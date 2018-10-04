With Or Without Federal Mogul, The Street Just Doesn't Care About Tenneco Now

If you wrote up a list of outperforming auto and commercial vehicle component stocks, it would look for all intents and purposes like you were writing in invisible ink. A few companies like Aptiv (APTV) and Magna (MGA) have been less-bad than average, and Allison (ALSN) and tiny Commercial Vehicle Group (CVGI) are up strongly over the past year, but for the most part, this has been a pretty awful sector as investors have written off the passenger vehicle market for the near term, priced in the commercial truck fall-off, and continued assuming that internal combustion engines are doomed.

There might be a little hyperbole there, but not too much, and Tenneco (TEN) certainly continues to get almost no benefit of the doubt. Although second-quarter margins and margin guidance weren't great, the Street seems to be pricing these shares for ugly future margins and cash flow. Likewise, the idea that spinning off the Ride Performance and Aftermarket business will unlock any value seems to be largely dismissed at present. I really can't say that Tenneco is a top-notch idea now, but sector-wide valuations seem to be washing out, and this is a name worth watching for an eventual recovery opportunity.

Better U.S. Light Vehicle Sales… But Who Cares?

The September U.S. light vehicle sales numbers came in better than expected, with total sales exceeding expectations by more than 2%. Unit sales were still down 2.3% yoy on an adjusted basis, though, and Fiat Chrysler (FCAU) was the only notable grower. GM (GM) and Ford (F), both significant Tenneco customers, saw double-digit sales declines, and while the declines in light trucks were less severe, they were still notable (down over 11% and 7%, respectively).

Thus far the downturn in passenger vehicle sales has been less severe than expected, but it's still a downturn and the Street doesn't seem overly interested in the details right now, even though Tenneco managed to meaningfully outgrow production in the second quarter and should see outgrowth in the next few quarters as well. Like as not, the sector is more or less "off limits" until volumes and expectations start improving, most likely in 2019.

Tenneco also has some vulnerability the ongoing WLTP issue in Europe. New testing rules have created major backlogs in recertification, leading to significant near-term volume issues. The UK saw a 20% drop in car sales in September, while new registrations dropped 13% in France and 31% in Germany. The situation isn't quite as dire as those numbers would suggest, as sales shot up in the summer months ahead of the new rules cut-off, but the situation has created quite a bit of chaos in Europe, leading multiple European suppliers to lower expectations for the second half of the year.

Improving Commercial And Off-Road Markets… But Where's The Leverage?

Like other suppliers to the commercial truck and off-road vehicle markets, including Allison, Cummins (CMI), and Dana (DAN), Tenneco has seen strong markets for its commercial and off-road vehicle products. Commercial vehicle sales were up 16% in the second quarter and off-highway sales were up 29%, and the outlook for all of these has improved going into 2019, as large truck orders have led to full backlogs and off-highway end-markets like mining and agriculture continue to improve.

Unfortunately, these volumes are not translating into operating leverage. Tenneco is in the middle of a second year of margin declines, with value-added margin down another 90bp in the second quarter after a year-ago decline of 40bp. While higher steel costs have emerged as an issue, and mix shifts are also contributing, the fact remains that margins are expected to continue to worsen through the last two quarters of the year despite ongoing revenue growth.

Tenneco's lack of margin leverage is a significant issue, and one that the Ride Performance / Aftermarket spin-off doesn't really help, as the company's Clean Air business also saw margin erosion in the last quarter and is expected to see further erosion in the next two quarters (albeit at a slower pace). In time the combination with Federal Mogul should allow for more cost-effective product development and sourcing (as well as other deal-related synergies), but this margin weakness at a point of strong volumes is troubling for a company that has long had an issue with lackluster margins and relatively low value-add in the vehicle food chain.

The Opportunity

Although I'm generally bullish on the idea that internal combustion engines are going to be with us quite a while longer, and that demand for more efficient cars and trucks is going to lead to increased demand for value-added components that improve efficiency and reduce emissions, Tenneco doesn't look as well-positioned to me as companies like BorgWarner (BWA), Dana, or Cummins. Tenneco has been winning some hybrid content programs (adding two to its year-to-date total in the second quarter), but the content value is low and I just don't see Tenneco as a technology leader in its core powertrain business even though it is the second-largest player in emissions control products.

I still believe that Tenneco can generate 3% to 4% long-term revenue growth, but I'm less and less confident that the company can gain and hold meaningfully higher FCF margins. While getting its FCF margins up to 3% over time would support mid-to-high single-digit FCF growth and a fair value above $50, that calls for Tenneco to reach a level of cash flow generation it has never achieved (and then hold it); an outlook that is harder and harder to support given the ongoing weakness in margins even before steel costs came into the picture. Moreover, if I'm right about Tenneco being less leveraged to leading edge technologies, I expect the margin pressures will get worse as the company's products look increasingly commodity-like.

I'm definitely aware of the risk of getting caught up in the moment and turning too pessimistic on Tenneco. After six straight quarterly misses on margins, maybe management and analysts are finally in sync, and Tenneco does have opportunities to benefit from deal synergies and future stricter emissions standards forcing auto OEMs to add more emissions control content. But on the other hand, expectations are low in part because of the company's lackluster track record.

As I said, low single-digit revenue growth and 3% FCF margins can support a DCF-based fair value above $50 (this does not factor in the future separation of the Ride Performance/Aftermarket segments). Likewise, Tenneco is trading well below what would otherwise seem to be a normal forward EV/revenue on the basis of its EBITDA margins, and those margins (and revenue) are expected to improve in 2019 and 2020.

The Bottom Line

Obviously I have very mixed feelings about Tenneco. The share price factors in some very conservative (if not harsh) assumptions about the future, assumptions that are not necessarily ridiculous, but don't give the company much if any credit for extracting value from the Federal Mogul deal or future value-added emissions/power train content growth. There are too many undervalued component suppliers with better stories for me to really push for Tenneco, but I can at least see the argument that these shares are priced too low today and could outperform when the sector eventually turns.

