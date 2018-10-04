Demystifying The Pandora Short Thesis

Last week, fellow SA contributor Veni Vidi Emi authored an insightful article that linked to a short thesis presentation on Pandora A/S (OTCPK:PNDZF) (OTCPK:PNDZY), given by Pinnacle View Capital Management (PCM) at the Kase Learning Shorting Conference held on May 3, 2018.

We've held a long position in Pandora since mid-2017 and have added to our position opportunistically over the past year. While it's been widely reported that many investors have held the stock short, up until recently one could only speculate about the substance of the short thesis on the company. So naturally, we've taken a keen interest in reviewing this presentation.

The objective of this article is to present data for the main bullet points presented by PCM so that readers can critically assess these arguments independently. We also want to expand on the claim of channel stuffing and push back on that accusation with a number of arguments.

Before we start, all data in the following analysis is sourced directly from the company (file called Appendix Company Announcement No. 463, available at this link), unless stated otherwise.

Fad product

There is no denying that much of Pandora's past success and brand name has been built on its 'charm bracelet' concept, launched in 2000. It has been highly popular and the main driver behind sales growing at a CAGR of 34% between 2008 and 2017. Despite ongoing efforts to diversify the product range, charms and bracelets still account for 53% and 19% of 2017 revenues respectively, creating a significant product-concentration risk. It is also evident that the yoy growth rate (as measured by sales in local currencies, which best captures underlying business performance) for charms has been slowing, turning negative at -7% in 2Q18 (please see section highlighted in grey in the table below).

Having said that, while there is clearly a high level of fashion risk and product-concentration risk as well as evidence of people buying less charms per bracelets, we would exert more caution in calling Pandora's products a fad. To put things into perspective, the charms bracelet concept has historically been successful for going on 2 decades in over 100 countries on 6 continents. All other product categories, including - importantly - bracelets as well as rings, earrings, and necklaces & pendants remain in double-digit positive growth territory.

So, while people buying less charms per bracelet than previously will continue to be a headwind for some time (everyone is free to speculate about what is the 'optimal' number of charms per bracelet), the charm bracelet concept is not an obsolete product, and the company's other product lines certainly aren't either.

Channel stuffing

This is the main argument we'd like to focus on. In their presentation, PCM includes the following slide on channel stuffing, displaying an analysis of days sales outstanding (DSO) ratios.

On the one hand, it is undeniable that DSO, as measured by the proportion of trade receivables relative to credit sales (i.e. assumed by PMC to be revenues from wholesale and 3rd party distribution only) have increased markedly in 2016, 2017, and the first half of 2018.

On the other hand, this analysis fails to account for two meaningful considerations. First, the company has been active in acquiring franchises, including the receivables they hold, which skews the DSO upward. To put things into perspective, throughout 2017, the company acquired DKK 111m of receivables (see 'Acquisition' tab of previously-hyperlinked data file), which represents over 6.4% of average trade receivables in 2017. As further evidence of the impact acquisitions has had on DSO, the company includes the following slide in its 2Q18 teleconference presentation, which shows that DSO increased by 4 days as a result of recent acquisitions (primarily Spain).

Second, it is inaccurate to assume that credit sales only refer to revenues from wholesale and 3rd party distributors. As shown above, part of the retail revenues, mainly related to eStore sales, contribute meaningfully to trade receivables. According to the company, these accounted for 7 days of DSO in 2Q18, up from 4 days in 2Q17). As eStore sales continue to grow as a percentage of total revenues, this will have an increasingly large impact on DSO going forward.

Last, one should also highlight that with the last bullet point on the slide above, the company indicates that as of next quarter, it will provide a breakdown of trade receivables for wholesale-driven receivables, which is a proactive and transparent response from the company.

So, while the amount of overdue receivables has indeed increased over the recent past, likely due to a sudden and meaningful slowdown in growth, PMC's analysis of DSO is partially flawed, and their claim that the company is channel stuffing dubious.

Management turnover

There have been frequent changes in executive officers at Pandora over the years, something that the company will have to address in order to regain credibility with the investment community.

In their presentation, PMC includes a slide with the sub-heading: 'Five CEOs since IPO in 2010'. While this is factually correct, we also find it a bit misleading.

The way we see it, both Mr. Bottoli and Mr. Leighton were essentially interim CEOs, former Chairmen stepping into the role of CEO while a suitable replacement was found, while Mr. Gulden was 'poached' by Puma AG only one year into the job, an offer that he was loath to turn down.

Mr. Olesen was indeed dismissed in mid-2011, on the back of what we would argue were serious strategic missteps, as he attempted to move Pandora's mid-market brand into a more exclusive category by increasing prices. This was an ill-advised strategic decision, but we would remind readers that it came on the back of an unprecedented increase in the price of gold and silver (up about 2x and 5x respectively during his tenure as CEO), which certainly impacted his thinking and may have clouded his judgment.

Mr. Friis stepped down in August 2018 following 2Q18 results and a reduction in full-year guidance, with some speculation that this was also prompted by poor communication with investors. Here, we can't deny that communication had been somewhat unclear, notably regarding capital allocation decisions (e.g. dividend) and forward-looking expectations for the business.

Clearly, the company needs to try and bring some level of stability to the executive management team as well as clear and consistent communication with investors.

Fundamentals

In this last section, we want to touch on the two main drivers of value creation, return on invested capital and growth, as well as briefly look at free cash flow generation.

Starting with returns. As part of its current strategy, the company is increasingly focusing on selling its products via its own 'concept stores' and has been acquiring franchisees in order to speed up this transition. On the negative side, this will indeed result in a slightly more capital-intensive and less profitable business as well as create more operating leverage. On the plus side, it enables the company to have a greater level of control over customers' shopping experience and its brand image.

The analysis below shows that while there has been some deterioration in return levels since their peaks in 2016/2017, ROA, ROIC, and ROE remain at very elevated and attractive levels. To claim that the company is 'value destructive', as PMC does (slide 17), is just plain inaccurate. Historically and to this day, the company earns multiple times its cost of capital, putting it firmly in value-adding territory.

Let us now turn to growth. Unsurprisingly to anyone looking at retail companies, it is likely that Pandora has experienced a slowdown in same-store-sales and like-for-like growth, as the retail environment is being transformed by technological disruption and legacy markets become increasingly mature. It is also perhaps fair to say that some investors have been misguided in assuming that customers would buy an ever-increasing number of charms for their bracelets and that Pandora would continue growing at the very fast pace it has historically. However, we believe that a combination of new product roll-outs, geographical expansion in largely untapped markets such as China and India, as well as a shift to online sales, can support a mid-single-digit growth rate for the foreseeable future. As shown below, eStore sales have continued to grow at a nice clip and now represent about 10% of total sales. The company expects eStore sales to account for over 15% of total sales by 2022.

Finally, let's briefly look at free cash flow (FCF). In the data that it makes available to investors, Pandora chooses to include cash outflows/inflows related to acquisitions/divestments in its free cash flows figures; items that are typically included in the cash from financing activities section and are excluded from the FCF calculation.

We prefer to stick to the traditional formula for FCF: cash from operations minus capital expenditures, which we believe provides a better depiction of how strongly the underlying business generates free cash flows. As a result, we source this data from Thomson Reuters Eikon in the FCF analysis below.

As can be observed, both FCF margin and cash conversion remain in-line with historical averages and stand at attractive levels with full-year FCF margins in excess of 20% and cash conversion in the 80-100% range.

Valuation & conclusion

Since investing in the company, we've always been aware of the fact that many investors have been on the short side of the trade on Pandora, with a short interest of 10-12% between mid-2017 and mid-2018 according to IHS Markit. So, it is with some degree of relief that we finally got a chance to take a close look at the short thesis on the company, which we find largely unfounded. The key risks to investing in Pandora, such as fashion risk and the cost of raw materials to name a few, are, of course, well-known to most investors. However, according to our assessment, claims of channel stuffing are quite unconvincing and misleading.

We understand why Pandora makes for an easy target for short sellers. The 'fad product' narrative is one that can easily resonate with credulous investors. The stock has a history of being prone to volatility and sharp drawdowns when investors believe the company might be in an existential crisis. The company does not have a large base of long-term institutional investors. The Board and management have a history of not doing a particularly great job in instances of loss of confidence in the stock, both in terms of communication and displaying steadfastness. All of this combined makes Pandora an easy prey for those looking to make a quick return by shorting the stock.

But the reality is that Pandora remains a growing, massively value-creating business, with a solid balance sheet. The stock is trading at very inexpensive multiples with a forward PE of less than 10x and an FCF yield of nearly 10% based on consensus estimates. While we've tempered our estimation of intrinsic valuation since our last article on the company over a year ago, we still see a clear risk/return asymmetry and remain committed to our long position in the company.

