A Stealth Correction Is Already Underway

The major averages continue to drift lazily near all-time highs as we head further into what has historically been a (sometimes) dangerous month for stocks. Below the market’s surface, however, there is strong evidence that selling pressure is steadily increasing. Continuing my theme from Wednesday, there will likely be a bifurcated market, or “split tape,” in the coming weeks with small caps taking the brunt of selling pressure while large caps escape with minimal damage. We’ll also discuss the possibility that the accelerating weakness in rate-sensitive securities could create a negative ripple effect felt by the entire stock market.

You wouldn’t necessarily know it by looking at the Dow 30 and S&P 500 (SPX) indices, but Wednesday’s trading session had some of the attributes of a major sell-off. One of the first things I do when checking up on the condition of the broad market each day is to look at how the “tape” is holding up. When I looked at the new 52-week highs and lows for the NYSE on Wednesday, my first thought was that stocks were getting slammed. Needless to say, I was surprised when I saw instead that most major indices were actually higher for the day. This was my first indication that the market has already begun a rather serious internal correction, though it hasn’t yet shown up in the major averages.

There were a total of 262 new 52-week lows on the Big Board for Wednesday; by contrast, only 73 stocks posted new 52-week highs. The big surprise here isn’t so much the big disparity between the highs and lows as the extremely elevated number of new 52-week lows. Normally you wouldn’t expect to see well above 200 new lows unless the stock market was in the midst of a major decline. This is one of the rare instances when the market has shown extraordinary internal weakness even as the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) made an all-time high!

Source: BigCharts

As you might expect, the overwhelming majority of the NYSE new 52-week lows were income funds. This is a result of the recent spike in interest rates as income investors have headed for the exits in droves. On Wednesday alone, the CBOE 10-Year Treasury Note Yield Index (TNX) rose by a dramatic 3.44% as the 10-year yield hit a 7-year high. The rally in bond yields was attributed to strong gains in U.S. private payrolls and an all-time high in the ISM non-manufacturing index.

While the rise in Treasury yields was based on positive economic news, there is always something nerve wracking about a spike in bond rates. Eventually rising rates can slow the stock market’s rate of ascent due to the competition from higher bond yields. The chart pictured below is worth a thousand words; investors are worried about rising yields and can’t unload their bond holdings fast enough.

Source: BigCharts

This naturally raises the question, “Will the rising rate trend undercut the bull market in stocks?” As I’ve argued in a past commentary, only when long bond yields exceed 4% will there be a serious threat to the stock market. Keep in mind that as recently as 2010 we saw TNX hit the 40.00 level, which corresponds with a 4% yield. The graph below compares the performance of the 10-Year yield index with the S&P 500 in the year 2010. Notice that right after TNX hit 40.00 the infamous “flash crash” occurred, which took Wall Street by storm.

Source: BigCharts

We’re still a ways from that level in TNX, so I’m not anticipating any major turmoil for the equity market anytime soon. Nonetheless, the rising rate environment is undeniably creating a current of internal weakness in the equity market, which has manifested in the NYSE new 52-week lows. This is virtually a repeat of what happened in January of this year, and it led to a market-wide pullback in February. The broad market is arguably in a better technical condition now than it was then, however, so we likely won’t see the same level of weakness in the major averages this time around. However, the small cap stocks remain especially vulnerable to selling pressure and could fall to lower levels before this internal correction has ended. Along these lines, it will be important to monitor the Russell 2000 Index (RUT) as it comes closer to its psychologically significant 200-day moving average (below).

Source: BigCharts

In the previous report I expressed the opinion that most of the broad market’s anticipated weakness in October would be confined to the small caps and rate-sensitive sectors, most notably the real estate stocks. I added that “if the market’s interest rate-related internal weakness remains confined to these segments, the probability is high that this will turn out to be another ‘internal correction’ in which the Dow and SPX remain buoyant while the Russell 2000 bears the brunt of the selling.”

While the above outlook is still possible, Wednesday’s big rally in the bond yields - and the corresponding selling pressure it caused for NYSE-listed income funds - has increased the odds that the large cap Dow and SPX will witness some degree of weakness this month. I therefore emphasize my recommendation that investors refrain from initiating new long positions in stocks and ETFs until the internal weakness has lifted. Once the new 52-week lows on both major exchanges return to normal for a few days (i.e. below 40) we’ll have a strong indication that the latest storm has passed.

Investors can, however, continue to maintain a longer-term bullish exposure to the stock market via ETFs and outperforming individual stocks in strong sectors. This includes in particular the retail, health care, and tech sectors, which have all shown relative strength versus the S&P 500 Index in recent months. With earnings growth still on a positive trajectory and Nasdaq internal momentum still bullish, the probability is strong that the large cap major averages will survive my projected increase in October volatility with their bullish long-term trends remaining intact. I also recommend raising stop losses on existing long-term positions and taking profits in stocks and ETFs which have already had impressive upside moves.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XLK, XLV.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.