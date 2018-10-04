Your Daily Pharma Scoop: Amarin's Presentation, Trevena's Rally

Welcome to the Daily Pharma Scoop, a daily feature from the creators of the Total Pharma Tracker, a popular biopharma Marketplace service here on Seeking Alpha. In the daily scoop, we focus in on one key investment concept from the biopharma space and also provide quick commentary on other important news and a set of selected links to major news from the day before.

Amarin: some color on conference presentation

Yesterday, Amarin (AMRN) CEO John Thero made a brief presentation at the Cantor Healthcare Conference. We listened to the entire talk and found it brief but tantalizing. What we were looking for were - one, more data from the trial, two, a timeline discussion for the new label, three, some guidance on revenue estimates, and four, color on potential buyout offers. It is well known that management never talks publicly about the last item unless they have zeroed in on an offer, but we expected some chatter on the rest of the list. What we got was nothing much, really - yet, it still left an impression that the company was very confident about its drug Vascepa.

One, on more data from the trial, Mr. Thero simply told us to wait until November 10 when they will present more data at the American Heart Association conference. Interestingly, Mr. Thero actually told us that he agreed to journals (and the AHA?) requesting them to "hold back certain information from them (investors)." Almost certainly, this isn't negative information, but information of what is more likely a blockbuster sort. It seems like the journals and all wanted something for them to publish that will come as a positive surprise. Otherwise, there's no selling point, literally.

More on data: the CEO did give us some hint on what is coming. Like he kept emphasizing, this was an outcome study. So, they managed to get a 25% risk reduction where 15% was all that they had hoped for. So, it seems like what they are going to provide is "quantification" that the "underlying data is supportive of that primary result." That will bolster the case even further and put everything on a solid footing. Given the SPA the company had with the FDA, the label expansion is what we look forward to hearing the presentation from Dr. Deepak Bhatt. Feel free to subscribe to the Total Pharma Tracker if you want to keep updated on AMRN's progress.

Two was not discussed at all. The CEO simply said that "we will be working towards expanding our label." We simply have no idea when this will happen - the most important catalyst that can push the stock way up - except that we know that management is confident it will happen. Management is also going to market it before the official label if what I understood is correct when the CEO said they have an agreement with the FDA to truthfully represent trial data to doctors.

Three, the CEO gave solid guidance here but then confused everybody by saying it was not guidance. What he said was "we are going into 2019 with capacity to support at least $1 billion in revenue that's not a forecast we are not providing guidance yet..." Yes, John, we understand you are not providing guidance, but the guidance of $1 billion that you provided was good enough for us for the first year.

With an 11-year patent life, strengthened by the unique Teva agreement, partnerships ex-US and so on, there will be a lot of billions in the coming years. Lipitor, with a similar efficacy profile but poorer safety profile, had $12 billion in sales before it went generic.

Finally, four, potential buyout offers - here, too, the CEO said nothing at all. In fact, that was expected. However, two things offered some conflicting imagery. On the one hand, the company, despite having about $100 million in cash right now and $200 million in current assets will almost surely need a lot more cash to fund the immense sales effort that will surely be needed to realize Vascepa's full potential. However, there has simply been no hint of dilution, which would make one think the company is strongly considering partnerships with big pharma, even buyouts. On the other hand, the company sent us some confusing signals with its talk of increasing the sales team and so on - talk that would lead one to believe that the company intends to do it all alone.

At the end of the show, all we wanted to tell AMRN management was - "Put down the champagne bottle and get on with the program already!" But as investors would have said it with a smile because overall, the CEO appeared supremely confident. No investor needs to see anything else as long as management appears really upbeat and confident, especially after once-in-a-decade data like this.

The presentation touched on a number of other issues - addressable market, difference between closest competitor AstraZeneca (AZN), including possible patent infringement and poorer safety profile, not to say being couple years behind; the entry barriers to competition, including the need for their own outcome studies and the patented manufacturing process of EPA; and so on.

Let me end with a great quote from the CEO - "I would encourage everyone to pay attention at the AHA."

Trevena adds to rally, up 15%

Trevena (TRVN) has an adcom on October 11 for its opioid drug oliceridine injection "for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain in adult patients suitable for IV opioid therapy." In phase 3 trials, the drug has shown equivalent efficacy vis-a-vis morphine, without the respiratory issues that usually follow from morphine, nor the constipation, nausea, and vomiting. So, approval is almost a given; however, just recently a TPT member asked us about this and we said that while the APOLLO 1 & 2 trials were good and approval seems certain, we were worried about market potential given how diversified the market is, with a lot of competing drugs, and with the government bent on avoiding another "opioid crisis." So, the FDA just may ask for addiction data; even if it doesn't, the market might.

Other Selected News:

