Amarin: More Room To Run After REDUCE-IT Success

Shares of Amarin (AMRN) surged after the company reported overwhelmingly positive topline results from the REDUCE-IT study. The magnitude of effect was impressive – a 25% relative risk reduction in the Vascepa group compared to placebo and has significantly exceeded the targeted 15% reduction. Vascepa’s benefit came in the range of statins, which delivered a 25%-35% relative risk reduction in outcome trials and Vascepa’s benefit comes on top of statins, which were part of the entry criteria for the trial. Our Growth Stock Forum model portfolio was long the stock heading into the readout and Amarin is now the portfolio's largest position. I shared my analysis that was exclusively available to subscribers in my blog if anyone is interested.

I believe that the magnitude of effect should make Vascepa a multi-billion blockbuster and I am raising my price target from $6.1 to $20 and believe there's room for upside revisions after we see the full results.

Putting REDUCE-IT results into perspective

Amarin didn’t share much in terms of trial data, but it did share the two most important pieces we need to know:

Vascepa demonstrated an approximately 25% relative risk reduction with high statistical significance (p<0.001) in the primary endpoint composite of the first occurrence of MACE, including cardiovascular death, nonfatal myocardial infarction (‘MI’), nonfatal stroke, coronary revascularization, or unstable angina requiring hospitalization. The company noted that “this result was supported by robust demonstrations of efficacy across multiple secondary endpoints.”

Vascepa was “well tolerated with a safety profile consistent with clinical experience associated with omega-3 fatty acids and current FDA-approved labeling. The proportions of patients experiencing adverse events and serious adverse events in REDUCE-IT were similar between the active and placebo treatment groups.”

The two data points are hallmarks of a very successful drug – robust efficacy coupled with an excellent safety profile.

Amarin did a great job to put the results into perspective.

Source: Amarin presentation

The results Vascepa achieved are at the low end of the relative risk reduction ('RRR') range achieved by statins (25-35%) and the benefit was achieved on top of statins. Statins generated more than $20 billion in global sales in 2016 and around $34 billion before going generic.

Epadel is behind Vascepa with a 19% RRR, but it was only available in Japan so not really an example of worldwide success.

Lovaza, which failed to show a benefit in an outcomes trial, generated $1 billion in sales before going generic. Generic Lovaza is still generating twice as many prescriptions than Vascepa today.

Ezetimibe (covered above in the cholesterol absorption inhibitors part of the presentation slide) only demonstrated a 6% RRR and yet, the class generated $1.8 billion in peak sales.

The success of the anti-inflammatory class (canakinumab’s 15% RRR in the CANTOS study) has yet to show its face and the PCSK-9 class has not done well so far, but that’s more a function of their very high prices which negatively affected coverage and uptake (nonetheless, the combined annualized net sales run rate of Praluent and Repatha is approaching $1 billion, as of Q2 2018). Vascepa should not have such issues because it's very affordable and has excellent coverage which is likely to improve in 2019.

Source: Loncar Blog

Based on the success of prior drugs (even Lovaza which failed in a CVOT study), I believe Vascepa has significant growth potential and that the current valuation remains attractive. Now, let’s see the size of the market and Vascepa’s peak sales potential.

Addressable market and opportunity

Vascepa’s addressable market was very limited (and still is theoretically, until the label is expanded), but REDUCE-IT results open up a substantial market. More than 25% of adults in the U.S. have cardiovascular risk factors beyond bad cholesterol – between 50 million and 70 million have elevated TGs and most are already on statin therapy.

Amarin estimates that less than 4% of people with elevated TGs are on lipid-modifying therapies (excluding cholesterol-modifying therapies) and that’s a market sized north of $2 billion based on Vascepa’s current net price (according to Amarin). Vascepa’s share of the mentioned 4% market is approximately 5% which leaves substantial room for growth in the patient population currently on lipid-modifying therapy.

As far as the total addressable market, we can argue that it's somewhere in the $50 billion range in the U.S. alone (if $2 billion is 4% of the market). Achieving double-digit penetration rates in the U.S. results in $5 billion in annual sales for Vascepa. And that’s without accounting for potential price increases and ex-U.S. sales.

And what’s Vascepa’s competitive advantage? The differences were obvious even before REDUCE-IT – Vascepa achieves appropriate EPA levels in the blood, it does not contain DHA which increases bad cholesterol and it has a placebo-like safety profile. With REDUCE-IT being a resounding success, the competitive advantage is clear – Vascepa is the only drug that has shown a cardiovascular benefit, all other drugs have failed – fenofibrates, omega-3 mixtures, and nicotinic acid. No physician should now say Vascepa is just fish oil and that it doesn't matter whether patients take Lovaza or fibrates. To me, there's no question what drug should be used.

I have previously modeled $1 billion to $1.5 billion in 2022 sales based on REDUCE-IT success. Based on the much better than expected outcome, I'm increasing my 2022 estimate range to a $2 billion to $3 billion range. I believe peak sales potential in the mid-2020s is much higher and the $2-3 billion range is U.S.-only but want to be conservative at this point and I would call this a very conservative assessment as it translates to 4% to 6% U.S. market share.

I want to see the full results first before getting more aggressive with annual sales projections.

My new price target is $20 per share, based on the low end of the valuation range and $35 at the high end of the range (model available to Growth Stock Forum subscribers).

Additional considerations and risks

Vascepa has strong IP estate and has settled with Teva. The settlement allows for a generic entry in August 2029, which leaves sufficient room to generate substantial growth and cash flows.

The company may need to raise cash. The balance at the end of Q2 was around $100 million. If Vascepa prescriptions pick up materially in the following weeks, a capital raise may not be necessary and R&D costs are going to drop substantially with the conclusion of the REDUCE-IT trial (the trial required $50-60 million in R&D spending a year). The company intends to use the savings for sales and marketing spending. CEO Thero was asked about a capital raise at CNBC Power Lunch last week, but he carefully framed his answer and didn’t really say yes or no. In the end, the company may raise capital through an equity offering which I fully support as it is likely going to accelerate sales growth. There also are non-dilutive alternatives. But this is not something that really affects the thesis on Amarin.

Thero also said the company is not setting itself up for sale and that they are focused on execution. That by itself does not mean Amarin will not consider offers, and I'm sure the company will receive inbound interest in the following weeks and months and especially after full results are presented later this year. I believe Amarin has just become one of the most attractive targets in the industry due to the robustness of REDUCE-IT results and the size of the addressable market.

If Amarin is not acquired, I believe the company will work to expand its pipeline over the next 2-3 years, through internal efforts, through the collaboration with Mochida, or through M&A. Vascepa should soon become the source of substantial cash flow generation, which could be used to expand the pipeline.

Amarin intends to submit the sNDA to expand Vascepa’s label in 1H 2019. The company cannot request priority review before the submission. The label is likely to be expanded in late 2019, but that will probably not negatively affect Vascepa’s uptake in the remainder of 2018 and most of 2019 as physicians are unlikely to wait for the updated label (though Amarin's marketing message should strengthen substantially). Amarin already won the lawsuit against the FDA, and Vascepa can be prescribed to patients regardless of their TG levels and most of the prescriptions were filled even before REDUCE-IT results. Vascepa is a very affordable drug, priced at the level of generic Lovaza, and is widely covered by Medicare and commercial payers.

Amarin will expand its sales force from 150 to 400 reps by the end of 2018. While not mentioned this week, the company previously said it is unlikely to continue the co-promotion agreement with Kowa. This means more dollars per prescription going to Amarin since Kowa was entitled to high double-digit percentages of gross sales (18% in 2018). I also doubt there will be a negative impact after Kowa stops promoting Vascepa in 2019 (the deal runs through the end of 2018) given the success of REDUCE-IT and Amarin’s sales force expansion.

There's no short squeeze. This rally is not a short squeeze rally – only 12.1 million shares were held short as of mid-September, and I doubt the situation has changed significantly before REDUCE-IT results were published. That’s roughly 4% of the float and more than 250 million shares were traded this week alone.

The two main risks as I see them are:

Supply. Amarin may not have enough to meet demand. While that would usually be a good problem to have, it’s not good to have any kind of problems. Thero said on the investor call last week that they ramped up inventory to be prepared for success and that they have the capacity to meet $500 million in sales demand in 2018 and $1 billion in 2019.

Execution. REDUCE-IT success is a marketing message on its own and has received very broad publicity, but Amarin may fail to drive sales to desired levels. However, I believe execution risk is very low, especially if there are unpleasant surprises when the company reports full results.

Conclusion

REDUCE-IT is a resounding success which makes Amarin far more valuable than before. I believe that the substantial rally is well deserved and that it reflects the very low level of appreciation investors had for the company and their perceived low likelihood of success. I was bullish on REDUCE-IT, which was reflected in my positioning, which was large at around 4% before the results (at least I consider it large exposure for a company with a single product heading into a binary event), and Amarin is now my largest position. I'm increasing my price target to $20 per share and believe there is room for upside revisions after full results are presented and I also believe Amarin is now one of the most attractive buyout targets in the industry. Near-term volatility is possible, but I believe the stock has more room to run from current levels in the medium/long run. The next near-term catalyst for the stock is the presentation of REDUCE-IT results at the America Heart Association on November 10.

This article was available to Growth Stock Forum subscribers on September 25. Please consider joining our growing community where I publish regular and detailed updates on Amarin and other stocks in my Coverage Universe. To receive e-mail notifications for my public articles and blogs, please click the follow button. I am looking forward to working together.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMRN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article reflects the author's personal opinion and should not be regarded as a buy or sell recommendation or investment advice in any way.