Watch Out For Weyco Group - Stretched Valuation Plus Odd Accounting Choices Equals A Compelling Short Opportunity

The unusual, and in our opinion, inappropriate implementation of accounting standards has led to WEYS boosting its profits through the regular underestimating and underreporting of stock-based compensation expense.

Footwear distributor Weyco Group has seen its business gradually deteriorate over many years, with its revenue, gross profit and operating income all down significantly.

Not too long ago, we had a conversation with an acquaintance in the investment industry, during which he inquired as to how we could ever find profitable short ideas when we are in the midst of a raging bull market for equities. During our response to his inquiry, we explained that we like to spend a lot of time in companies' financial statements and to dig into the questionable accounting choices some companies make that can improperly and positively impact reported earnings. Our acquaintance's reaction was telling: "So, you are one of those investors who still care about accounting shenanigans - how utterly adorable!"

His sarcastic response highlights what we believe is a shameful deterioration over the years (once again) in the level of skepticism the average investor maintains for companies' reported earnings. The following chart demonstrates this complacency by plotting the rise in the S&P 500 since 2004 alongside the average Google Trends level in the United States for the term "accounting fraud."

We regularly come across companies that we believe have improperly boosted their GAAP earnings through various accounting prestidigitations, and are happy to short many of these companies knowing that eventually either other investors start to see what we see or the fundamental stresses that motivated the gimmickry start to become apparent.

One company that we are currently short is Weyco Group (WEYS), in part for accounting-based reasons. The following is not intended to be an exhaustive analysis of WEYS. Rather, we believe our discussion below highlights why digging into the notes to a company's financial statements can be helpful in identifying issues that matter (or should matter) to investors.

Weyco Group Background

WEYS designs and distributes various footwear brands, including "Florsheim," "Nunn Bush," "Stacy Adams," "BOGS," and "Rafters." WEYS competes primarily in the mid-priced leather dress shoe and casual footwear categories. Some of these brands are fairly well known, and Florsheim in particular has a long history of producing decent quality men's dress shoes. WEYS purchases its products entirely from independent foreign manufacturers, primarily in China and India. 75-80% of the company's revenues and profits are derived from its North American wholesale segment, where shoes are marketed through more than 10,000 footwear, department and specialty stores.

Declining Fundamentals

Selling one's product through department stores has not exactly been the recipe for success recently for many companies, as it is no secret that department store sales have been under pressure to say the least. In part due to this, and in part due to WEYS's brands being viewed by many consumers as not very fashionable, the company's revenue and operating profits have both experienced multi-year declines.

While WEYS's Florsheim brand has been growing modestly in recent years; it is clear that the company's other key brands have been suffering:

As with its North American wholesale segment, product sales through the company's North American retail operations and its "other" segment (wholesale and retail operations in Australia, South Africa, Asia Pacific and Europe) have been slipping:

Stock Price and Valuation Soaring

Despite what appears to be seriously declining fundamentals, WEYS's stock price has climbed rapidly from the $28 range a year ago to as high as $40 in August. While a lower U.S. federal tax rate resulting from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act is responsible for some of this enthusiasm for the stock, we are frankly perplexed at how much the stock price has soared. As a result, various valuation measures have gotten very stretched for WEYS stock. For example, based on its October 3, 2018, closing price of $33.54, the stock is trading at almost 22x trailing twelve months' earnings.

On a relative basis, the following table demonstrates WEYS's valuation metrics alongside those of some comparable companies. For comparison, we included the three other North American "Men's Footwear" companies according to the Thomson Reuters Business Classification methodology - Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW), Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) and Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY). The earnings per share estimates for the next twelve months (NTM) are the sell-side mean estimates for each company with the exception of WEYS. As WEYS has no sell-side research coverage, we have substituted our estimate which was derived using the following assumptions - 1% growth in revenue, 2% growth in operating income and earnings before tax, no change to earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest, and a 25% tax rate.

As one can see, WEYS is trading at a roughly 25% premium to the average of these three comparable firms. And we haven't adjusted WEYS earnings for stock-based compensation expense, which we are about to explain.

ASC Topic 718, Compensation - Stock Compensation

Beyond what appears to us to be a highly overvalued and declining business with few reasons to expect meaningful earnings and cash flow growth for the foreseeable future, we discovered the company has made some odd accounting choices that have, in our opinion, improperly boosted the company's earnings every quarter for at least the last several years.

Last year, Chairman/CEO Tom Florsheim, President/COO John Florsheim, and CFO John Wittkowske averaged almost $1.7 million in total compensation a piece. However, we found it a little strange that even though each executive is granted stock options each year, the recorded value of the options granted to them was less than $200,000 among them. WEYS's proxy statement disclosed that the options were valued at $4.05 each, which we thought sounded low for a microcap company the stock price of which averaged almost $28 last year.

After turning our attention to WEYS's latest Annual Report on Form 10-K, something far down in the notes to the company's financial statements caught our eye. Under 17. STOCK-BASED COMPENSATION PLANS, on page 56, we saw that the assumptions WEYS used to determine its stock options compensation expense included some eyebrow-raising assumptions regarding the expected volatility of the WEYS stock.

The value of any stock option is a function of, among other factors, the volatility of the underlying stock. The more volatile the stock is, the more valuable an option on that stock is, as there is a greater chance that the option will end up significantly in the money than it would if the volatility of the stock were low.

When a company issues stock options to its employees as part of their compensation packages, the valuation of those options is important, and needs to be done correctly. A well-known article in the Harvard Business Review entitled "For the Last Time: Stock Options Are an Expense" explained this well:

We have been following WEYS stock for a while, and have experienced its day-to-day stock price volatility (both up and down), so we found the 19.7% expected volatility that WEYS used to be curiously low. We did our own calculations and found that the annualized volatility of daily returns in WEYS stock has regularly exceeded 30%.

According to the accounting rules (FASB ASC 718-10-55-21), companies estimating the fair value of stock options must use a proper valuation technique that takes into account "the expected volatility of the price of the underlying share for the expected term of the option." As well, ASC 718-10-55-37(d) states that:

"If an entity considers historical volatility in estimating expected volatility, it shall use intervals that are appropriate based on the facts and circumstances and that provide the basis for a reasonable fair value estimate. For example, a publicly traded entity would likely use daily price observations [emphasis added], while a nonpublic entity with shares that occasionally change hands at negotiated prices might use monthly price observations."

On the point of frequency of inputs in calculating historical volatility, the SEC staff has provided guidance:

"FASB ASC subparagraph 718-10-55-37(d) indicates an entity should use appropriate and regular intervals for price observations based on facts and circumstances that provide the basis for a reasonable fair value estimate. Accordingly, the staff believes [companies] should consider the frequency of the trading of its shares and the length of its trading history in determining the appropriate frequency of price observations. The staff believes using daily, weekly or monthly price observations may provide a sufficient basis to estimate expected volatility if the history provides enough data points on which to base the estimate." As well: "…if shares of a company are thinly traded the staff believes the use of weekly or monthly price observations would generally be more appropriate than the use of daily price observations. The volatility calculation using daily observations for such shares could be artificially inflated due to a larger spread between the bid and asked quotes and lack of consistent trading in the market."

When asked about the company's valuation policies, CFO John Wittkowske responded to us with the following:

We disagree with Mr. Wittkowske's statement that Weyco's shares are thinly traded and that therefore monthly calculation is more appropriate. As one can see in the following chart, his "thinly traded" statement was true throughout the 1980s and 1990s, when the WEYS stock didn't trade too much. However, the company's liquidity profile changed dramatically starting about 15 years ago. In fact, over the last year, roughly $150 million worth of stock has changed hands. Therefore, we believe WEYS should have been using daily price observations in the calculation of its stock-based compensation expense for at least the last decade.

The following tables demonstrate how WEYS came up with its stock option valuations, what those valuations would have been had WEYS used the proper volatility (in our opinion) of daily stock returns for each stock option grant, and what the impact applying a more appropriate methodology would have on WEYS's historical earnings per share figures.

Section 1 highlights the inputs WEYS used in valuing its stock options. For instance, last August's stock option grant was worth $855,360, according to WEYS. The company will be expensing this amount on a straight-line basis for four years starting on the date on which the options were granted.

Section 2 shows the expected volatility that WEYS used in calculating the value of each stock option grant, along with the actual historical daily volatility over the relevant time period leading up to each grant. For example, for last August's grant, the volatility of daily stock price returns for the 8.0 year period August 25, 2009, to August 25, 2017, was 28.9%, well above the 19.7% that WEYS utilized.

As Mr. Wittkowske argued that WEYS's stock is so thinly traded that the company was justified in using monthly price observations to calculate its historical volatility, we included in Rows L. and M. in Section 2 the actual median and mean dollar volume of the WEYS stock over each relevant period. We believe this demonstrates that WEYS's typical trading volume has consistently been sufficiently high to support our argument that the company should have been using daily observations throughout the entire period assessed.

Row N. of Section 3 demonstrates the actual cost per option granted. To confirm the accuracy of these numbers, we used a standard online stock option calculator to calculate, using WEYS's inputs, the value of each option grant - Row O. demonstrates that the calculator we chose came up with very similar valuations.

Row P. then recalculates the value of each option using "the correct" (in our opinion) volatility inputs. As can be seen, the difference each year is fairly meaningful. For example, last year's option grant would have been valued at $1.32 million, more than 54% higher than what WEYS valued it at.

Section 4 then demonstrates the impact that the company's regular undervaluation of its option grants has had on its stock-based compensation expense. For example, in 2014, stock-based compensation expense was impacted by option grants from 2010 to 2014 inclusive, and would have been $498,786 higher than it actually was (based on our calculations) had WEYS been using daily volatility inputs.

The net impact to this has averaged over $0.03 per share per year for the four years 2014-2017, and will continue to impact WEYS earnings for many years into the future even if the company changes its valuation methodology.

Now, $0.03 may not sound like a lot, but for a company whose adjusted diluted EPS has fallen from $1.78 in 2014 to $1.45 in 2017, and whose valuation multiples are well above historical averages and consistent with those of a growth company, $0.03 is significant.

Perhaps more importantly though is the question that discoveries like this always raises in our minds - if a company is making curious choices in one accounting area, what else might they be doing? This example of WEYS's stock option valuations leads us to reflect upon our March 22, 2017, and April 17, 2017, articles about Healthcare Services Group's (NASDAQ:HCSG) decision to "strategically round" up its quarterly earnings per share, which preceded an eighteen-month period of massive stock price underperformance by that company - in the weeks following the publication of those articles, the most common comment we received from interested parties was "so what if HCSG fiddled with their numbers to get an extra penny out of their EPS, who cares?" That company's fundamental hiccups over the last eighteen months that resulted in a compression of valuation multiples are arguably not at all related to our discovery of HCSG's strategic rounding; however, in our experience in the equity markets, there tends to be a positive correlation between companies that employ aggressive accounting practices and those that are experiencing or are about to experience fundamental problems with their businesses. It is therefore always wise, in our opinion, to pay close attention to these types of details.

Insiders Selling

It is worth noting that as WEYS's stock price has climbed to unprecedented heights this year, insider selling by a multitude of company insiders has accelerated. The following chart shows the value of the stock that has been sold, along with the number of insiders making up these stock sale figures:

Conclusion

Weyco Group is a negative-growth company that is extremely overvalued in our opinion. The degree to which the company's stock is overvalued is magnified by what appears to be improper accounting choices that have consistently boosted the company's earnings per share. And insiders have been selling stock aggressively in the recent past. We believe that short-sellers have an opportunity to capitalize on this mispricing before the investment community comes to realize the valuation disconnect with the WEYS stock.

