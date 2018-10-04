Steelcase: Investors Look A Little Too Excited

Gains into and out of earnings look like a bit much, and even after a modest pullback SCS looks in the ballpark of fair value.

We are not spending time trying to fix things anymore - that's behind us.

In July, in asking whether Steelcase might finally have turned the corner, I highlighted that quote from Steelcase (SCS) CEO Jim Keane on his company's Q1 conference call. Steelcase has spent years trying to adapt to industry changes - among them the "open office" trend and a shift toward "resimercial" furniture - and to turn around its unprofitable EMEA business.

Progress has been choppy, to say the least. And industry-wide weakness since the U.S. presidential election has been a bit of a surprise, given that current economic indicators (low unemployment, CEO confidence, etc.) historically have been supportive of solid office furniture demand. But Keane argued on the Q1 call that Steelcase was finally where it wanted to be. A strong fiscal Q2 earnings report last month, and impressive Q3 and full-year guidance, seem to suggest that the company - with some help from a cyclical upswing in the industry - finally is showing what it's capable of.

Certainly, there's reason for enthusiasm - and post-earnings gains make some sense. But the long-running concerns surrounding SCS still hold. The bull case for the stock remains a "this time is different" argument. Q2 earnings show that this time is different - but with the stock at $18+, I'm not sure it's different enough.

Q2 Earnings and Upside Guidance

Even with a 6% pullback from post-earnings highs, SCS has risen ~35% from mid-August levels, thanks to gains into and out of the Q2 report. Post-earnings levels above $19 were the stock's highest level in almost three years, just before an ugly Q3 FY16 report sent the stock plunging. And there is a story here that supports the big pop of late.

Q2 earnings were exceedingly strong. Revenue rose 13% year-over-year, with an organic print of 8%. The figure was within the guided range post-Q1 (and actually slightly below the midpoint), but it's possible investors didn't entirely trust the guidance, as SCS slipped following Q1 earnings in late June. Americas revenue accelerated nicely to +15% (9% organic), and the EMEA turnaround continued with 13% growth (11% organic). Other revenue, which includes Asia-Pacific and ceramic steel manufacturer Polyvision, was flat - but against a tough compare (20% reported, 19% organic).

The news was better in terms of margins, particularly given concerns about higher input costs and the impact of tariffs. Steel prices already have been rising. Rival Herman Miller (MLHR) projected a $5-6 million increase in costs per quarter on its fiscal Q1 call, a ~90 bps headwind to gross margins. But Steelcase's EPS of $0.41 was well ahead of guidance of $0.28-$0.33, even with what appears to be a ~$0.02 benefit from one-time items. (A gain on sale that added ~$0.03 was included in that guidance.) Keane said on the Q2 call that operating income was the highest in a single quarter in over a decade.

EBIT rose 30% year-over-year, albeit with some help from the gain on sale and on company-owned life insurance. In the Americas, organic EBIT appears to have risen about 16%, based on commentary on the Q2 call. EMEA loss narrowed year-over-year excluding a gain on sale the year before. First-half loss in the segment of $7.6 million is notably better than post-Q4 guidance of a 1H loss of $10 to $15 million. Other EBIT did decline, but Steelcase is investing in the APAC business and, again, faced a difficult compare.

Gross margins fell just 20 bps, including a 30 bps compression in the Americas. Given steel and labor inflation - and more recently rising freight costs - that's actually a very solid performance. Fixed-cost leverage more than offset higher COGS and drove consolidated EBIT margin expansion in the range of 100 bps excluding one-time effects.

But it's guidance that likely drove more of the post-earnings enthusiasm. Orders were up 12% year-over-year - including 22% in EMEA - leading Steelcase to guide for organic revenue growth of 11-15% in Q3. The company also - rather unusually - added full-year guidance for EPS of $1.10-$1.15, against Street consensus heading into the report of just $0.92. Management talked down the tariff issue on the Q2 call, with CFO Dave Sylvester admitting some impact, but noting that "we're not seeing the same kind of number that [Herman Miller is] talking about".

All told, there's a lot of good news in the quarter. And it's not necessarily a surprise that SCS jumped - or that some investors are seeing more upside ahead.

The Story Coming Out of Earnings

The case for SCS to get to $18 - and beyond - looks reasonably attractive. In the Americas, a long-underperforming business looks like it's ready to start keeping - if not taking - market share. Steelcase has rolled out new products as it diversifies away from legacy systems and storage sales. Partnerships with West Elm and Denmark's Bolia, along with acquisitions of K-12 education operator Smith System and collaborative/open office providers AMQ and UK-based Orangebox (a deal that closed last month), are filling in some of the additional product gaps. Performance over the last few years suggests that Steelcase was a bit slow in catching up to market changes - but management commentary and more recent growth strongly imply that it's now well-positioned.

In EMEA, turnaround efforts are bearing fruit. As noted, first-half loss was smaller than expected. Second-half performance should be even better, with Steelcase projecting something close to breakeven for the full year, against -$14 million in FY18 and -$21 million the year before. Continued progress to a targeted mid-single-digit EBIT margin suggests that business could get to $30 million-plus in operating income - contributing an incremental ~$0.20 in after-tax EPS.

Elsewhere, PolyVision remains solid. Steelcase actually has had more success in Asia than most, including (per past commentary) direct relationships with domestic companies in China, as opposed to simply international operations of Western firms.

Even as SCS had struggled for the last few years, and even as I generally stayed away from the stock (owning off and on, including currently, rival Knoll (KNL)), I've consistently believed that SCS was the stock in the sector with the biggest potential upside. The combination of contributions from getting EMEA stabilized and simply matching peers in the Americas implied greater growth potential than either Herman Miller or Knoll. Looking at performance in Q1 and Q2, along with back-half guidance, suggests Steelcase might be ready to realize that potential.

Meanwhile, the office furniture industry that I thought was pretty much uninvestable a year ago has shown some signs of life. Herman Miller posted 3.5% organic growth in the Americas in its fiscal Q1, and the midpoint of Q2 guidance projects a ~5% increase. Steelcase's Q2 commentary suggested a return of larger projects - something it and peers have noted have been missing for some time - which bodes well for the entire sector.

The story from the industry standpoint could be that companies simply haven't been willing to spend on office furniture since the U.S. presidential election. That event may have caused some disruption itself, as sales across the industry slowed noticeably in the ensuring months. Tax reform uncertainty - both as to whether it would be passed, and what the details would be - could have pressured demand in 2017, as customers pushed off larger projects.

Now, however, business is starting to ramp - and there could be a rather large upswing for the industry as a whole. Tax reform is finalized - and bonus depreciation may help goose demand. Keane pointed out on the Q2 call that low unemployment could help, given that companies struggling to find workers may look at avenues - including office layouts and furnishings - to improve productivity of the existing workforce. If political reasons led customers to stand down over the last ~22 months or so, there may be some pent-up demand on the way. And with the majors boosting their portfolios (Knoll acquired Muuto, for instance, a larger version of Steelcase's Orangebox purchase), and now able to offer more complete installations for hybrid and open office layouts, the steady gains of smaller operators over the past few years may pause - or even reverse.

In short, the bull case for SCS is that the company is in the right place - and, from an industry standpoint, at exactly the right time. A rising tide will lift all boats - and Steelcase, to stretch the metaphor, finally has patched all its leaks.

The Concerns and Valuation (Which Is A Concern)

I certainly believe in the story for SCS. My biggest problem after the post-earnings gain, and the 35% run in the past 7 weeks, is that even some pretty good news looks priced in. FY19 (ending February) guidance of $1.10-$1.15 still leaves the stock trading at ~16x EPS. That doesn't sound like a big number, to be sure (particularly in this market) - but it's toward the high end of the range that SCS and peers have received in the post-crisis era.

And it's actually a reasonable premium to peers. MLHR trades at 13x+ FY19 (ending May) consensus. KNL is at 11x+ CY19 estimates, and under 13x CY18 numbers. EBITDA multiples are a bit closer, with SCS at 9.2x on a trailing twelve month basis (using the figure from its Q2 presentation) and probably the high-8 range to FY19 numbers. MLHR trades near the latter figure, while KNL's 2018 numbers suggest a low-9x multiple before a bigger contribution from Muuto next year.

Steelcase admittedly still can be the choice - and still can drive that premium. Incremental margins are in the 20%+ range, per past commentary, and were ~22% in Q2. EMEA can add several points of annual EPS growth for a couple of years assuming it can get to its EBIT margin target. Asia should continue to grow as well.

But SCS isn't my choice. I still think KNL is best in breed in the space, and that company clearly has the most diversified profit base. MLHR has been the most consistent operator over the past couple of years. And Steelcase has teased in the past - and over time, its performance simply hasn't been close to consistent enough, or impressive enough:

SCS data by YCharts

Steelcase is set up for a couple of strong quarters. But can the company lap tougher comparisons come FY20? Are the core EMEA markets - France, Germany, and the UK - going to hold up long enough for Steelcase to get to its targets? Is US demand sustainable this time around - or is this a repeat of 2016, when the sector started seeing pressure just as most stocks in the space were reaching post-crisis highs?

A number of risks remain here. So while the big jump in SCS of late does make some sense, I'm skeptical that it's necessarily just the beginning of a major rally - or that SCS necessarily outperforms its two core peers from these levels. Steelcase has positioned itself nicely. But it still needs some help from the industry going forward - and it still has more to prove.

