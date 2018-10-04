Microsoft: One Of The Best

Investment Thesis

Microsoft (MSFT) is one of my favourite investments. It offers shareholders a diversified revenue stream, with one of its businesses, Azure, delivering strong growth. Moreover, I argue that Microsoft is undervalued.

Recent Developments

Microsoft has seen its stock continuously rise in the past 2 years. Microsoft's share price graph looks quite scary - particularly on the face of it. However, when we start to dig deeper, we have plenty of reasons for why Microsoft offers shareholders a reasonable return without too much risk. While there is no such thing as a free lunch on Wall Street, Microsoft at less than $900 billion in market cap offers investors a satisfactory return.

Furthermore, I believe it is important to highlight that I expect in the near term for there to be a cyclical business contraction. That we have benefited from a terrific bull market, and that it is when investors start to believe this is the new status quo, it is precisely then that the business environment changes. Thus, it is not if, but when it contracts, I believe that owning Microsoft today could offer investors one of the safest investment for tomorrow's uncertain environment.

The foundation

Compared to most other companies, where they only have a single high margin business unit and the rest of the company is composed of relatively mediocre-margin business units - thus, they only feel free to discuss their corporate-wide gross margin. For Microsoft, on the other hand, its underlying operations are made up of several high margins business units. See below a graph which depicts Microsoft's three different segments, in terms of operating income

Source: Author's calculations, FY 2018 10-K, percentage of operating income.

Microsoft's consolidated operating income reaches 31% as of FY 2018. This means, that for every $1 of revenue, just over $0.30 reaches its operating income line. Basically, this is income before taxes given that Microsoft has a net cash position. This is simply a tremendous business. There are very few businesses in the world which are able to boast of having as much pricing power as Microsoft. However, common sense alone would dictate that.

Investing Through Common Sense Into FY 2019

Imagine you are a commercial enterprise with an IT department. And the IT department has a budget. Is the IT department going to advocate using an alternative product to either Office or Windows? Not really. Why bother? The IT department will just pay for the tried and tested route.

Consequently, it should be little surprise that CFO Hood announced at Microsoft's year-end earnings call that Microsoft's commercial business has an annuity mix of 89%. This is free money if there ever was free money to be had on Wall Street.

Furthermore, looking out to FY 2019, CFO Hood stated that she believed that Microsoft's sales team would be able to push forward and increase Microsoft's commercial business's annuity mix.

Azure's Prospects

During Deutsche Bank's Technology Conference, Hood used the opportunity to enlighten analysts about how Azure's prospects are developing. The key takeaway was how there is simply so much growth ahead for Azure, to use Microsoft's existing distribution channel and to increase its ARPU, by adding new features to the platform.

If you have followed Microsoft for some time, you will know that Microsoft does not disclose clearly its revenues from Azure. However, Hood did concede that Azure is generating SaaS-like margins. And why shouldn't it? Azure can, so it does.

Azure already has its foot in the door of most large enterprises. Unlike some of its smaller peers which are having to competing on price, Microsoft does not compete here. Having said that, Hood was clear that while the overall IT spending market looks robust into FY 2019, what ultimately, matters is how well Microsoft's marketing and sales teams execute against this environment. Having said that, Microsoft certainly has its work cut out. Many of its competitors, like Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL), Amazon's (AMZN) AWS, and others, are simply desperate and hungry also to take market share in this high growth and rapidly expanding TAM.

Valuation

Source: Author's calculations, morningstar.com; P/Cash Flow (from operations - GAAP)

I have chosen peers which have cloud-service offerings. And there is undeniably strong investor appetite in this space. The poster child for cloud is obviously Amazon's AWS. However, my argument here is that while AWS is a terrific business when investors pay up for Amazon's shares, they are also purchasing the very low margin retail business.

At the other end of the spectrum, you have Adobe's (NASDAQ:ADBE) cloud service. While Adobe's cloud platform is a very successful and tailored niche offering, its shares are quite expensively priced also.

Further, while Alphabet in my humble opinion is reasonably priced, for investors truly interested in having exposure to the cloud sector, presently Alphabet's cloud revenue is simply too small.

Finally, one could look at the above table and say that Microsoft is today more expensively priced than it was in the past, which is true, but we cannot invest in hindsight.

Next, while investors might think that Microsoft is expensive with a P/E of plus 50, we should remember that Microsoft is a very high-margin business - thus, it only has small capex needs, making its earnings significantly more valuable than readers might be accustomed to.

Takeaway

In the article, I discussed Microsoft's diversified revenue business, how its cloud prospects are still nascent and offer its shareholders a tremendous opportunity over the next 2/3 years. And lastly, why I believe that Microsoft today is undervalued.

Author's note: The only favor I ask is that you click the "Follow" button so I can grow my Seeking Alpha friendships and our Deep Value network.

Disclaimer: Please do your own due diligence to reach your own conclusions.

Find alpha in unloved names with enormous upside potential At Deep Value Returns, I'm laser-focused on two things: free cash flow and unloved businesses. Companies that are going through troubled times, but that are otherwise stable and cash flow generative can be bought on the cheap, providing investors with an opportunity for exceptional returns once those names come back in favor - as they often do. If you're looking for a deep value investing approach inspired by Buffett, Icahn, and Greenblatt that can help you generate between 50% and 200% potential upside in just a few years, then sign up for your two-week free trial with Deep Value Returns today!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.