data

Model 3 Production: 53,239 vehicles, an increase of 86.3% QoQ. Additionally, the company transitioned from rear wheel drive Model 3 assembly to increased dual motor Model 3 production in the quarter.

Model S/X Production: 26,903 vehicles, 8.7% QoQ increase, and a 7.3% YoY increase.

Total Production: 80,142 vehicles, a 50% QoQ increase, and a 217% YoY surge.

Model 3 Deliveries: 55,840 vehicles, an incredible 203% QoQ surge.

Model S/X Deliveries: 27,660 vehicles, a 24% QoQ surge, and a 6.7% YoY increase.

Total Deliveries: 83,500 vehicles, a 105% QoQ increase, and a 220% YoY surge.

Tesla Total Deliveries (Quarterly)



To say that these numbers are simply impressive is an understatement in my view. The quarterly, and YoY advances Tesla has made in production appear nothing short of remarkable. More than tripling production and deliveries in one year is an extremely difficult task to accomplish, and is something that was proclaimed to be next to impossible by many critics of the company. However, now that Tesla has produced and delivered a meaningful number of cars in the quarter, it is likely to crush earnings estimates. Here is why:

A Breakdown Of Probable Pricing And Revenues

Tesla delivered a total of 83,500 vehicles in the quarter, including 55,840 Model 3s, 14,470 Model S vehicles, as well as 13,190 Model X Vehicles.

Prior analyses have implied that the Model 3’s average selling price ASP is around $60,000, other sources like this CleanTechnica survey quote a similar price ($59,300). With the introduction of the dual motor Model 3 and the performance version in Q3, it is likelier that the ASP increased rather than fell throughout the quarter. Additionally, there is no budget (base Model 3) on the market yet. Therefore, using a relatively modest $60,000 ASP estimate for Q3 gives us a revenue figure of $3.35 billion for the Model 3 segment alone. This is more than the entire company generated one year ago, ($2.98 billion).

In addition, Tesla sold a remarkable number of Model S and Model X vehicles (27,660), the second most in the company’s history. Prior analyses have shown that the ASP for the Model S/X segment is likely around $95,000. Therefore, the combined number of Model S/X vehicles should provide Tesla with roughly $2.63 billion in revenues for Q3.

To estimate Tesla’s approximate profitability in the quarter, I will use 27% Model S/X gross margins, roughly in line with Q2’s approximate 26.35% Model S/X segment gross margins, and I will implement 15% Model 3 gross margins, in line with company estimates for the quarter. Also, it’s important to mention that Tesla surpassed its break-even Model 3 gross margin target last quarter, and delivered the vehicle at an average 3% gross margin. Therefore, the company could conceivably surprise higher with Model 3’s gross margin again. But for the sake of staying conservative, I will use the 15% assumption.

In addition to Tesla’s core automotive sales segment, the company also derives revenues from Energy Generation and Storage, Automotive Leasing, as well as Services and Other. To estimate revenues and margins in these areas, I will use very slight growth consistent with prior quarterly results as well as my prior Q3 estimates. The combined revenues from these sources should come in at about $955 million for the quarter.

I will use a similar strategy of approximating operating costs and other expenses, consistent with past quarterly growth rates, and prior Q3 estimates. The financial model will also include $250 million in ZEV credit revenues for Q3, a relatively modest estimate based on research provided by other SA contributors who envision Tesla having $500 million or more in ZEV credit convertible revenues by the end of Q3.

Q2 Results Vs. Q3 Projections

If Tesla does a reasonably good job controlling SG&A costs and R&D expenses, generates roughly 15% Model 3 gross margins, and allocates an appropriate amount of ZEV revenue in the quarter, the company could have a substantially better than expected profitable Q3. It appears that despite being revised upward several times this year, consensus analysts’ estimates are still far too low.

Average estimates are for only $6.15 billion in revenues for Q3, but this seems extremely low given the number of vehicles delivered in the quarter. Revenues are likely to come in towards the higher end of the range, $6.94 billion, which is incidentally roughly in line with my estimate of $6.935 billion for the quarter. Likewise, the $6.74 billion average estimate for Q4 appears light, and revenues should come in towards the higher end of the range, $7.76 billion or so.

Are Analysts Asleep At The Wheel On Tesla?

Analysts certainly do look to be asleep at the wheel on Tesla estimates. For instance, just 90 days ago, Q3 consensus estimates were for -$1.11, and now consensus figures point to a loss of just 38 cents for the quarter. If we go back further out than 90 days, consensus estimates were even lower then. So, the trend is clearly pointing to substantial improvement earnings-wise.

Q4 estimates show a similar trend. 90 days ago, consensus EPS estimates were pointing to EPS of just 9 cents in the quarter, and now consensus estimates are 722% higher suggesting EPS of 74 cents. Full year estimates for 2018 and 2019 have also been trending substantially higher, but consensus numbers still look very low. It is likely that analysts are still far too pessimistic on revenues and EPS, and the trend of upward revisions should continue going forward.

The Slowdown In Model S/X Demand Myth

I’d like to briefly discuss the Model S/X slower demand myth. Prior to the production and deliveries announcement, my estimate was for 26,000 Model S/X deliveries for the quarter. If you read the comment section of the article I predicted this in, many individuals bearish on Tesla ridiculed the estimates, claiming that demand was slowing down substantially, and there was no way Tesla would come close to the 26,000 Model S/X deliveries target for Q3. However, Tesla delivered 27,660 Model S/X vehicles in the quarter, surpassing my target by 6.4%. In addition, Tesla once again reaffirmed its guidance for 100,000 Model S/X deliveries in 2018.

Institutional Owners Increasing Stakes In Tesla

According to Tesla’s latest 13F filings, Tesla’s largest investors have increased their stakes in the company since the year began. For example, FMR LLC is shown to own 21,069,452 Tesla shares; this is an increase of over 26% over the 16,698,292 shares the fund held at the beginning of this year. This is a position equivalent to roughly $6.2 billion (at $294), and represents about 12.35% of total Tesla shares outstanding.

Tesla’s second biggest holder Baillie Gifford & Co. also shows an increased position of 13,171,801 shares, vs 12,902,408 shares at the beginning of 2018. Tesla’s number 3 institutional holder, Price T Rowe also appears to have increased its stake in Tesla from 10,791,492 shares at the beginning of the year to 11,931,923 shares, an increase of about 10.6%. Tesla’s number 4 institutional holder Vanguard showed a slight increase from 6,948,808 to 6,977,408. And BlackRock, the number 5 institutional holder of Tesla’s stock also increased its stake from 5,617,973 shares at the beginning of this year to 6,459,236, showing an increase of 15%.

Combined, the top five institutional holders own about 59,609,820 shares or 35% of all the company’s outstanding shares. Once you factor in Elon Musk’s approximate 33.7 million shares, the top 6 holders of Tesla’s shares own a staggering 55% of all outstanding stock in the company. This is extremely concentrated ownership for a relatively large cap company, and amounts to roughly $27.6 billion. The large ownership stakes, and the increases in position sizes by all the major holders implies that Tesla’s top holders appear confident about higher stock prices going forward.

Tesla: A Trillion-Dollar Company By 2030?

Major Tesla shareholder Ron Baron recently stated that he believes Tesla could be a trillion-dollar company by 2030. The billionaire buy and hold investor said that he expects Tesla to be about a $500 billion battery business, and a $500 billion car business down the line. He also expects Tesla to be one of, if not the biggest car company in the world one day, selling 10–15 million cars per year. This theory suggests Tesla’s shares could be worth around $5,500 by the time the company grows into a trillion-dollar enterprise by roughly 2030.

Ron Baron is not alone in predicting sensational prices for Tesla’s stock going forward. Ark Investment Management’s CEO Catharine Wood, a prominent money manager known for making bold calls believes Tesla will one day join the elite company of tech juggernauts like Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN), Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL), and others, and thinks the stock will trade at around $4,000 someday.

So, will Tesla become a trillion-dollar company one day? This is a topic for debate, but the possibility that the stock could go much higher than many people perceive is something that should be considered by anyone approaching this investment from the long or the short end of the spectrum. But it’s not all good news for Tesla, the stock could conceivably go lower as well, and here are some significant risks investors should remain aware of before considering investing in this company.

Tesla Risks

Tesla’s financial position seems somewhat stretched right now, as the company has about $13.4 billion in debt and only about $2.24 billion in cash. The company also has growing servicing expenses, and will likely need to raise capital to fund its Chinese factory project and future production sites for vehicles like the Model Y, Tesla Semi and others.

Additionally, Tesla needs to become profitable, and fast. My estimates call for profitability in Q3, Q4, and beyond, but there is always the threat that the company does not become profitable in Q3, which will put additional pressure on the company’s balance sheet.

In a worst-case scenario, investors could begin to lose confidence in the company’s ability to become a viable, sustainable, profitable, business enterprise. This could ultimately result in denial of future capital on relatively favorable terms, in which case, the stock could cascade substantially lower. Although this scenario is extremely remote in my view, it needs to be highlighted, as financial risks remain with Tesla for now.

The Bottom Line

Despite the deafening noise about poor demand, production problems, Elon Musk tweets, and other largely irrelevant or transitory factors, Tesla just reported a rather remarkable quarter production and delivery-wise. Both, production and deliveries skyrocketed by more than 200% on a YoY basis, and the company’s revenues and EPS are likely to come in significantly higher than consensus estimates imply.

As the company reports better than expected results further upward estimate revisions amongst analysts seems likely. This phenomenon of higher revenues, better than anticipated EPS, coupled with a wave of higher revisions should propel Tesla’s shares substantially higher into year-end and beyond. Despite the sluggish price action of late, I am keeping my price target range for the end of the year at $450-$500.

