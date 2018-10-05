8% Yields Aren't Priced Equally From CIM

CIM-B has materially more call protection along with an attractive FTF rate after call protection ends.

Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) has 2 high yielding preferred shares: (CIM.PA) and (CIM.PB). In this article, we will refer to them as CIM-A and CIM-B. These shares come with a coupon rate of 8% and an attractive risk rating for investors willing to take on a moderate amount of risk. We believe they are better suited for the aggressive buy-and-hold investors and give them a risk rating of 3.

A share of preferred stock is a share of a company that is a cross between a bond and a common stock.

Preferred shares are called “preferred” because these shares have dividend preference over common shares. That means the entire preferred dividend must be paid in whole before the common shares are paid a penny.

Because preferred shares have a dividend preference over the common and because the price of the shares tends to be stable, many people think of preferred shares as having minimal risk.

Preferred shares of stock are issued with a prospectus, like common shares. A prospectus is a contract between the company and the investors. In the prospectus, you will find the dividend amount, the call price, and the date the shares are eligible to be called.

These elements form the basic contract between you and the issuing company.

Compared to a stock

Like a common stock, a preferred share moves up and down in price with the market forces. However, preferred shares are usually less volatile.

Unlike a common stock, a preferred share can be called back by the issuing company at a fixed price (after call protection ends) - normally $25.

Like many common stocks, a preferred stock pays a dividend, fixed by a contract known as a prospectus. Most preferred stocks pay a fixed dividend. This causes many people to compare them to bonds which also pay a fixed dividend.

Unlike a common stock, the dividend usually remains constant throughout the life of the preferred share. Because the dividend is fixed, they are compared to bonds, which also are fixed.

Note: Some preferred shares have an FTF (fixed-to-floating) feature. This means after call protection ends they cease having a fixed dividend rate and go to a floating rate.

Compared to a bond

Like some bonds, a preferred share has a “call date”. The issuing company may or may not call the preferred shares on the call date. If the share is called, the company gives the agreed amount (usually $25) to the investors and then retires the shares.

After the call date, the company can call the preferred shares at any point with a 30-day notice.

Unlike a bond, the preferred shares do not have a maturity date.

Note on CIM’s common stock

We believe Chimera Investment Corporation has a good management team in place. Further, the company is internally managed which is generally better than being externally managed. We will not be looking at the valuation of the common stock today. However, investors looking to get into preferred shares should know the underlying company. The preferred shares carry a risk rating of "3" because we believe the company carries a material amount of risk.

CIM puts a large emphasis on securitizations:

The investments in securitizations make CIM relatively unique when compared to the rest of the sector. As you can see above, the company invests in agency securities and non-agency securities.

Even though CIM invests in agency MBS, it is a relatively minor portion of the business.

Investors should note that being internally managed helps align shareholder interest with management's interest. CIM being internally managed is a major part of why we believe they have better management than average. That being said, let's jump into the preferred shares.

Comparing CIM preferred shares

The stripped yields for CIM-A and CIM-B are extremely similar:

CIM-A has a higher stripped yield by 4 basis points. It’s important to pay attention to the stripped yield, not the current yield, because investors need to account for dividend accrual:

The dividend accrual is the amount of accumulated dividend towards the next ex-dividend date. If an investor purchases a preferred share before the ex-dividend date, they will receive the entire dividend.

Why we believe the prices should be closer together

CIM-B has an annualized yield to call 19 basis points higher than CIM-A. CIM-B has about 2.5 years of extra call protection on the calendar ending on 3/30/2024.

Further, CIM-B has the FTF (fixed-to-floating) rate. We believe the 5.791% over 3-month LIBOR a pretty reasonable spread. As a hedge against rising interest rates, we find this to be quite reasonable.

You would think CIM-B deserves to have slightly higher prices compared to CIM-A.

You would be right.

We find that the targets for CIM-B are 45 cents higher than the targets for CIM-A. CIM-A has a slightly higher stripped yield but it is not the better deal because the extra call protection and the FTF rate are factors that tip the scales in favor of CIM-B. As of preparing this article, we believe CIM-B deserves to have a price that is $0.30 higher relative to the price of CIM-A.

