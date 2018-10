Financials And Real Estate Dashboard - Update

This article series provides a monthly dashboard of industries in each sector of the GICS classification. It compares valuation and quality factors relative to their historical averages.

Executive summary

Mortgage REITs are underpriced and above their baseline in profitability regarding their historical averages. It has been so for a long time because the market is anticipating consequences of higher rates. Combining several metrics, capital markets and consumer finance look close to fair price. Real estate management shows good ratios except for a bad price/sales factor. Combining the 3 valuation metrics, equity REITs are moderately overpriced. The most overpriced groups are banks and insurance.

Anyway, I think systemic risk is more important than market valuation to manage a portfolio (click here to learn more about it).

Since last month:

P/E is stable in capital markets, real estate, insurance and improved elsewhere.

P/S is stable in capital markets, insurance and improved elsewhere.

P/FCF has improved in all groups except insurance (stable) and consumer finance (moderate deterioration).

ROE has improved in real estate management and is stable elsewhere.

The financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF) and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLRE) have lagged the SPDR S&P 500 ETF by about 2% and 6%.

The 5 top momentum stocks in this period in the S&P 500 financial and real estate sectors are: Aon Corp. (AON), Brighthouse Financial Inc. (BHF), Principal Financial Group Inc. (PFG), Progressive Corp. (PGR), Unum Group (UNM).

Some cheap stocks in their industries

The stocks listed below are in the S&P 1500 index, cheaper than their respective industry factor for price/earnings, price/sales and price/free cash flow. The 10 companies with the highest return on equity are kept in the final selection. Quantitative Risk & Value Members have an early access to the stock lists before they are published in free access articles. Click here to read about performances. This is not investment advice. Do your own research before buying.

FITB Fifth Third Bancorp BANKCOMM WD Walker & Dunlop Inc. BANKSNL AMG Affiliated Managers Group Inc. CAPMARKET FII Federated Investors Inc. CAPMARKET WDR Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. CAPMARKET ALL Allstate Corp. INSURANCE PFG Principal Financial Group Inc. INSURANCE RGA Reinsurance Group of America Inc. INSURANCE IVR Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. REITMORTG RLGY Realogy Holdings Corp. REMGMT

Detail of valuation and quality indicators in financials and real estate on 10/3/2018

I take 4 aggregate industry factors: price/earnings (P/E), price to sales (P/S), price to free cash flow (P/FCF), return on equity (ROE). My choice has been justified here and here. Their calculation aims at limiting the influence of outliers and large caps. They are reference values for stock-picking, not for capital-weighted indices.

For each factor, I calculate the difference with its own historical average: to the average for valuation ratios, from the average for ROE, so that the higher is always the better. The difference is measured in percentage for valuation ratios, not for ROE (already in percentage).

The next table reports the 4 industry factors. There are 3 columns for each factor: the current value, the average (“Avg”) between January 1999 and October 2015 taken as an arbitrary reference of fair valuation, and the difference explained above (“D-xxx”).

P/E Avg D- P/E P/S Avg D- P/S P/FCF Avg D- P/FCF ROE Avg D-ROE Commercial Banks 18.20 15.24 -19.43% 3.55 2.06 -72.09% 18.81 13.44 -39.93% 8.78 8.89 -0.11 Thrifts/Mortgage* 21.21 20.66 -2.65% 3.36 2.03 -65.46% 16.61 14.75 -12.59% 6.68 5.02 1.66 Consumer Finance* 15.11 13.15 -14.92% 1.49 1.47 -1.55% 6.22 8.22 24.28% 8.79 11.83 -3.04 Capital Markets* 16.38 18.07 9.36% 3.85 3.06 -25.85% 18.86 19.62 3.86% 10.50 7.89 2.61 Insurance 20.16 13.7 -47.19% 1.35 1.07 -26.53% 14.74 8.99 -63.95% 7.07 8.71 -1.64 Mortgage REITs** 9.92 17.01 41.68% 4.21 4.13 -1.96% 36.11 48.8 26.00% 11.11 4.72 6.39 Equity REITs** 33.48 35.51 5.71% 5.81 4.56 -27.51% 48.79 38.64 -26.26% 6.17 4.04 2.13 Real Estate Management** 27.30 31.19 12.47% 4.98 3.06 -62.75% 22.33 25.55 12.62% 6.74 -1.33 8.07

* Averages since 2003 - ** Averages since 2006 -

The following charts give an idea of the current status of 3 valuation factors (P/E, P/S, P/FCF) and a quality factor (ROE) relative to their historical average in each industry. For all factors, the difference to average is calculated in the direction where positive is good. For valuation ratios, lower is better; for ROE, higher is better. On the charts below, higher is always better.

Price/earnings relative to historical average:

Price/sales relative to historical average:

Price/free cash flow relative to historical average:

ROE relative to historical average:

Momentum

The next chart compares the price action of XLF and XLRE with the benchmark in 1 month.

Chart by TradingView.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.