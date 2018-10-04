Brookfield Renewable Partners Is All About The Income

Buying low and selling high sounds like such an easy concept, but very few are able to do it well.

Being an early retiree who is now dependent upon my investments to pay my bills is very different than when I was younger and building my portfolio. When I was younger, I was focused on growth, I checked my portfolio almost daily, always aware of that bottom line and how that bottom number moved me closer to my ultimate goal of financial independence. For me, the goal was $1 million.

That number was based on a commonly held notion that if you had $1 million you were set, you could retire and live the life so to speak. But as time went on and that bottom line fluctuated wildly, based on market trends beyond my control, I started to shift my focus. Maybe it would be better to focus on my income, more specifically my dividend income. That’s how I discovered Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP)

One of the basic concepts in investing is the idea that you should buy low and sell high. It’s easy to say but not so easy to do. The problem with this concept is that to buy low, you often have to buy out of favor companies, in out of favor sectors, when everyone is heading for the door. You are expected to be like a fireman and go rushing in without regard for your own safety. For most investors, this is a tall order, but for one particular group of companies, Brookfield Asset Management (BAM), this has become a cornerstone of the way they do business and they are very good at it.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is a global alternative asset manager with approximately $285 billion of assets under management, focusing on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity. The company has been in business for 115 years and they specialize in buying low and selling high. I could dive a little deeper into BAM but what I want to focus on is one of their businesses, Brookfield Renewable Partners.

Brookfield Renewable Partners is a renewable energy business with $43 billion in assets operated under the Brookfield umbrella. Separately listed on both the TSX and the NYSE, this company is one of the largest pure-play renewable investors globally, with a particularly extensive track record in hydroelectric generation. Their assets, located in North and South America, Europe and Asia, include 840 generation facilities using hydro, wind and other renewable technologies. With 80% of its business in hydro, these assets are long-lived, low-risk operations that spin off regular income supporting the company and its shareholders.

Since 2013, Brookfield has invested over $3 billion growing its business from being primarily based in the Americas to a truly worldwide company while almost tripling its hydro capacity from 5,900 MW to 17,400 MW. In addition, they have added significantly to their diversity by adding substantial amounts of wind and solar capacity to their already significant hydroelectric holdings.

The primary drivers of this growth resulted from 3 major acquisitions, all distressed assets with unique situations where BEP was able to flex its considerable corporate might to close deals that very few companies could. In the case of Bord Gais in Ireland, wind farm assets were purchased from the Irish government as part of a mandated restructuring directed by the European Union as part of a government bailout.

With Isagen, BEP was able to purchase the assets from the Colombian Government in a multi-year process that found the government selling off quality assets in exchange for needed capital to fund additional infrastructure improvements in the country. In the TerraForm transaction, BEP was able to secure more quality assets as part of the bankruptcy procedures filed against Sun Edison.

In all three situations BEP, with the support of BAM, was able to opportunistically acquire these companies at preferred pricing, and in each case was able to drive above-expected returns benefiting BEP and their shareholders. Also important, was that each of these companies brought a significant pipeline of capital projects with them that when complete will provide visible FFO growth going forward.

Building a retirement plan is about creating income

So you may ask why did I pick BEP vs. BAM? The answer is income. When I first started investing in BEP, I was about 10-15 years away from retirement, but even then I recognized that when I retired the most important thing to me would be my income. I had also seen studies showing that dividends can account for between 30-50% of overall growth in a typical portfolio. So dividends were important.

It was industrious to think that I could build my portfolio to reach $1 million but as the financial crisis in 2008 showed, $1 million can become $500,000 fairly quickly in a fast-moving stock market. For me, a more reliable metric would be to set a target income of $50,000. If I could hit that income target I could become financially capable of maintaining my current lifestyle without the need to work. What BEP offered that BAM did not was a significantly higher dividend, a significantly higher income.

Today BEP offers a diviend yield of 6.4% which compared to most of my holdings is very generous. BAM offers a dividend of 1.3% so although it too is a great company, it did not meet my dividend target of between 3-7%.

Equally important is that not only do they pay a generous dividend, BEP has also been able to consistently raise that dividend over the past 10 years. Historically, the company has targeted a dividend payout increase in the 5-9% range per year. which is lower than their average 12% distribution growth rate since 2009 but still greater than my personal 5% growth target that I look for in the companies I choose to partner with.

Critical to be able to identify companies and industries with a sustainable growth profile

It is always easy to look back and try to forecast where the future will land us but the past is not always the best predictor in today's rapidly changing world. There are always going to be bumps along the road where short-term returns are impacted for a variety of reasons. 2017 saw the US administration turn the clock back, promoting the benefits of coal-fired power generation, diverging from the rest of the world by exiting the Paris Climate Accord and downplaying the importance of renewable energy.

This noise has no doubt had an impact on renewable energy companies like Brookfield as reflected in their stock price which has had a bit of a slow year. But one person's misfortune is usually an opportunity for someone else and looking forward, there is tremendous growth potential in green energy. Despite the noise coming out of the White House, $1.5 trillion has been invested in renewables over the last 5 years. Much of that in North America.

Despite deniers, the reality is that climate change is driving policy changes around the world. The EU has set a target that all power generation in Europe will be renewable by 2050. California has set similar targets and policy has been implemented in other states like Massachusetts, New York, Connecticut and Rhode Island.

In addition, the cost of renewable energy is coming down as initial capital investments start to pay increasing dividends. Perhaps the greatest opportunity for renewables in the world exists in China where they too have made commitments to address unacceptable levels of pollution by installing increasing amounts of zero carbon renewable energy.

Perhaps the greatest opportunity of all will come as the world transitions from a carbon-based transportation system to an electric one. Adding to this are countries like India where 300 million new electricity customers have been added in the past 5 years and similar opportunities coming about in other developing nations. At the same time that demand is growing, there is a reluctance to expand base load capacity using nuclear energy and many of the world's hydro sources have already been tapped.

That leaves great potential for wind and solar in this rapidly expanding sector. It also leaves the door open for increased pricing opportunities for existing hydro power based on supply and demand logic. All this leads to clear cash flow visibility for companies participating in this sector.

A deep moat

In an era where we place a high value on the environment and new infrastructure projects attract significant resistance from special interest groups, companies with an asset base like BEP are highly valued. Green energy output does receive a premium valuation in the marketplace and the irreplaceable nature of their assets adds to their attractiveness.

BEP also benefits from an investment grade balance sheet backed by the resources of their parent company Brookfield Asset Management. This allows them to negotiate preferential terms with lenders and access the equity markets at preferred rates giving them an advantage over many of their competitors.

Building a strong balance sheet through financial and operational expertise

In the last 10 years, the low cost of capital has caused a lot of investment to be sunk into this asset class around the world. Unfortunately, the low returns in the sector have forced many companies to rely on subsidies and other government incentives to keep above water. Although creating short-term opportunities Brookfield does not subscribe to this way of doing business. Instead, Brookfield looks at every business that they own on its merit to provide long-term standalone predictable FFO treating subsidies as short-term bonuses instead of a key component of their business strategy.

Instead, Brookfield chooses to drive value through operating efficiency and with prudent financial management. In a market that delivers 6-8%, how do you get a 12-15% CAGR to keep your shareholders happy. The answer is that Brookfield creates opportunities on the buy side, purchasing assets at a discounted value, and also on the operation side, where they use their expertise to surface additional value for the shareholder.

Brookfield has a number of operational levers that they use in their business to surface growth. On average they have price escalation agreements in place that create inflation-adjusted price increases of between 1-2%. In addition, Brookfield is constantly looking for operational cost savings throughout their businesses. These savings can come in the form of new technologies, bringing contracted services in-house or through improved financing on existing debt as Brookfield leverages their BBB+ credit rating to attract preferential rates that may not have existed before they acquired an asset.

These operational efficiencies create expected margin expansions of between 2-4% annually. BEP also uses part of their $700 million capital investment program each year to advance their extensive development pipeline of projects which generate an additional 3-5% return each year.

These increases in FFO have allowed the company to fund their dividend increases but at the same time pay down debt and improve their balance sheet. 5 years ago, the payout ratio for BEP was approaching 100% of FFO vs. the 79% that they are paying out today. Long term their target is 60-70%. To achieve this goal they have indicated that they will be sticking closer to the lower end of their 5-9% dividend growth target in the short term. But with a dividend yield at 6.4% that is still within my target range and as an owner of the company helps me to feel more confident in their future.

A green business that likes to recycle

Brookfield is also unique in that they like to recycle assets. Most companies acquire assets for the long term but Brookfield runs a bit more of a hybrid model. Brookfield has a strategy of looking at their fully-valued, non-core assets to determine if they would be better off selling these then reinvesting the proceeds into their development pipeline. So if you have an asset that generates a 6% return, they can sell it then use the proceeds to purchase or build another asset that generates 12-15%.

A recent example of this would be some of their European wind farm assets which are currently attracting premium valuations. It also benefited BEP in that they acquired these assets at below replacement value, plus acquiring their development pipeline as well. 4 years later, a portion of the now fully valued assets are being sold or as Brookfield likes to say “recycled,” with most of the proceeds being reinvested back into their development pipeline. Buy low, sell high but super-sized.

I like to sleep well at night

As an early retiree, I have tried to build my portfolio to address my current needs but also with an eye to the future. For tax reasons, I prefer to buy and hold allowing the dividend income to fund my lifestyle. BEP presents an attractive yield of over 6% which meets my current needs. More importantly, they have targeted a 5-9% dividend growth rate which, based on past performance and their development pipeline, I am confident they will deliver.

Although I would like to see the valuation for the company continue to grow, as it has in the past 10 years, I am really focused on the income. As a buy and hold investor, I have no intention of selling my shares so the price should not matter provided they continue to grow my income.

The thing I like most about Brookfield Renewable Partners is their low to no carbon footprint. As a person no longer tied to a desk, I like my air clean so that is a plus. But as an investor, it is nice to look forward to the tailwinds this company enjoys versus the headwinds my other energy investments face. This helps me to sleep well at night, which is an important part of my current lifestyle.

