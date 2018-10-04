PepsiCo Should Know Gatorade And Oatmeal Don't Go Together

When was the last time you wanted Gatorade and oatmeal? PepsiCo should have known this mix wouldn't work.

PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP) didn't exactly wow investors with its most recent earnings report. After rising as high as $115 a share in the weeks prior, the shares are trading below $108 as of this writing. With a new CEO, Ramon Laguarta, coming on board, many investors may be wondering what plans he has for the company. One recent article quoted CFO Hugh Johnston saying the company isn't looking at a "substantive" overhaul. Given the company's current position, let's hope that Laguarta realizes sooner rather than later that an overhaul is exactly what is needed.

I'm not talking about Frito-Lay

It might surprise some investors, but I'm not suggesting that PepsiCo needs to do anything with Frito-Lay. I know that many have suggested splitting Frito-Lay from PepsiCo to unlock value and compete more effectively with Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO). Though these businesses aren't directly complementary, Frito-Lay represents one of the highest margin and consistent growth drivers for PepsiCo as a whole.

However, there is a food business that PepsiCo needs to sell immediately, and honestly this should have occurred soon after the company was acquired. Almost exactly 18 years ago, PepsiCo agreed to buy Quaker Oats for over $13 billion. By most accounts, the prize of the Quaker was the Gatorade brand. Many years ago, PepsiCo and Coca-Cola both knew that customers were moving away from soft drinks and toward non-carbonated brands.

At the time of the acquisition, Gatorade was the key to the non-carbonated market. PepsiCo's brands, plus Gatorade, put the company at 33% of the non-carbonated market, far ahead of Coke at 21%. What made far less sense about this acquisition was the number of Quaker products that came along with Gatorade. Though the Quaker name is iconic, the cereal and snack business is dominated by two titans, and PepsiCo should have known this from the start.

Gatorade and oatmeal are not a good mix

This brings us to the first decision PepsiCo's new CEO needs to make; it's time to sell Quaker. PepsiCo's current quarter looked much like the last several. Yet again, Quaker caused a drag on results, with revenue down 2% annually and operating profit down as well. At less than 4% of PepsiCo's overall revenue and just 5% of operating profit, a sale would have a negligible effect on the company.

There are two likely suitors for Quaker. Both companies have the financing capability to do a deal and have been looking to expand their portfolios. It should come as no surprise that General Mills (NYSE:GIS) and Kellogg (NYSE:K) should be the first stop on the tour to sell Quaker.

General Mills CEO Jeff Harmening made clear his intentions for the future. General Mills agreed to buy Blue Buffalo pet food for $8 billion, and in the last earnings report, Harmening said, "reshaping our portfolio is something we intend to continue to do and we'll probably accelerate." A purchase of Quaker would make plenty of sense for General Mills, as it would expand the company's brands, and it would also likely give a boost to the overall company's margin.

In General Mills' last earnings report, the company's overall operating margin was 14.7%, whereas Quaker's margin came in at just over 25%. Though General Mills carries quite a bit of long-term debt, at roughly 41% of total assets, the business is also significantly cash flow positive. In the last three months, General Mills generated roughly $440 million in core free cash flow and paid just under $300 million in dividends. This means the company has roughly $100 million in available free cash flow per quarter to deal with any new financing arrangement to buy Quaker.

On the other side of the aisle, Kellogg also seems a natural fit for Quaker. The company recently acquired RXBAR, and its CEO, Steve Cahillane, said: "We've strengthened our portfolio with acquisitions." In Kellogg's most recent quarter, the company reported an operating margin of about 14%. Quaker's higher margin business would have been a benefit to Kellogg. The company carries significant long-term debt at almost 49% of total assets. However, Kellogg is in a better position when it comes to free cash flow compared to its peer.

In the last six months, Kellogg generated roughly $1 billion in core free cash flow and paid $374 million in dividends. These numbers indicate remaining free cash flow per quarter north of $300 million. With three times the remaining free cash flow as General Mills, clearly Kellogg could afford to do a deal for Quaker.

If we look at the valuation of General Mills and Kellogg, they carry a price to sales ratio of 1.6 and 1.9 times respectively. Even if we assume a discounted valuation of 1.5 times Quaker's sales, the value of this division would be about $3.4 billion. Assuming PepsiCo was able to get this type of value from Quaker, the best use of these funds might be to strengthen Pepsi's balance sheet.

In the last year, PepsiCo's net long-term debt rose by $2.4 billion to a total of $16.7 billion. On a quarterly basis, the company's interest cost is $302 million, which was up 12% year-over-year. This means the company's net debt is costing PepsiCo about $1.2 billion per year. Using $3.4 billion in proceeds from the potential sale of Quaker would theoretically cut PepsiCo's interest cost by about $244 million per year. Getting out of Quaker's consistent revenue and operating profit declines, while improving the balance sheet, seems like a solid first move by PepsiCo's new CEO.

Making more by selling less

The second big decision PepsiCo's new CEO needs to make is to unravel arguably one of the worst acquisitions the company has ever made. The acquisition of the final piece of the original Pepsi bottling companies for $7.8 billion at the time was seen as a positive for the company. Articles suggested PepsiCo would realize cost efficiencies, it would be able to bring new products to market faster, and "drive growth across the full range of PepsiCo beverage brands."

Coca-Cola arrived at its own realization that bottling was no longer a sensible business to invest in years ago. The company paid billions upon billions to buy its bottling partners, but realized that bottling was a much lower margin business, and the synergies were not what it once expected. By the end of 2017, Coca-Cola had largely completed this refranchising effort. To understand how significant of a drag bottling is on a company's margins, look at the difference between Coca-Cola North American and PepsiCo's North American business.

Company Revenue Operating Margin Volume Coca-Cola +7.4% 22% +1% PepsiCo +2% 13% +1%

(Source: KO 10-Q and PEP 10-Q)

While Coca-Cola's revenue growth can't be directly predicted based on whether it owns its bottlers or not, the difference in margin is massive.

Coca-Cola's move to refranchise its bottling operations moves the company away from the capital-intensive nature of the bottling business. Between lower capital requirements, and the benefit of the sale of the bottling franchises, the difference in Coca-Cola's and PepsiCo's balance sheets is stunning. As mentioned before, PepsiCo is currently sitting on $16.7 billion in net long-term debt, whereas Coca-Cola owes a net of $616 million.

An additional way for investors to see clearly the strain PepsiCo's bottling groups is placing on the company is to look at the two companies' free cash flow generation. In the last six months, Coca-Cola generated $0.21 per $1 of revenue in core free cash flow compared to $0.13 in the last nine months at PepsiCo. If there were any questions that PepsiCo needs to re-franchise most of its bottling businesses, 60% less free cash flow per $1 of revenue seems to bring any argument to a quick end.

The bottom line

When a new CEO takes over, there are generally three options. First, they can leave well enough alone, hoping the company will continue its current path. Second, they can take on cost-cutting measures hoping to improve the company's bottom line. Third, they can transform the company by selling under-performing divisions and changing the company's structure. Right now, PepsiCo's new CEO seems to be taking option two and hoping to cut costs.

However, Ramon Laguarta has aggressive growth goals for PepsiCo and just trying to cut costs won't accomplish this feat. He said in a presentation recently that he hopes to grow revenue by 5% annually versus the company's past growth rate of between 2% and 3%. Investors are being paid a yield of 3.4% while waiting on what's next. If Laguarta hopes to achieve his goals, addressing the Quaker division and refranchising the bottling business are the first two steps.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.