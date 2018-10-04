Elon Musk's Threats To Quit As CEO Are A Red Flag

On Tuesday, it was reported by the NY Times that Musk threatened to quit as CEO if the Board didn't do what he wanted regarding the SEC settlement.

On Friday, the New York Times released an article detailing the process with which Tesla (TSLA) rejected the Securities and Exchange Commission’s first settlement offer, causing its stock to plummet 14%, before going back to the SEC and finally agreeing upon a settlement, about 48 hours later.

This story offers small details to the situation that could be of large consequence to Tesla investors. To the outside observer, this back-and-forth between regulators and the company may have just looked like run-of-the-mill negotiations. But that was revealed to be the furthest thing from the truth on Tuesday. In fact, the Times reported on Friday that the company rejected the SEC settlement at the very last minute because Elon Musk threatened to quit as CEO. He also apparently demanded that the board of directors put out a statement telling the public that they stood behind Musk and his integrity, as well. The Times article reads:

But Mr. Musk had given the board little choice: In a phone call with directors before their lawyers went back to federal regulators with a final decision, Mr. Musk threatened to resign on the spot if the board insisted that he and the company enter into the settlement. Not only that, he demanded the board publicly extol his integrity. Threatened with the abrupt departure of the man who is arguably Tesla’s single most important asset, the board caved to his demands, according to three people familiar with the board’s decision.

As most people know, the board of directors is supposed to be protecting the interests of shareholders and governing the company and its officers accordingly. In many cases, I have made the argument that it appears that Elon Musk is the one doing the governing and that the board has been beholden to him, instead of the other way around. This report indicates to me that my line of logic may be accurate. For Musk to be able to simply pull the card of "I quit" any time something happens that he doesn’t agree with is not only poor corporate governance, but sets the stage for immense future volatility between Musk and his board, in my opinion.

This is akin to playing a game of basketball as a child and, when you start losing, threatening to leave and take the ball with you. It is a strategy that can only be used a limited number of times before it ultimately upsets or discourages the board of directors to stop caring and to me, it shows that Musk is in no way interested in the independence of his board of directors. Just as it appeared to me with the board approving the SolarCity takeover, it simply appears like Elon Musk is the only one calling the shots at Tesla.

I think Tesla investors can ready themselves for a new period of volatility relating to this going forward. As most people know, the settlement with the SEC stipulates that Tesla must bring on two independent directors. It also stipulates that Musk must step down as board chairman. If the company goes out and selects two independent board members who are fully aware of their fiduciary responsibility and the liability of being a board member, and are truly "independent", things have a chance to get rockier, very quickly.

Such professional board members may not stand for Musk's petulance. Many professionals on many corporate boards across America hold themselves to a far higher standard than being able to be threatened to get their way. Also, many professional board members are acutely aware of the personal liability that comes from being on the board of Directors of a public company. Many board members (the smart ones, at least, in my opinion) may just refuse to put themselves into actionable positions just to appease the impulses of a CEO who some view as reckless.

As I stated on my latest podcast, this could make for an environment where Musk and the board of directors wind up butting heads. Throughout all of the volatility the Tesla has experienced over the last year, the one thing you can’t say is that the board has not been complicit. In my opinion, it appears as though the board has gone along with everything that Musk has wanted. This is why, yesterday, when asked on Yahoo Finance if I thought Musk staying on as CEO was a bad thing, I stated that it wasn’t necessarily for short-sellers. Many shorts are betting against Musk in the same way that they are betting against the company‘s financials.

I also have personal experience working for a company where the founder was ousted, similarly as a result of an SEC settlement, and was replaced with two traditional "corporate" executives. In my case, the founder – like Musk – was an alternative energy "visionary" who enjoyed being the key grassroots figure behind the company. He mixed with the new executives like oil and water, and the company wound up dealing with additional volatility as a result.

And so, for Tesla, the volatility may not be over. It is my opinion that those assuming that it is could be making a potentially dangerous mistake. As I recently commented, the SEC reportedly has a second investigation ongoing into Tesla regarding its Model 3 production numbers. This has yet to play out but may offer more risk for the company, despite the fact that this first case has been put behind them. Similarly, the Department of Justice still has an open case, but given the SEC settlement, not too many people are thinking that anything will come of this, at least with regard to Musk's "funding secured" tweet. The Model 3 issues remain a question mark, still.

Investors should now ask themselves two key questions:

What kind of a board lays down at the demands of its CEO?

What kind of a relationship will transpire between a strong headed company founder and his new, incoming "independent" board members?

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.