2 Great High-Yield REITs Worth Buying Today

But, of course, as with any investment, there are some important risks to keep in mind with either stock.

And from today's attractive valuations, both have the potential to deliver market beating total returns over the next decade.

Ventas (low risk SWAN) and Omega Healthcare (high risk turnaround stock) are two very well managed industry leaders, with strong competitive advantages that stand to benefit from America's aging demographics.

After three years of underperformance, Medical REITs represent some of the best bargains in the sector.

REITs are one of my favorite sectors to invest in, thanks to three main attributes. First, their legal requirement to pay out 90% of taxable income (not same as GAAP EPS or AFFO) as dividends means they are a naturally high-yielding sector.

Second, since 1972, equity REITs (which own rental properties) have a great track record of delivering solid, market beating total returns. This shows that REITs are a great way to grow not just income over time, but overall wealth as well.

Finally, equity REITs offer average investors the simplest way to benefit from commercial real estate. That includes without the hassle of owning and managing physical properties. They also offer instant liquidity compared to commercial properties which can take months to organize a sale if you need the cash.

REITs have also historically outperformed privately owned commercial property, by a staggering 43% annually. That's largely due to the lack of maintenance and overhead costs REIT investors are able to avoid.

As a contrarian value focused income investor, I know the best place for great REIT bargains is in beaten down industries that have underperformed over the past few years. That certainly describes medical REITs which, between 2015 and 2017, were some of the worst performers in the sector. In fact, in those three years, medical REITs delivered essentially flat total returns.

So, let's take a look at the reasons long-term income investors might want to invest in Medical REITs. Specifically, Ventas (VTR) and Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI). These high-yield REITs offer both low and high risk tolerant investors good ways to profit from one of the strongest demographic trends of the coming decades, and I consider both to be good long-term buys today. In fact, from today's share prices I expect both stocks to deliver about 12% CAGR total returns over the next decade, far above what the S&P 500 is likely to deliver.

Medical REITs Have Strong Long-Term Growth Catalysts

Medical REITs are generally a good high-yield, recession resistant way for income investors to profit from the $2 trillion healthcare commercial real estate market. As an industry medical REITs own about 10% of America's healthcare properties, which means there is plenty of room to grow through acquisition.

The core of medical REITs' bullish investment thesis is that US healthcare spending is set to rise by about $1.8 trillion per year, or nearly 50% by 2025.

That's thanks to the rapid aging of America's population, most notably the baby boomers.

By 2035 the US Census Bureau estimates that the population of Americans 80 years or older (the biggest healthcare consumers by far), will rise from 15 million today, to about 28 million.

That demographic aging trend, which many call the "silver tsunami", is expected to continue well beyond 2035. In fact, the number of Americans aged 75+ reached over 40 million by 2040. This means that in the coming decades, raw demand for healthcare facilities is set to explode, potentially fueling many years of strong growth for quality healthcare REITs. That being said, there are plenty of risks involved in this industry (which I'll discuss shortly). That means that the right medical REIT for you will depend on your risk tolerance. So let's take a look at two top notch high-yield medical REITs that might make a good fit for your diversified income portfolio:

Ventas: low risk

Omega Healthcare Investors: high risk

Ventas: A Proven Low Risk SWAN Stock You Can Trust

Ventas is one of the largest medical REITs in the country, with 1,185 properties with spread out across every part of the healthcare industry in 48 states.

Business Model: Diversified Medical REIT

The majority of the REIT's current net operating income or NOI is derived from senior housing, but in recent years Ventas has been making a big push into medical offices and life science properties.

Competitive Advantages

Ventas has three main competitive advantages that make it one of the few SWAN stocks in the medical REIT industry. The first is its highly diversified and quality tenant base.

This can be seen by two key metrics. The first is the tenant cash flow (EBITDAR) rental coverage ratio of its triple net lease properties. Triple net leases make up 32% of its NOI and tenants pay for maintenance, taxes, and insurance. Thus this is a high margin business for Ventas. But because tenants are on the hook for paying these costs it's important that their cash flow/rent ratio is at least 1.2 for senior housing, and 1.3 or more for skilled nursing facilities and other properties. Ventas' triple net lease portfolio averages a safe 1.5 rental coverage ratio.

The other key property quality metric to watch is the revenue quality mix, which is the % of trailing 12 month rent not from Medicaid. Just 4% of Ventas's revenue comes from Medicaid and in total 95% of the REIT's rent is from private payers. This minimizes its exposure to volatile and potentially damaging future changes in Medicare/Medicaid reimbursement policies.

Another competitive advantage Ventas enjoys is industry leading scale. Specifically it has over $3.1 billion in total liquidity today. That's investable dry powder it can deploy to invest in growing its property and rental base. That massive liquidity is courtesy of a very strong BBB+ credit rating, tied for the highest in the medical REIT industry. This is due to the company's conservative approach to debt.

Today Ventas has the strongest balance sheet of the diversified REITs (Welltower and HCP) thanks to years of paying down its debt in a strategic move to boost long-term growth. In fact, the reason that Ventas is down 10.6% YTD is due to management's strategic decision to make 2018 a heavy disposition year. For example, in the first half of 2018 the company sold about $1.2 billion more assets than it invested in:

First half 2018 investments: $312.5 million

First Half 2018 dispositions & debt repayments: $1.5 billion ($735 million debt repayment)

Because of its heavy dispositions, including spinning off almost all its SNFs into Care Capital Properties or CCP in 2016, and $1.3 billion in asset sales in 2018, Ventas' normalized funds from operation or FFO/share (what pays the dividend) has been declining since 2014. Negative growth for that long is enough to try the patience of even long-term investors. So why am I recommending Ventas today? Because of its biggest competitive advantage of all, the best management team in the industry.

(Source: Ventas investor presentation)

The REIT is led by Chairwoman and CEO Debra Cafaro who has been in the top spot for 19 years (since 1999). Cafaro has won numerous industry accolades including Harvard Business Review calling her one of “The 100 Best-Performing CEOs in the World" for four consecutive years. That's thanks to a proven ability to focus on long-term growth and maximizing shareholder value by adapting to changing industry conditions and generating industry leading long-term cash flow and dividend growth.

(Source: Ventas investor presentation)

As a result, Ventas has enjoyed far superior long-term AFFO/share and dividend growth than its peers. And since 2000 Cafaro has led VTR to 22% CAGR total returns proving that taking the long-term view is well worth short to medium-term periods of share price underperformance. So why am I confident Ventas is likely to return to stronger growth in the future? That's due to its bullish catalysts.

Bullish Catalysts

One of the biggest growth headwinds for Ventas in recent years has been massive overcapacity in senior housing facilities.

(Source: Hoya Capital Real Estate)

While Ventas's SNH properties are 99% private payer, they are not immune to the laws of supply and demand.

(Source: Ventas investor presentation)

Falling occupancy in recent years has weighed on the REIT's SNH business, both the triple net lease ones, and the SHOP assets that Ventas operates directly. Specifically in the form of revenues per room rising slower than expenses (2.1% vs 2.9%) in the most recent quarter. That's why VTR is guiding for about a 2% decline in SS NOI for 2018. However, that overcapacity is expected to ease in the coming years thanks to the rate of new SNH construction declining by over 50% compared to its 2015 peak. Combined with the fast growth in Americans over 80, this is expected to return Ventas' SNH business to positive growth in the coming years.

That's especially true since Ventas is great at partnering with industry leaders to develop joint ventures. These not just help to improve operations, like the recent deal with ESL (boosted occupancy by 2% for those SNHs), but also creates long-term growth investment opportunities in all of Ventas' core markets.

SNH's short-term negative SS NOI growth will be offset by modest growth in its other businesses like life sciences (biotech labs), and medical office buildings or MOBs.

(Source: Ventas earnings release)

And over the long-term (2020 and beyond), analysts expect much stronger AFFO/share growth.

(Source: Fastgraphs)

That's thanks to an improved property portfolio composition including MOBs and Life science properties which are rented out to extremely strong and thriving tenants.

Both of these businesses are going to benefit from strong global demographic trends that are seeing pharma companies investing tens of billions of dollars to design new drugs, and greater patient visits to doctors offices and integrated medical campuses.

That's especially true as rising healthcare costs driver ever greater outpatient traffic to the MOB's that now account for nearly 20% of the REIT's NOI.

The bottom line is that Ventas is the best blue chip of any medical REIT. It's an extremely well run, and financially strong SWAN stock whose recent turnaround efforts are likely to lead to much stronger cash flow and dividend growth in the future. However, there are some risks to keep in mind.

Risks To Consider

While I consider Ventas to be the best SWAN medical REIT you can own, there are still some risks to be aware of. In the short-term senior housing, which accounts for most of its revenue, is expected to remain under pressure due to continuing oversupply.

That might spell trouble for some of Ventas' triple net lease SNH tenants, who the REIT might have to amend its leases with. That's what happened recently with Brookdale Senior Living (BKD), America's largest retirement home operator. In order to support one of its biggest and oldest tenants (who supplies 9% of NOI), in Q1 2018 Ventas restructured its masterlease with Brookdale. This agreement covers all of properties Brookdale leases from Ventas under one agreement that ensures even if one property fails, Ventas still gets paid its agreed rent in full. In exchange for a $6 million annual rental credit (a 3% reduction), Brookdale has extended its masterlease to 2026, providing Ventas with eight years of stable, recurring and high margin cash flow.

But while the Brookdale restructuring has minimal negative impact on Ventas' cash flow, be aware that the REIT may have to cut similar deals with other NNN SNH operators in the future.

That's because while Ventas' overall triple net lease SNH portfolio has sustainable tenant rental coverage, 15.4% of its NOI is from operators with coverage below the 1.2 safe level. Should Ventas have to renegotiate its leases with these operators it might weigh on the REIT's medium-term growth prospects and result in slower than expected FFO/share and dividend growth in the next few years.

What might cause SNH operators trouble? The big issue is the high and rising cost of nursing home and assisted living facilities, which have been increasing faster than inflation for years.

Remember that private payer doesn't mean no risk. It means that SNH facilities are receiving revenue either from individuals or in some cases insurance companies who provide SNH policies. Due to high fixed costs, SNH operators require high occupancy to generate sufficient cash flow to cover rent and turn a profit. With SNH costs expected to keep rising at roughly 3% to 4% per year for the foreseeable future Ventas' SNH business might struggle with weaker than expected occupancy for longer than expected. And even with the REIT's impressive liquidity and plans to diversify into MOBs and life sciences, it will likely be many years before the majority of Ventas' cash flow is coming from thriving medical industries.

And of course there's short-term interest rate sensitivity to consider. Since 1972 the correlation between REIT total returns and 10 year yields has been just 0.04. This means that in the long-term rising interest rates don't hurt REIT returns.

But in the short-term REITs can indeed be highly sensitive to 10 year yields, especially medical REITs. That's due to the long-term nature of their leases which make them more likely to trade as "long-term bond alternatives".

This is why medical REITs have a much higher beta to yield, meaning that their yields rise along with the yield on 10 year treasury. Ventas has had the highest beta to yield of any medical REIT over the past year, meaning should 10 year yields spike, its share price might decline significantly.

The good news is that isn't likely (inflation expectations that drive 10 year yield are low and stable). And rate sensitivity is short-term and mean reverting, meaning it cancels out over time. But for anyone who needs to sell shares to fund short-term expenses (like retirees living on the 4% rule), this short-term interest rate sensitivity is something to keep in mind.

Omega Healthcare Investors: This Industry Leader Is A High Risk Turnaround Investment But With A Proven Management Team

Omega Healthcare is one of the oldest (founded in 1992) and the largest skilled nursing facility or SNF REIT in America. It owns 923 properties that are leased out to 67 operators in the US and the UK. 83% of those properties are SNFs with the remainder being mostly senior housing facilities.

Business Model: Triple Net Lease SNFs

88% of its revenue comes from triple net leases, which is why it enjoys funds available from distribution or FAD (what pays the dividend) margins of 65%.

However, the reason I, (and many other investors) consider Omega a high risk stock is the fact that 88% of its revenue comes from Medicare (which funds short-term SNF stays) and Medicaid.

The good news is that government funding of SNFs is recession resistant. The bad news is that it's also been growing slower than SNF operator costs in recent years.

That growth has slowed to the point that in 2017 Medicaid daily reimbursement rates didn't cover expenses. This means that only Medicare's much higher reimbursement rates have been keeping many SNF operators afloat.

As a result, Omega's tenants (as seen by declining rental coverage ratios), and the REIT's share price, have been under immense pressure in recent years.

But if Omega has generated negative returns over the past 3.5 years, even factoring in the dividend, why am I recommending it for risk tolerant investors? Because ultimately I believe that Omega still has a bright future, thanks to its competitive advantages.

Competitive Advantages

Omega's industry leading scale gives it two advantages. The first is a highly diversified tenant base, with well staggered, long-term lease expirations.

This helps to maintain stable, recurring, and recession resistant cash flow to support the current dividend while we wait for Omega's turnaround to hopefully work out.

That turnaround, which is now ahead of schedule, involves lease restructuring agreements such as the one recently signed with Agemo Holdings LLC (formerly Signature). That new lease agreement involves 11% lower rent, $4.5 million a year Omega will provide for maintenance and repairs of 59 facilities, and a $25 million, 7% interest loan maturing in 2025. In exchange, Agemo has extended its master lease to 2030.

But the main component of Omega's turnaround is shedding older facilities leased to weaker tenants like the bankrupt Orianna (19 facilities sold), and finding new stronger tenants for newer facilities that can be run profitably by better operators (23 former Orianna facilities). Omega has marked 2018 as its turnaround year with plans to sell facilities and recycle that capital into better properties leased to healthier operators. Ones that will hopefully be able to hold out until the coming demographic wave boosts occupancy, profitability and rental coverages.

So far this year Omega has already sold 69 facilities for $335 million at strong cap rates (NOI/price) of about 8%. In an industry with an average cap rate for SNF facilities of 10.2%, Omega is getting great prices and investing the proceeds into higher-yielding opportunities. Management says it plans to sell just 15 to 20 more properties for about $90 million. Or to put another way, the major component of the turnaround, capital recycling, is now about 80% complete.

That means that Omega now has ample access to low cost capital to reinvest in better properties to return to positive cash flow growth in 2019. Helping those efforts is the fact that Omega's share price has now risen high enough that management is able to once more raise accretive equity growth capital.

Better yet, thanks to Omega's industry leading scale and the strongest credit rating in the industry (BBB-) the REIT also has access to low cost debt markets. In total Omega has $940 million in liquidity today to invest in new properties and restore itself to positive cash flow, and eventually, dividend growth.

But while a highly diversified cash flow stream and ample liquidity are important competitive advantages, by far the best thing Omega has going for it is the crack management team. That team is led by CEO Taylor Pickett, who has 25 years of industry experience and joined Omega in 2001. That was just in time for the SNF apocalypse to hit its peak.

The SNF apocalypse was when lower government spending on SNFs, as well as rising payroll and liability costs, caused profit margins in the industry to shrink 60.7%. The result was a massive wave of bankruptcy of the country's largest SNF operators, including six of the biggest 15 chains in America.

Pickett became CEO at the height of the SNF industry's darkest hour, making him the equivalent of Omega's Churchill. Aiding him in saving the REIT were his top lieutenants:

Daniel Booth: Chief Operating Officer since 2001, 25 years of industry experience

Robert Stephenson: Chief Financial Officer since 2001, 22 years of industry experience

Note that between them, Omega's three most important executives (in charge of strategy, operations, and finance), have 72 years of industry experience. They also all joined Omega when the SNF industry was in flames, yet managed to eventually turn the REIT around. Sure that turnaround (during a worst case doomsday scenario) saw a 79% dividend cut. But Omega would go on to become a dividend growth rockstar that generated excellent market beating total returns. In fact, it began raising its dividend the very next quarter after its payout bottomed and since then it's grown at 10.4% CAGR over the past 15 years. That's even including this year's dividend freeze.

That payout growth helped make Omega a fabulous income investment, generating 17.8% CAGR total returns vs the S&P 500's 9.5%. In other words, Omega's world class management team managed to not just save the REIT during the SNF cataclysm, but go on to generate double the market's rate of return for the next 15 years. That's even accounting for the current bear market OHI is suffering through.

I remain confident that if anyone can sustain the current dividend during this current (and much milder) industry downturn, it's Pickett and company. And given Omega's bullish catalysts I think the odds are in its favor that the turnaround will succeed and lead to future dividend growth and strong total returns.

Bullish Catalysts

The first bullish catalyst for Omega is that recent Medicare/Medicaid policy changes have proven far more favorable than in recent years. For example, according to management, in 2018 CMS (Center For Medicare/Medicaid Services) changes will result in a 1.8% boost in Medicaid reimbursement. For context, over the past five years, Medicaid reimbursement has grown at just 1.3% CAGR. Better yet, while 2019's rates are expected to be flat, new policies will come into effect that will allow SNF operators to cut costs and thus potentially boost their razor thin margins.

The next catalyst is that with Omega's capital recycling plan now nearly complete the REIT is looking at a far stronger base of tenants, with 75% having sustainable rental coverage ratios.

Just 10.5% of operators will still be at high risk of default, and for those tenants Omega's master leases have built-in safeguards.

Those include corporate guarantees (from parent companies) and rents secured by letters of credit and other assets. The purpose of these safeguards is to provide Omega time to transition properties leased to distressed operators to healthier ones, or if that's not possible, sell them and recycle the capital.

With an improved portfolio of assets and the majority of our disposition behind us, we can start focusing on redeployment proceeds and growing the business again." -Taylor Pickett, CEO

Omega is confident that going forward it will be able to offset any remaining tenant failures with enough new property acquisitions to return to cash flow growth in 2019 and beyond. Analysts agree, and forecast about 5% AFFO/share growth in 2019 and 2020, as well as a return to dividend growth in 2020.

Personally, I am not counting on Omega to start raising its dividend that quickly. I'd prefer the REIT not maintain a 95% dividend payout ratio, but rather retain more cash flow to grow its property base without relying on fickle equity markets. However, analysts might be assuming that a return to positive growth sends the share price high enough to allow Omega to return to its historical rate of property growth.

That would be on the order of $400 million to $600 million in annual property acquisitions. But even if Omega's share price doesn't keep recovering there is still reason for optimism. Specifically, the results of Omega's recent study modeling its likely tenant health in the coming years. This study was based on survey of its remaining tenants (post turnaround), factoring in the demographics of their operating areas.

In order to cover all likely scenarios Omega's study modeled two scenarios. The extra conservative mode (blue line), assumes that going forward SNF daily operating costs would continue to outpace daily revenue growth by 0.8%, same as 2017 (the worst industry year since 2012). The red line assumes that costs will continue to outpace revenue growth by 0.2% CAGR going forward. This was the annualized rate that revenues undergrew costs over the past five years. Note that Omega is not assuming that SNF revenues will outgrow costs at any point in the future.

That's because management is attempting to be extra conservative with its industry growth assumptions. Thus Omega's model assumes:

1% annual migration from Medicare to Medicare Advantage (lower reimbursement)

Continued declines in length of stay for both Medicaid and Medicare funded facilities.

Rising wages cause costs to exceed per patient revenue indefinitely

No beneficial changes to patient mix (more profitable patients)

No CMS PDPM cost savings actually realized (from 2019 policy shifts)

Even with these conservative assumptions, Omega estimates that its tenant rental coverage ratio will bottom in 2018 and then rise steadily to between 1.74 to 2.15 by 2025. And the demographic boom in elderly Americans, who will by medical necessity require more SNFs, is expected to last until 2060.

This means that any risk tolerant investors willing to wait out the next few years of modest growth (negative growth this year), could be richly rewarded with both higher than expected dividend growth, and strong share price appreciation. That being said, it's important to remember that Omega remains a high risk turnaround story for now. Thus anyone owning it or considering buying it must be comfortable with its risk profile.

Risks To Consider

The biggest risk that Omega will always face is that its operators are almost entirely dependent on Medicare and Medicaid funding. As you can see, SNF occupancy can be badly hurt, both by changes in CMS policy, as well as oversupply (the early years of this chart).

While oversupply is not an issue today, thanks to a decade no net construction of SNF capacity, CMS policy changes in the future may prove harsher than management's model predicts.

That's because the Federal Government is soaring entitlement costs (Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid).

These are expected to be the primary drivers of ever rising deficits that will hit over $1.5 trillion by 2028, and add about $12.5 trillion to the national debt over the next decade. Basically, the risk is that Medicare/Medicaid may end up imposing policy changes that result in even slower reimbursement growth rates than those seen in the last five painful years.

Unemployment Over Time

Meanwhile, the tightest job market in nearly 20 years continues to tighten. This risks SNF wages rising faster than the industry (and Omega) expects.

That's especially true if the economy manages to avoid a recession through 2021 as the Federal Reserve expects. Note that despite economic growth expected to decline from 3.1% in 2018 to 1.8% in 2021, unemployment is forecast to fall to 3.5% (today it's 3.9%). More importantly, underemployment (U6) is likely to keep declining too from today's 7.5% level. That means that wage growth for SNF employees might creep higher, potentially during a time when net reimbursement rate growth is flat or lower than expected.

The good news is that as Omega's tenant rental model shows, SNF daily revenues can still grow slower than expenses with the industry enjoying higher profits and rental coverage ratios. That's because rising occupancy from the coming silver tsunami should be able to offset all the negative headwinds facing the industry. Or to put another way it's not a question of if Omega's tenant coverage ratio will rise, but when the turnaround will come and how strong it will be.

Ultimately this is why I feel comfortable recommending Omega to risk tolerant investors (like myself). Because the generous and sustainable yield and future (if uncertain) growth potential, still means we're likely to enjoy market beating returns.

Dividend Profiles: Generous Yields And Market Beating Return Potential For Any Risk Tolerances

The most important part of any income investment is the dividend profile which consists of three parts: yield, dividend safety, and long-term growth potential. Combined with valuation, this ultimately drives total returns over time.

REIT Yield AFFO/FAD Payout Ratio (2018 Guidance) Expected 10 Year CAGR Dividend Growth 10 Year CAGR Total Return Potential (From Fair Value) Valuation Adjusted CAGR Total Return Potential Ventas 5.9% 78% 3.8% 9.7% 11.8% Omega Healthcare Investors 8.2% 97% 2% 10.2% 12.2% S&P 500 1.7% 38% 6.2% 7.9% 0% to 5%

(Sources: earnings releases, management guidance, Gurufocus, FastGraphs, Simply Safe Dividends, Morningstar, BlackRock, Vanguard, Yardeni Research, Multpl.com, Gordon Dividend Growth Model, Dividend Yield Theory)

Both Ventas and Omega offer mouth-watering yields, higher than both the S&P 500's and the REIT median of 5.3%. Of course, when it comes to dividend safety there is no contest between the two. Ventas, with a 2018 guided for payout ratio of 78%, is far safer than Omega's 97%. Note that adjusting for one time charges related to the lease restructurings (which are non recurring) management says OHI's 2018 FAD payout ratio will come in at 91%. That's better than 97% but still far above my liking. I'd prefer it fall to 85% or below before the REIT restarted dividend growth.

But there's more to dividend safety than just the payout ratio. You also need to look at the balance sheet, especially given that REITs are a highly capital sector. One where high leverage ratios are the norm.

REIT Debt/Adjusted EBITDA Interest Coverage Ratio S&P Credit Rating Average Interest Rate Ventas 5.4 4.9 BBB+ 3.8% Omega Healthcare Investors 5.3 3.8 BBB- 4.4% Sector Average 6.0 3.5 NA NA

(Sources: earnings supplements, Gurufocus, FastGraphs)

Both Ventas and Omega have strong balance sheets, though Ventas' is far superior. Adjusting for the turnaround effort, Omega's pro forma leverage ratio (debt/adjusted EBITDA) would be about 5.0. What investors should ultimately focus on is that both REITs have investment grade credit ratings that allow them to borrow at fixed-rates (minimizing interest rate risk), at low costs. Thus neither REIT is at high risk of a liquidity trap that will stifle long-term growth potential.

Speaking of growth, analysts are far more optimistic about Ventas, given its plans to diversify into thriving MOBs and life science properties in the coming years. In fact, the current 10 year consensus is that Ventas will be able to grow AFFO/share at 3.8% CAGR, or nearly double Omega's paltry 2.0%.

While I agree that Ventas' growth prospects are brighter than Omega's, I think that analysts might be excessively bearish on the SNF industry. Thus I wouldn't be surprised if Omega was able to achieve a 3% or even 4% long-term growth rate, especially since it's the biggest player in the industry, and able to consolidate weaker rivals. But in the name of conservatism, I'm modeling just 2% long-term dividend growth for Omega and 3.8% payout growth for Ventas.

When combined with their current yields, that means that, even without any increase in valuation multiples, both REITs should be capable of about 10% CAGR total returns over the next 10 years. For context the S&P 500's historical return (since 1871) has been 9.2%. But from today's historically high levels, BlackRock, Vanguard, and Morningstar estimate the market might deliver just 0% to 5% CAGR total returns over the next five to 10 years. And when we adjust for VTR's and OHI's current valuations, we find that both stocks are likely to do even better relative to the S&P 500, with about 12% CAGR total return potentials.

Valuation: Both REITs Are Potentially Good Buys Today

Over the past year, Ventas has badly underperformed the market and most REITs. Omega, in contrast, has done far better, delivering nicely positive returns. But despite the recent rally, I still consider both stocks good potential buys for anyone comfortable with their risk profiles.

There are many ways to value a stock, but for REITs two have historically proven most useful. The first is to look at the price/AFFO, which is the REIT equivalent of a PE ratio.

REIT P/AFFO Historical P/AFFO Discount To Historical Levels 10 Year AFFO/Share Growth Baked Into Current Price Analyst Consensus 10 Year AFFO/Share Growth Ventas 13.3 17.3 23% 2.4% 3.8% Omega Healthcare Investors 10.6 11.5 8% 1.1% 2.0%

(Sources: management guidance, FastGraphs, Benjamin Graham)

The average REIT now trades at a P/AFFO of 16.7. Both Ventas and Omega trade at much lower cash multiples. And compared to their historical averages, both stocks appear to be undervalued. That's because today's cash multiples imply a 10 year AFFO/share growth rate for VTR and OHI of just 2.4%, and 1.1%, respectively. That's about half what analysts expect both REITs to deliver. Or to put another way, both REITs have very low bars to clear to beat expectations and earn potentially significant multiple expansions that juice total returns.

How much of a return boost can investors expect? To answer that I turn to dividend yield theory, which has proven highly effective for stable dividend stocks like REITs since 1966. That's when asset manager/newsletter publisher Investment Quality Trends began exclusively recommending/buying income stocks using this dead simple valuation model.

The results have been over 30 years of market crushing returns, with about 10% lower volatility to boot. Dividend yield theory states that for dividend stocks with roughly constant growth rates over time (because the business model doesn't change), yields are mean reverting. That means they cycle around a relatively fixed point that approximates fair value. Buy when the yield is higher than this level, and when the yield reverts to its historical norm the share price will appreciate faster than cash flow and dividends; resulting in stronger total returns.

REIT Yield 5 Year Average Yield 13 Year Median Yield Estimated Fair Value Yield Discount To Fair Value 10 Year CAGR Total Return Boost 10 Year Estimated CAGR Total Return Potential Ventas 5.9% 4.7% 4.9% 4.8% 19% 2.1% 11.8% Omega Healthcare Investors 8.2% 6.8% 6.7% 6.75% 18% 2.0% 12.2%

(Sources: FastGraphs, Gurufocus, Simply Safe Dividends, Dividend Yield Theory, Moneychimp)

Ventas and Omega's historical yields are about 4.8%, and 6.75%, respectively. That implies both stocks are about 19% undervalued. Assuming both stocks succeed in their turnarounds, within 10 years yields will likely return to fair value resulting in long-term valuation return boosts of about 2% CAGR for each. That means about 12% long-term CAGR total returns, which is about 33% better than the market's historical norm.

For a low risk SWAN like Ventas, a 19% margin of safety makes it a "strong buy". For a high risk turnaround stock like OHI, 18% undervaluation merely makes it a buy.

Bottom Line: These 2 High-Yield REITs Are Potentially Great Choices For Those Looking To Profit From America's Aging Population

It's understandable that after so many years of poor returns and high volatility, many income investors are leery of medical REITs. Some may have even given up on the industry. But the fact remains that medical REITs own crucial assets that will be in ever growing demand as America ages and the need for healthcare properties grows exponentially in the coming decades.

Today Ventas and Omega Healthcare represent two potentially great long-term high-yield income investments. While they are certainly on the opposite ends of the risk spectrum, with Ventas being a low risk SWAN and Omega a high risk turnaround stock, there are strong reasons to recommend both stocks for anyone comfortable with their risk profiles.

That's due to each REIT's strong competitive advantages, including their scale and large access to low cost capital with which to grow their property and cash flow bases. Most importantly, I consider both REITs to be led by the best management teams in their industries, with proven track records of adapting to changing conditions and generating strong long-term dividend growth and total returns.

From today's share prices, I consider both stocks to be about 19% undervalued. That makes Ventas a great choice for low risk high-yield investors, and Omega a potentially good choice for a high risk position in your diversified income portfolio. That's because both stocks are capable of generating about 12% long-term CAGR total returns. This is likely to be two or three times better than what the overvalued S&P 500 will deliver in the coming decade.

