Starbucks Stock Recent Rise Is Fading Fast

Starbucks Corp.'s (SBUX) stock has risen by about 14% since July, but is down by more than 5% on the year. But those recent gains aren’t likely to last. Earnings and revenue estimates for the company have been in decline since the start of 2018. Meanwhile, most of its same-store growth is now coming through increasing ticket sales while transactions are now declining.

Over the year’s investors have been willing to pay a lower PE ratio for the stock as the earnings growth has slowed. That trend is not likely to change and will result in Starbucks’ stock falling back to its lows of the year and perhaps lower.

SBUX data by YCharts

Overvalued

Starbucks stock is trading at a valuation that is too high given its declining earnings and revenue growth. Based on its current compounded annual earnings growth rate of 13.5% between 2018 and 2020 the stock is trading at a growth adjusted PEG ratio of 1.36. A PE ratio of 16 which would come at the mid-point of its 3-year compounded annual growth rate and its current PE of 18.4, would value the company at $43 using 2019 earnings estimates of $2.64. It would also reduce the stock PEG ratio to close to one and more in more in line with actual earnings growth.



Fundamental Chart data by YCharts

Same Store Deterioration

Same-store comparable sales have fallen at an alarming rate in recent quarters. In the third quarter of 2018 the metric hit its lowest levels going back to 2011 at just 1%. Since the end of 2015 same-store comps have fallen almost every quarter.

What may be even more problematic is that the declines are most notable in transactions, or traffic, which was down by 2 percent in the third quarter. The only reason why the same store comps rose in the third quarter was that tickets, the final sale amount, rose by 4%. Transaction growth has been in steady decline going back to the year 2011.

Should Starbucks continue to see its transactions decline, it will need to be offset by rising ticket growth. As the chart above shows ticket growth has plateaued at 4% and has been trending lower.

Cutting Estimates

What may be even worse in all of this is that analysts have been cutting their earnings and revenue estimates for the company. Since the start of 2018 analysts have reduced their earnings estimates by 1% for both fiscal 2019 and 2020.

SBUX data by YCharts

The steeper cuts have come on the revenue side with 2019 estimates reduced by 2.4% and 2020 dropping by 5%.

SBUX Revenue Estimates for Current Fiscal Year data by YCharts

Analysts now expect earnings to grow by 10.2% in 2019 to $2.64 per share and by 14% in 2020 to $3.01. Meanwhile, revenue is forecast to increase by 6% to $26.1 billion in 2019 while 2020 revenue is estimated to grow by 7% to $28.0 billion. It means there will be more pressure on the company to increase margins to meet its earnings estimates. But operating margins have been in steady decline since peaking in the third quarter of 2016.

SBUX Operating Margin (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Starbucks has been a slowing growth story for several years. However, the stock and investors have lived in denial about that slowing growth for some time. But now it may be just too hard to ignore.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Mott Capital Management, LLC is a registered investment adviser. Information presented is for educational purposes only and does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Upon request, the advisor will provide a list of all recommendations made during the past twelve months. Past performance is not indicative of future.