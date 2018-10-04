Trupanion: Throwback To The For-Profit Education Model

Getting the Territory Partners licensed is not likely to solve the regulatory concerns. They will need to be converted to employees, and the payments to Veterinarians for "certificates" originating from their hospital will have to cease.

This same model was employed in the for profit education space with initial glee and eventual despair, the process of becoming compliant often negatively effects sales.

This model has shown the ability to generate rapid growth of policy holders but is very hard to control in comparison to internal sales functions.

Third party marketing efforts maintain inherently less control than internal full time employees - in regulated industries compliance becomes the main concern.

Trupanion (NYSE:TRUP) has a very large third party marketing effort that now controls a majority of the revenue production. In fact, Trupanion's veterinary referral channel drives 51-72% of its business. The Bull/Bear debate should center around whether this is an asset or vulnerability.

There are multiple reasons why I think this sales channel is a vulnerability:

the risk of adverse selection is extraordinary. One can think of TRUP as an insurance company that sells policies in the Emergency Room, this is a terrible location for customer acquisition, the risk for adverse selection is very high, and the sales channel itself (veterinarians) make more money the more sick dogs they get on policy. The lack of profitability this channel has historically produced was put on display by Barron's over the weekend. (Shares of Pet Insurer Trupanion Are Overvalued) Converting the third party referral and solicitation network to a fully licensed internal sales effort (with direct to consumer advertising) can be incredibly disruptive to the business as a whole. I think that this is an excellent time to revisit a portion of the "for-profit education" experience.

Regarding Barron's: Valuation Matters

I don't want to beat a dead horse, that Barron's article clearly articulates that the company is indeed an insurance company and possibly the most expensive insurance company in modern history. Let's take one moment to look at the valuation of TRUP in comparison to the SaaS companies that I use for comparable analysis.

The delta in assumed Revenue growth is scary but the massive difference in gross margin really highlights the absurdity of calling TRUP a SaaS company.

Regulatory Concerns Continue to Plague the Long Thesis

The two realities that we have established (and that the company has refused to provide comment on):

Territory Partners are largely unlicensed and receive commissions based on the successful sale of insurance in their territory (Exhibit #1). Veterinarians are entirely unlicensed and receive commission in the form of "points" that can be redeemed for goods of monetary value for "certificates issued at your hospital" (Exhibit #2)

Both of these practices are called into question in section 2116 of the NY insurance laws - where the insurance subsidiary APIC is based (Exhibit #3).

The Company Suggests That Licensing is An Easy Fix

Numerous Sell Side analysts have put out reports defending the company under the thesis that:

"it's easy to solve the licensing issue - can do in one week" "regulators investigate any complaint that is logged against a company, investigations are no big deal"

Number 2 is so absurd I'm not going to address it other than to say that it is categorically false that state insurance regulators investigate every complaint that is ever logged against a company to the point that they have an "open investigation". If that was the case no FOIA would ever be returned without a 7A exemption.

But the licensing angle is really interesting:

Given the compensation to Veterinarians TRUP will have to get the Veterinarians AND the Territory Partners to be licensed to be compliant. The current structure is totally freewheeling in that everyone is a third party and the company has limited controls to insure compliance of a fully third party sales force (comprised of Territory Partners and Veterinarians). This freewheeling structure is probably great for growth, but will be difficult to replicate if/when the company is forced to generate leads in a more industry compliant way.

For Profit Education Might Serve As A Good Proxy Here

A leading factor in the massive enrollment declines across the for-profit education sector during the 2010-2013 period was the evaporation of cheap referrals from out-sourced lead generators. The industry had become overly dependent on this marketing channel and most for-profit schools struggled for years to dial-in their direct to consumer advertising (some still are!). The few schools, like Grand Canyon University (LOPE), that relied less on these third-party lead generators saw their enrollments remain strong(er) in the face of regulatory scrutiny, reputational damage, and counter-cyclical softening in demand.

In the Barron's article, the author reported that the active investigation in Washington was related to "licensing issues" (I highlighted this risk several times as well, please see past reports). I strongly suspect Washington state is examining licensing issues related to Trupanion's veterinarian referral channel. As such, the swift declines in for-profit education ("FPE") enrollments during the 2010-2013 period may serve as a useful proxy for the variety of problems stemming from out-sourced referral channels:

An inability to ensure regulatory compliance. FPE lead generators were routinely found to be problematic from a compliance standpoint. The marketing pitches from FPE lead generators were difficult for the schools to control because they were not direct employees. Similarly, Trupanion's vets are not employees and they are not trained by TRUP on compliance with state insurance laws. A swift drop in sales if/when regulatory risks become well-known. The availability of cheap FPE third-party leads dried up within ~1 year after regulatory pressure on the industry grew. I believe that it would only take one post in the Veterinary Information Network forum (which boasts 45,000 active veterinarians world-wide) describing regulatory scrutiny of vets selling/soliciting or referring Trupanion insurance to cause an immediate and severe drop in vet referrals to the company. The lack of in-housed infrastructure can help keep marketing costs low, but the vets are not Trupanion employees and we suspect many will halt their promotion of Trupanion at the first hint of regulatory scrutiny. A disruptive and costly shift from commission-based third-party sales to internal salaried sales (See Bullet #1 Page 2). For years FPE management teams struggled to replace their out-sourced marketing channel with direct-to-consumer advertising. On recent earnings calls, Trupanion has discussed increasing its direct-to-consumer marketing efforts. I believe Trupanion has started hiring (or will soon) internal sales reps (potentially ramping to 100 Seattle-based reps at ~$50,000 per year in salary). These direct-to-consumer marketing efforts will not be cheap and we expect it will take a long time for them to dial-in these new campaigns. More importantly, we believe Trupanion's sudden in-sourcing investments shows that they recognize the variety of risks associated with their current out-sourced referral model.

