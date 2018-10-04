How Safe Is Philip Morris International's Dividend?

Philip Morris' dividend is covered by its financials for the time being, but the company's margin of safety is smaller than some.

Philip Morris International (PM) has one of the highest dividend yields among the large-cap investment universe. The company's stock is used by many investors to increase the yield of their investment portfolios.

With that said, investing in high-yield dividend stocks like Philip Morris International is sometimes risky because of the elevated probability of a dividend cut.

In this article, we perform a deep dive into Philip Morris International's dividend safety. If you prefer learning through videos, you can watch a video analysis on the topic below:

Philip Morris International's Business Model

To begin, let's talk about Philip Morris International's business model. Philip Morris is a tobacco company that came into existence when its parent company Altria (NYSE:MO) spun off its international operations. Philip Morris International sells cigarette brands such as Marlboro in countries outside of the United States.

For many years, Altria and Philip Morris had been one of the world's most well-known blue chip stocks because of its remarkable performance. The company has been one of the best-performing stocks over the last five decade. Both stocks are also popular among income investors because of its exceptionally high dividend yield. Each trades with a yield above 5% today.

Looking ahead, Philip Morris International's high dividend yield has led many investors to question the safety of its future dividend payments. For the remainder of this article, we will discuss the company's current dividend safety from four perspectives:

its dividend safety in the context of its current earnings its dividend safety in the context of its current free cash flow its dividend safety in the context of its recession performance and its dividend safety in the context of its current debt load

Philip Morris International's Dividend Safety Relative to Earnings

First, let's discuss Philip Morris International's dividend safety in the context of the company's current earnings.

When Philip Morris International executives presented at the company's Investor Day on September 27th, the company narrowed its financial guidance for fiscal 2018. Philip Morris International now expects to generate earnings per share between $4.97 and $5.02.

For context, Philip Morris currently pays a quarterly dividend of $1.14 per share. This implies a dividend payout ratio of 91% using the midpoint ($4.99) of the company's 2018 earnings guidance.

Using earnings, Philip Morris International's dividend is safe right now. With that said, the company's dividend payout ratio does not have a significant margin of safety if its earnings performance deteriorates in the future.

Philip Morris International's Dividend Safety Relative to Free Cash Flow

Many analysts believe that comparing a company's dividend payments to its free cash flow is a better method for assessing dividend safety. Accordingly, we will now compare Philip Morris International's current dividend payment to its free cash flow.

On July 19, 2018, Philips Morris International reported financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2018. The company's earnings release included full-year guidance for both operating cash flow and capital expenditures. More specifically, Philip Morris International guided for operating cash flow of approximately $9 billion and capital expenditures of approximately $1.5 billion. Taking the difference between these two figures, we arrive at a free cash flow estimate of $7.5 billion.

For context, Philip Morris International currently has about 1.5 billion shares outstanding, which implies full-year dividend payments that total $6.8 billion. Combining this full-year dividend estimate with the company's implied free cash flow guidance gives a free cash flow payout ratio of 91% - which is the same as the company's payout ratio using earnings per share.

Using free cash flow, our conclusion is the same: Philip Morris International's dividend is safe right now, but any meaningful downturn in operating performance could lead to a dividend cut.

Philip Morris International's Dividend Safety Relative to Recession Performance

Companies do not cut their dividends in the good times. Instead, dividends are reduced when companies experience financial difficulties. Accordingly, this section will analyze Philip Morris International's current dividend safety in the context of the company's historical recession performance.

We believe that the best way to measure a company's recession resiliency is by measuring its earnings per share performance during the financial crisis that occurred between 2007 and 2009. Philip Morris International's performance during this time period is shown here.

2008 earnings per share: $3.32

2009 earnings per share: $3.24

2010 earnings per share: $3.92

2011 earnings per share: $4.85

As you can see, Philip Morris International's earnings per share were minimally affected by the financial crisis. Accordingly, we have no concerns about the company's ability to rising dividends through future economic downturns.

Philip Morris International's Dividend Safety Relative to Its Current Debt Load

The last angle that we will use to assess Philip Morris International's current dividend safety is by looking at the company's current debt level. More specifically, we will see how much the company's weighted average interest rate will need to increase before Philip Morris International's free cash flow will no longer cover its dividend payment.

At the end of the most recent reporting period, Philip Morris International had $31 billion of debt outstanding. The company generated $877 million of interest expense over the last four quarters, which implies a weighted average interest rate of 2.8%.

The following image shows how changes to Philip Morris International's weighted average interest rate would impact the company's dividend coverage, as measured by free cash flow.

As the image shows, Philip Morris International's weighted average interest rate would need to rise above the 20% level before its dividend would no longer be covered by free cash flow. Accordingly, we believe that Philip Morris International's debt level is unlikely to impact the safety of its dividend moving forward.

Conclusion

Philip Morris International's high dividend yield leads many investors to question the safety of its dividend payment.

In this article, we examined the company's dividend safety relative to its earnings, free cash flow, recession performance, and debt levels. We concluded that the company's dividend is currently covered by its fundamentals, but it operates with a smaller margin of safety than many of its peers.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.