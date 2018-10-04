Campbell Soup: Still Too Many Clouds Forming

At the back end of September, Campbell (CPB) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.35 per share. The reimbursement will be paid out at the end of the month. This means that the dividend has now remained the same for 24 months which is worrying. Why? Well although an investment in Campbell is still able to provide a 3.6% dividend yield, the growth as such has remained stagnant and it looks like it will remain like this for the foreseeable future.

So here is how income investors should put things in perspective. The 10-year US yield spiked to almost 3.2% yesterday. These are the types of numbers that income investors can now get in fixed income investments. Furthermore, looking at how interest rates are trending, we find it difficult to imagine the 10-year bond yield, for example, not continuing to grow, which, over time, will close the gap even further on yields on popular dividend-paying stocks.

That is really the issue here. Astute income investors want annual increases which are keeping up with inflation. They are not getting it currently with Campbell. Moreover, any stock investment brings more risk to the table in terms of total investment. In saying this, value investors (due to the significant pullback in shares) will state that there is justification in buying at present with a view to the investment being a long-term play. Let's discuss this and also look at the dividend and what we would need to see before entertaining any thought of going long.

With respect to a potential value play, many investors are eyeing up the forward earnings multiple of 14.7, which looks attractive compared to Campbell's historic averages. We would need to see stability in Campbell's earnings, however, due to the amount of moving parts we currently have at the company. With the Arnott and Kelsen segments on the chopping block, we still have no idea how these and other possible divestitures will affect the bottom line.

Remember that earnings predictions continue to decline for both 2019 and 2020, which is testament to the present uncertainty at the company. Elevated spend will be put behind its core soup and snacks segments which will obviously increase operating expense. Factor in rising commodity costs into the equation and you have a whole host of unknowns on your hands with respect to future earnings growth.

We would prefer to wait, let the company get back its focus (if it's not sold entirely) and see if it can grow earnings meaningfully. We have been long so-called cheap stocks before which remained "cheap" for years on end. More patience is needed here.

With respect to the dividend, we see a free cash flow payout ratio of just over 47%, which is encouraging for future coverage. However, the debt to equity ratio is 5.86 and although pending deals may be on the cards to bring down this debt, we are still dealing with almost $10 billion of interest-bearing debt. We usually look for a net debt to equity ratio of under 1 to 1.5 for a potential value play.

Why? Because debt payments as we can see from the quite low interest coverage ratio of 2.35 does not provide a strong springboard for meaningful forward dividend growth rates. Again, free cash flows are going to be affected once these pending divestitures take place as net income will come down. This doesn't bode well for any growth of the dividend over the near term.

Although sentiment may still be on the floor in this stock, we still have not been given a concrete plan as to the way forward. Activist investor Dan Loeb, for example, is looking for a complete overhaul of the board where more aggressive asset sales have been recommended as well as substantially reducing costs. This is a far cry from what Campbell's competitors are doing in this sector at present where "ramping up" efforts continue to be the norm.

Campbell's big bets though over the past while they haven't paid off and now they are paying for it. We all know how Wall Street treats stocks with falling revenues as well as falling earnings. A significant improvement in margins could stem the tide temporarily but we are already starting from a very low base (32.4% gross margins at the end of its latest fiscal year). Although the likes of Snyder’s-Lance has been talked up to be a rescuer for Campbell, the acquisition still has a lot to prove especially considering the bumper $6+ billion price tag.

To sum up, although the balance sheet will be strengthened shortly, there still is a lot of uncertainty surrounding Campbell Soup. Although the valuation may look compelling, we still do not know what earnings will look like after these assets have been sold. Higher input costs as well as more aggressive spend behind the company's soup and snack brands are also going to weigh on margins. Let's see what earnings bring on the 20th of November next.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.