Smiths Group Going Nowhere Fast

Smiths Group isn't beyond repair, and expectations and sentiment both appear beaten down, but management needs to deliver better organic growth, margin leverage, and capital allocation.

Weak operating leverage in John Crane is disappointing given the underlying end-market strength, and the share losses in parts of Detection are likewise disappointing for a supposed growth driver.

It's never fun, but sometimes companies force you to conclude that your prior assumptions were just wrong (or you can take the time-tested bagholder approach of "I'm not wrong, I'm early!"). In the case of Smiths Group (OTCPK:SMGZY) (SMIN.L), I thought earlier this year that management was on the cusp of delivering the sort of results and portfolio transformations that would show a true break from its not-so-charming past trend of weak growth and questionable capital allocation/portfolio management. Since then, I just haven't seen the sort of follow-through I need to see to maintain that optimism.

To be sure, Smiths isn't a disaster, and fiscal 2018 was the first upturn in organic growth in some time. Moreover, there is still some apparent undervaluation based on what I think are fairly undemanding assumptions. If management can get its "stuff" together - drive better margins in John Crane, turn around or sell Medical, improve Detection, and lay out a more coherent strategic portfolio plan - there's still room for this stock to do better. But in the short term, I believe the disappointments of the past few weeks and months will continue to weigh on sentiment and valuation.

Uninspiring Earnings Against Modest Expectations

I don't believe anybody expected great things from Smiths' second-half earnings report, but what was delivered was still not very impressive or satisfying. Second-half revenue missed by about 3%, but was still strong enough to power Smiths to its first year of meaningful organic growth since 2013.

Revenue rose more than 4% on an organic basis, the best result Smiths has seen since the first half of 2013, with healthy growth in John Crane, Detection, and Flex-Tek. EBITA (Smiths' preferred version of operating income) was down 5%, though, and here too the company missed expectations (albeit just slightly).

John Crane (the company's largest segment) saw in-line organic growth of 6%, as the company benefited from increased maintenance/repair/overhaul (or MRO) spending at refineries (Emerson (EMR) and Honeywell (HON) have seen the same, albeit in different products). Earnings were down 3% and missed expectations by about 4%, though, and John Crane saw margin fall about 80bp despite the improved revenue performance.

Medical wasn't expected to be good, as the company had previously warned, but it was still worse than expected. Revenue missed by 1% on a 4% drop, while the 33% decline in EBITA drove a 7% miss and a six-point contraction in margin.

Detection saw 10% revenue growth, but that was still a 9% miss as the company saw much weaker performance in its Ports and Borders business. Earnings grew 53% and beat by 2%, with margin up more than four points from the year-ago level as the company's integration of the Morpho acquisition has gone well.

Interconnect revenue rose 2%, missing by 3%, but earnings fell 7%, beating expectations by 6% on a one-point margin improvement. Flex-Tek produced 10% revenue growth, and a 4% beat, and 3% earnings growth, with about a half-point of margin erosion.

Where's The Leverage?

I'm rather unhappy with the lack of operating leverage Smiths is showing at this point in the cycle.

Looking at John Crane, I can appreciate that Flowserve's (FLS) stronger revenue growth (up about 10% organic in the second quarter) would drive better operating leverage than John Crane, but the lack of operating leverage here is disappointing. I understand that there are costs involved in restarting idled capacity and that the company is reinvesting in R&D, but the weak operating leverage (management guided to flat margins in the next fiscal year) is disappointing. I'm also less than impressed with the growth outlook for John Crane, relative not just to Flowserve but also the guidance/outlooks from companies like Honeywell and Emerson regarding increasing downstream oil/gas capex investments.

Medical is more of an "is what it is" situation. Management seemed to take the high road in talking about the failure to reach an agreement with ICU Medical (ICUI), and while it is disappointing to see yet another failed attempt to sell the business, ICU was always going to have to stretch a bit to make it work (and I don't think Smiths really wanted to take equity). Now the question is whether management can find another buyer and/or fix this business. I'm skeptical on both in the short term, as FY 2018 should have been a better year than it was (particularly with an increase in new product launches).

Detection is also now worrying investors, and what makes that worse is that this was pegged as an important growth driver. While the Air Transport side of the business is still doing well (up 20% in FY 2018), the market share loss in Ports and Borders is disappointing and concerning.

I'm also somewhat concerned about the lack of leverage in Flex-Tek. To be fair, though, forex weighed on margins and Smiths' margin production here is still rather good when compared to Parker-Hannifin (PH) and Eaton (ETN).

More M&A Not Really What Investors Wanted

Smiths Group investors and analysts have been looking for more portfolio rationalization moves from Smiths, not more acquisitions, and so I don't think Thursday's deal for United Flexible is going to get a tremendous response. Smiths is paying $345M for this manufacturer of flexible and rigid hoses for fluid and gas transfer in aerospace and industrial markets. Not only is the price reasonable (2.2x revenue, a little under 11x EBITDA for a 20% EBITDA margin business before synergies), but it also adds rigid hose products that Flex-Tek lacks.

I personally have mixed feelings about this. Flex-Tek is arguably one of the most attractive potential sales candidates for Smiths management, but should it really want to sell its second-most profitable business? At the right price, sure, but I don't necessarily think strengthening an already strong (if undersized) business at a good price is value-destroying.

Still, the questions will linger on about management's true level of commitment to remaking and reshaping Smiths. The company has a dismal organic growth track record and seems to be slipping into an earnings downgrade cycle at a time when investors and analysts are already worrying about how much juice is left in the cycle. Without more action on the portfolio management side, it may be tough to get significant positive sentiment going until margins start improving more significantly.

The Opportunity

Weak organic growth and weak margin leverage are going to be the headline concerns until management delivers good enough results to put them to bed. Smiths Group was supposed to show growing momentum through FY 2018 and enter FY 2019 on the way up, but Medical is in trouble, John Crane margin leverage is lackluster, and Detection isn't as strong as hoped. With all of that, Smiths is heading into fiscal 2019 on its back foot.

The good news, if you want to call it that, is that my expectations were already relatively low and I'm not making too many changes. My near-term revenue and cash flow expectations are lower, which pushes down the fair value, but I still think there is a path to mid-teens FCF margins on low-to-mid single-digit revenue growth. That said, without improved operating leverage in FY 2019, that outlook is going to be increasingly difficult to maintain.

At this point, I believe Smiths Group is about 5% to 10% undervalued on the basis of discounted cash flow and forward EV/EBITDA (using a low-double-digit multiple based upon the company's operating margins, ROIC, and ROA).

The Bottom Line

Expectations have been beaten down again, and I believe more than a few investors who bought into the "it's different this time" story in 2017 or early 2018 have walked away in frustration. That could be an opportunity for contrarian investors, and I still believe these businesses can do better than this. Whether they will do better is still very much in doubt, as is management's real level of commitment to portfolio rationalization, and investors should expect these shares to spend some time in the dog house without better visibility on improved revenue growth and/or margins.

