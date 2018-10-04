Breakout Alert: Can Oil Continue Surging?

Once again, energy prices are surging higher and the United States Oil Fund (USO) is one of the primary beneficiaries of this trend. The rallies have prompted discussions which suggest that we would see oil moving back above $100 per barrel, which is an assertion that might have been considered ridiculous just a short time ago. For the third quarter, prices in Brent crude oil (the global benchmark) increased by 4.1%, which was the fifth straight quarterly gain. This is the best winning streak for energy traders since 2008, and prices have moved to their highest levels in four years. Macroeconomic trends remain supportive and changing supply and demand dynamics visible in the markets suggest that USO could have much further to run in its latest bull rally.

Of course, it is important to analyze the geopolitical reasons that are behind these moves in the market. On November 4th, U.S. sanctions will trigger a deadline limiting companies making oil purchases from Iran. Other news factors include a recent OPEC decision to hold supply levels near their current levels. When combined with disruptions in Venezuela, the sum effect here could be drastic reductions in the available supply of oil in the market. The global backdrop heavily favors the bullish stance, and these factors have already generated YTD gains of 34% in Brent crude and a 29.5% gain in WTI crude.

Macroeconomic factors are also supportive. Sentiment readings show that consumer confidence levels are near multi-decade highs, and this should keep things robust on the demand side of the equation. The chance that oil prices could hit $100 per barrel has caught many investors off-guard. But the market’s current proximity to these important psychological valuations suggests the updated bullish forecast target is well within the realm of possibility.

Options markets offer some interesting clues here, as options contracts betting on rallies to $100 in the price of Brent crude before January have risen by roughly 65%. For the last five weeks, we have also seen hedge funds raise their net bullish Brent positions as an indication that the “smart money” sees strong probabilities for energy prices to continue moving higher.

Based on prior historical trends, analyst estimates suggest that Iran’s daily oil exports could fall by two-thirds before the end of the year. The world’s largest oil producer is Saudi Arabia, which essentially makes the country the de facto leader of OPEC. To ease concerns, comments have been made by Saudi entities which suggest they can make up for any oil shortages created by the Iran sanctions. Furthermore, disruptions in production have diminished spare capacity (emergency reserves) at the global level, limiting OPEC’s ability to raise prices. But we have also seen worker shortages and pipeline bottlenecks in the U.S. (i.e. in the Permian Basin), which have slowed production leading to sizeable price gaps in regional markets.

On November 6th, we will see the midterm elections in the U.S., and it would not be surprising to see more campaign rhetoric highlighting rising gasoline prices. This could generate heightened political uncertainty surrounding the world’s energy markets, benefiting bulls with long positions at current levels. In contrast to the equities space, energy markets tend to thrive on these types of uncertainties and we are now seeing U.S. gas prices holding near $3 a gallon (the highest levels in roughly four years). If these trends continue, it will be interesting to see how the Trump administration reacts to the rising consumer pressures created by these sanctions.

At this stage, it is not entirely clear that the market is ready for oil prices at $100 a barrel. Supply and demand fundamentals in the energy market have tightened quicker than most had anticipated, and we are now headed into the holiday travel season. Furthermore, higher oil prices could negatively impact corporate profit expectations and drive inflationary pressures enough that the Federal Reserve will be forced to maintain a hawkish stance on monetary policy. If nothing else, this suggests heightened price volatility (both in energy markets and in peripheral asset classes).

Error in this outlook would probably require increased production levels in Russia and Saudi Arabia, which did occur when oil prices initially spiked during the early summer period. More broadly, trade tensions between the U.S. and China could start to show more of an impact in global growth data (weighing on demand levels for crude oil). As a result, geopolitical jawboning and rhetoric could turn out the be the determining factor guiding directional price trends in USO into the final months of the year.

Most of the fundamental evidence suggests higher valuations in USO, and these factors are now being confirmed on the price charts themselves. We are now trading near the precious resistance levels from 2015, and an upside break here would trigger significant stop losses on sell positions if broken. The next level of resistance is not seen until we reach the 20s, so there is still substantial upside potential for traders looking to establish long positions in the ETF.

Of course, counter-risks to this outlook could be seen if weaker consumer demand develops, or if political jawboning raises concern (and potential action) in combating rising gasoline prices. Recent progress in North American trade agreements suggests that weaker demand is unlikely, however, and these trends would be enough to give USO the “fuel” it needs to break firmly into the low 20s. Declining inventories and reduced spare capacity suggests less protection for consumers, and the most of the momentum in the oil ETF looks to be coming from the bullish direction.

