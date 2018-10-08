Dorian LPG: Takeover Drives 30% Upside Potential, 75% If Lease Rates Continue To Improve

A near-term merger would noticeably consolidate the sector, lead to immediate 30% upside for LPG, and has the potential for much higher additional gains if consolidation goals are achieved.

Although Dorian was initially against the offer, major shareholders have spoken out, and Dorian management has reportedly met with BW LPG to discuss the deal.

Update 10/12/18: Subsequent to this article publishing as a Top Idea on October 8th, we learned that BW LPG had sent a letter to Dorian's board objecting to Dorians lack of movement on their proposal and withdrawing its hostile bid. However, in that letter they also stated they "remain open to a future conversation should your board and shareholders become convinced of the merits of consolidation." Dorian's response indicates a main objection was over price. Given this, the benefits to both companies shareholders of a merger, and a number of large shareholders who came out openly in favor of the merger, it remains possible the deal could be reinstated at something along the lines of 2.3-2.4 shares of BWLPG for each share of Dorian. One possibility is BW LPG making a new hostile bid for Dorian sometime after Dorian declares the date for their annual meeting. In the meantime, VLGC ship lease rates remain relatively strong with last weeks rates as reported by Fearnley almost 8x their 52-week low. We continue to think Dorian (LPG) an excellent investment at current prices, despite the disappointing news on the merger front.

Company & Merger Overview

Dorian LPG (LPG) is a pureplay on the LPG shipping sector via their ultramodern fleet of 22 Very-Large Gas Carriers ("VLGC"). Dorian has the largest modern fleet in the world, boasting 19 ships built during the past 3 years. Three of their ships, the Comet, Captain Markos, and Commander, are currently chartered at an average rate of $29.8k per day (expire Q3 2019, Q4 2019, Q4 2020, respectively). Since, by coincidence, current spot rates on these type of ships are also ~$29.8k per day, no gain or loss is expected on these charter expirations. The rest of Dorian's fleet is exposed to the spot market, which has suffered through weak rates, but that appears to be changing.

VLGC rates went through a bull market from mid-2013 until the end of 2015 but then sank to below cash breakeven levels. The below chart shows the shipping rates over the past 4 years.

Source: Avance Gas, "Spot Index"

Only recently have rates began to improve, with the latest reading from the "Avance Gas Spot Index" showing $20,885/day, up more than 133% over the past 6 months. These rates appear to be continuing to climb as we head into winter. The latest Fearnleys report, released on 26 September, shows VLGC rates at $895k/month, or roughly $30k/day.

Source: Fearnley Research

(Note: the Avance Gas Spot Index is calculated based on USD per ton for one specific route and thus is best used in comparison to its previous reading. Fearnley is more of a general average across all VLGC routes.)

Due to terrible rates over the past 3 years, LPG-related stocks have naturally tumbled. Ship values also declined, but at a far less precipitous rate. Utilizing the latest data from VesselsValue, our preferred source of ship valuations, and Dorian's latest SEC filings for outstanding debt and share count, we have determined Dorian has a net asset value ("NAV") estimate of over $14/sh.

Dorian trades barely over half that, 50% NAV, so it's hardly surprising that peers would try to strike. BW LPG (OTCPK:BWLLF) also trades at a steep NAV discount of over 25%, but 25% is still less of a discount than 50%, so BW can afford to pay a premium in an all-equity transaction and still make the deal work well for them. BW is currently offering 2.12 shares for each Dorian share, up from their initial offer of 2.05 shares. J believes the proper ratio should be closer to 2.4x, but an offer range of 2.25-2.30x would be defensible. BW shares are more liquid on the Oslo exchange ("BWLPG"), where their most recent price was 35.39NOK, or USD$4.37. This means the current offer is worth USD$9.26, a fully-fair offer would be close to USD$10.50, and a 'likely compromise' would land right around $10-flat.

Source: Bloomberg, BWLPG Quote

Beyond the likely initial price of around $10/sh, the benefits of such a merger would likely include driving additional value by lower break-evens, enhancing liquidity, better shipping route - pool efficiency, and better bargaining power. Eventually the combined entity should trade closer to NAV and if rates continue to rise, cash flows would soar. BW covered the proposed pro forma entity in this recent presentation:

Source: BW LPG, "Proposal to Combine with Dorian," Slide 3

Dorian LPG has a fairly small market capitalization and overall enterprise valuation despite their large modern fleet. They have just over 55M shares outstanding, for a current market capitalization of around $420M. Total enterprise value is barely over $1B compared to current fleet valuation estimates of $1.37B.

BW LPG would be getting an absolute bargain via buying Dorian at $10/sh, but Dorian shareholders could also benefit from the immediate deal-driven upside plus the benefits of improved economies of scale post merger.

The rest of this report will discuss the current macro backdrop, forward LPG supply/demand balance, and risks to this investment. Both Darren and J believe there is near-term potential for shares to trade up towards $10/sh, for upside of over 30%. If markets continue to improve and other expected economies of scale are achieved, an eventual post merger intermediate-term valuation resulting in a 75% gain is within reason.

Macro Backdrop: The Liquified Petroleum Gas Market

Liquefied petroleum gas ("LPG") is a fossil fuel obtained during oil and natural gas production and refining. Two-thirds of the LPG people use are extracted directly from the earth. The rest is manufactured indirectly in the crude oil refining process. Chemically, LPG is a mixture of two flammable but non-toxic gases called propane and butane. When transported in the US via pipeline, the more generic term NGLs, 'natural gas liquids', is frequently used.

Americans are probably most familiar with LPG as a "propane" tank they attach to their barbeque or RV. If you could see inside this LPG tank, you'd see a liquid not a gas. That's because the propane and butane have been compressed, so they take up 275 times less space than normal.

This liquified product also takes up relatively little space compared to the amount of energy contained, is cheaper and cleaner than either gas or diesel, and is utilized throughout the world for a multitude of applications: commercial business & industry, transportation, farming, power generation, cooking, heating as well as recreational purposes. The worldwide LPG market is actually much bigger than many Americans would think, in the hundreds of billions of dollars annually. It is sometimes referred to as the world's most multi-purpose energy market.

Source: Dorian LPG website

Liquified petroleum gas sees its greatest supply in the US and Middle East whereas its greatest demand is in Asia (Japan, Korea, China). This creates a spread between the price near production and the price near use, plus an ongoing need for pipelines, compressors, and ships to transport it from here to there. On September 17th, 2018, the price for propane in Mont Belvieu, Texas was $1.06 per US gallon, in South Korea that same day it was $3.06 per US gallon (893.3 Won/liter). This is a very large spread in a very large market. There's literally billions of dollars to be made satisfying the demand.

Micro: The Dorian - BW LPG Merger

Dorian LPG and BW LPG Limited are two firms which service this growing niche. If these two firms combined, they would become the one clearly dominant player.

Source: BW LPG Limited website

Again, BW LPG Limited has most recently offered to takeover Dorian for 2.12 shares of BWLPG for each share of Dorian, an offer that could still increase.

Why The Merger Spread Hasn't Closed:

The current 2.12 share offer remains a 21% premium on Dorian's current price (as of 9-26-2018). Darren and J believe there a couple main reasons why it hasn't closed to a smaller spread yet.

First, it is difficult for individual and merger arbitrage traders to hedge a Dorian long position with a BWLPG short. BWLPG mainly trades on the Oslo exchange (there is a US OTC symbol BWLLF; however, it averaged less than 46 shares traded per day last month). Those without access to the Oslo exchange would not be able to place the second short half of the merger arbitrage trade. It also would probably not be worthwhile for most to go through the effort of getting access to this exchange in order to try and place the short position. We have not been able to confirm so far that there are even any BWLPG shares available in Oslo to short (short interest reads NA). We were however able to note that even on the main Oslo exchange, BWLPG traded less than ½% of 1% of outstanding in the typical day over the last month. This is probably insufficient volume for any arbitrage firm or large individual trader to even contemplate taking a meaningful position.

Second, initially, Dorian made some pretty negative statements against the merger. Subsequently, however, BWLPG upped the offer to 2.12 shares and went hostile, nominating 3 members for Dorian's board. Importantly, 10% Dorian shareholder Seacor Holdings (CKH) then came out in favor of the 2.12 shares offer. Major owner Metropolitan Capital Advisors also promoted the transaction as now have Robotti and Oppenheimer, both notably pointing out the benefits to shareholders of consolidation in the niche. This significant shareholder support, in addition to BW Groups 14.2% ownership in Dorian, means shareholders currently representing over 28% of the shares outstanding have now come out publicly in favor of the merger and written letters to the Dorian board to that effect. Dorian management now notes it has met with BW LPG management to further discuss terms and has made statements to major shipping news reporters from firms such as Tradewinds which were more constructive than previous comments. We also note with Carsten Mortensen's recent notice he would be leaving BW Group, there may be room within the BW LPG complex being made for Dorian's CEO.

What The Company Would Look Like Post Merger

Darren and J are both overall in favor of the merger (although J argues we need to see a higher ratio for Dorian), as we believe the consolidated company will have reduced costs, increased efficiency, and far better overall share liquidity (listed on both US and Norwegian exchanges). This merger would create a powerful combined company in a niche industry.

Post-merger, BW-Dorian would be the largest publicly traded LPG shipper in the world whether measured by VLGC/LGC ship count (71), ship value, or market cap (likely around $1 billion). Most importantly, this merger would represent meaningful consolidation of the LPG large ship sector, helping to stabilize ship lease pricing over time, and perhaps one day leading to a meaningful distribution.

Source: Yahoo Finance and company websites, chart by Darren

To see the potential benefits of consolidation in a niche shipping sector we need to look no further than the Teekay (TK) - KNOT Offshore (KNOP) dominance of the shuttle tanker sector. This duopoly has created long-term stability of pricing rare in ship leasing. The duopoly for instance has helped KNOP produce a $2.08 tax advantaged distribution which has not been reduced in the 5 years it has been publicly traded.

Interestingly, John Fredriksen, one of the savviest shipping investors in the world, also sees opportunity. The shipping magnate is said to be actively helping to consolidate this sector, building a nearly 25% ownership of publicly traded LPG shipping company Avance Gas (OTCPK:AVACF) through his firms Hemen Holdings and Frontline, as well as reportedly amassing ownership in other smaller private LPG shipping firms.

"Fredriksen has been buying up shares in smaller players, but he needs the scale to be able to make an impact in the sector." - Unnamed Source quoted by Fairplay

A combined BWLPG-LPG company should have improved pricing power and cash flow stability. This would be particularly true if it can later create a combined VLGC pool with Avance Gas. The combined BWLPG-LPG would have generated $218 million of EBITDA and $177 million of Free Cash Flow 'FCF' over the last twelve months and have an 8.8% FCF Yield. This is before any synergies, higher rates, or economies of scale. At current prices, the merged company would also still be trading at less than 60% of combined NAV based on data sourced from VesselsValue and Value Investors Edge, and produce cash flow in excess of $1.37 per share.

Source: Author's calculations

If these firms ever were able to pool assets with Avance Gas, the combined structure would exceed one-third of the entire VGLC world market, and more than 50% of the LPG ships most optimized for the new Panama Canal expansion, 83k+ CBM VLGCs. These modern ships habitually command a premium over other VLGCs due to their 6% larger capacity and greater efficiency. Sustainable long-term rates averaging $40k per day are not unreasonable if an effective duopoly market were to be realized.

This seems to be a very attractive combination when one considers the size of the market and general increase in transport of natural gas and its derivatives going on throughout the world. While the LNG transport industry tends to get more investor focus, the growth in North American based Natural Gas production is also set to produce exponential growth in LPG exports. Multiple projects under way include: Ridley Island, Enterprise's Shin Oak pipeline (250 Mb/d), Targa's Grand Prix pipeline (300 Mb/d), DCP's Sand Hills pipeline (85 Mb/d), etc. These pipeline projects complement concurrent processing plant expansions, as well as several new ethane crackers in Texas, and has led energy industry advisory firm BTU Analytics to conclude that, "US LPG Exports are Booming".

Source: US EIA

This boom appears to have finally caught up to the significant increase in the number of VLGC ships which came online over the last few years. Lease prices have come sharply in the last few months, recently hitting nearly $30k/day.

Terrible Earnings in Current Markets, Set to Change?

June 2018 quarterly earnings in this sector were weak. Dorian lost 41¢ per share; whereas BWLPG lost 19¢. However, the September 2018 quarter should be considerably stronger with VLGC rates looking to average more than double what they did last quarter. We model Dorian producing more than 34¢ per share of EBITDA in the September quarter vs. the 9.4¢ per share they did in the June quarter, a 360% increase. According to the Avance Spot Index and calculations from Value Investor's Edge, the September quarter average LPG ship lease rate is over $14k/day compared to just $4k/day in the June quarter (and remember prices are as high as $21k/day currently, so the December quarter average is starting off as another very big improvement).

If rates do continue to rise, LPG ship values should also eventually start to recover. Such an increase would further bolster an already strong NAV. The market sentiment is rapidly shifting, as industry leading newsletter Tradewinds concurs with a recent report: "VLGC rates hit highest level since early 2016". The time to buy is just after the bottom is in, this may be that time.

Forward Vessel Supply - Limited & Manageable

Most importantly, we need forward demand to exceed forward supply to ensure strong rates. Although the LPG sector still has a decent order book, we believe the balance is quite reasonable given the expected continued US export growth, increased scrapping (6 VLGCs scrapped YTD 2018 vs. 3 each in 2017 and 2016), average industry vessel age, and pending 2020 Sulphur emission regulations (BWLPG is looking to convert roughly half its VLGC fleet to run off its own LPG cargo and Dorian is pursuing similar initiatives along with scrubber installation).

Source: Avance Gas Presentation

For more on the supply vs. demand balance of the fleet, we highly recommend reviewing, "LPG Shipping Market Update" by James Catlin. Gersemi Research has also published bullish commentary with supporting charts and projections.

Consolidation of an industry near the bottom of the cycle is a very good sign. This can lead to economies of scale, more controlled ordering, and purposeful layup of ships during slow times to support ongoing pricing. Ultimately, these forces help to reinforce the next upswing and ensure a longer bullish balance. If enough market share and pricing power is achieved, we could potentially even see a far less cyclical market going forward.

Merger Upside: 30%, NAV Upside: 75%

The current merger proposal values Dorian at $9.37, 21% upside to the latest trade. However, it is possible we could see a stronger ultimate ratio for the deal and also highly likely that a positive transaction would lead to a strengthening in BW's equity pricing leading to a 30%+ gain.

J Mintzmyer believes a fair exchange ratio would be 2.4x, which would be about $10.50 at today's pricing, but he concedes that a $10/sh target is likely more realistic. He has calculated LPG's NAV at over $14/sh and if a merger is concluded even at the far weaker ratio of 2.12x, J estimates the pro forma NAV of BW-LPG would still be around the mid-$13s, for upside of 75%.

Trading to NAV is hardly an absurd projection. Any firm that is not in dire financial distress, not burning cash, and has a competent management team should theoretically trade at a minimum of 1x NAV. We both believe that a combined entity would likely trade much closer to NAV as long as market rates continue to stabilize. Darren just believes the first step, the merger premium being "only 21%", simply leads to the gains to 1.0x NAV realized post-merger to be that much larger.

Risks

Short-Term Risk: Merger Failure

The biggest short-term risk to the Dorian investment thesis is that the BW merger does not go through. With the market currently offering a 21% spread between the offer and current LPG prices, clearly folks are already very pessimistic and/or a lack of ability to hedge the Dorian long with a BWLPG short is maintaining the spread. Although shares spiked when the first iteration of the deal was proposed in late-May, prices have since fallen back to nearly flat. This despite continuing underlying market improvements.

Source: Google Finance, LPG Quote

We believe the market has priced in a very low chance for a successful merger, and therefore, the downside from that merger not going through is limited. Furthermore, although a failure could lead to lower short-term prices, the 50% NAV discount and improving lease rates provide additional support.

Ultimately, the risk of a merger failure is fairly high, but the market is pricing in virtually zero premium while a success would drive immediate 20-30% upside.

Medium/Long-Term Risk: Bad Market Rates

The most important factor for Dorian is VLGC spot rates. Although they have recently hit an improved level of $30k/day (versus cash breakeven of about $15k), these rates have hovered closer to $10k or less much of the past two years.

Dorian was somewhat isolated from the low rates due to a handful of lucrative legacy charters; however, with these charters running out, it is a good thing spot rates have now risen to be about the same as the average of the expiring charters ($29.8k per day). Were rates to once again fall, this of course would be a primary risk. Bad rates not only affect the cash flow of any ships on spot, they also tend to lower the value of ships in general which in turn can reduce the value of a company's fleet and NAV.

Medium/Long-Term Risk: Trade War

We believe intermediate market prospects are very promising for the VLGC sector, but a global slowdown or a major escalation of the current US-China trade war could be bad for conditions and sector sentiment. A lot of this pessimism is already baked into the huge (nearly 50%) discount to NAV, but we'd be naïve if we didn't think continued terrible markets would hurt shares.

Countering this somewhat is knowledge that energy, including LPG, is a very inelastic good.

Source: Investopedia.com

As prices go up or down, demand doesn't change much. Indeed the website Investopedia uses energy as its example of a classic inelastic good. So, setting a tariff on energy can, more than most goods, simply be shooting oneself in the foot. Put simply people still need to cook their food, light and heat their homes, get from here to there. This recognition as well as the recognition that most LPG contracts are longer term and already set may in part be why China only placed a 10% retaliatory tariff on LNG recently (the LPG tariff was set earlier and currently remains 25%). When it comes to energy, they realize they are hurting themselves more than they are hurting the US.

Indeed, the US-China trade war is thought to result more in a shifting of where energy goods are transported from and to, rather than a reduction in overall volumes transported. As an example, let's assume one LPG load goes from the United Arab Emirates 'UAE' to India, and another from the US to China. In combination that is approximately 11.4k nautical miles that need to be traveled for both shipments. If tariffs cause the loads to instead reroute, so one goes from the UAE to China, and the other from the US to India, there is 15.5k nautical miles traveled. Tariffs in this shifting example, therefore, increase the nautical miles traveled by 36%. To the extent a less efficient shifting of routes exceeds any volume reduction, tariffs could actually increase LPG shipping demand.

Worst Reasonable Case Scenario

Dorian shares hit an all-time low of about $5 in September 2016. This represents 35% of downside. Dorian's balance sheet is now stronger, the newbuild program is completed, and market prospects are much improved. However, we believe the $5 represents a sort of worst case heavy bear market low should the merger fall apart, rates return to former dismal lows, and negative sentiment due to the trade war continue. This compares to the mid-$13s if LPG trades to NAV with the merger.

We believe odds of a bullish outcome (up to 90% upside) are higher than a bearish outcome (up to 35% downside). We know the markets are weak when our "bullish outcome" is barely trading up to an already depressed NAV. In any other industry, trading at NAV would be considered a disappointment!

Conclusion

We believe Dorian offers a combination of deep value, cyclical growth, and catalyst-driven upside. A merger could theoretically occur as soon as Q1-2019, driving up to 30% near-term upside. If markets continue to stabilize, LPG could see over 75% upside just trading back towards the combined NAV, with the merger itself being one of the drivers that could help make this happen.

This value proposition offers a clearly skewed risk/reward as the largest risk is a failure of the merger and a retracement of recent gains in shipping rates. Dorian has a fairly conservative balance sheet with a D/A in the mid-40% range, positive cash flow, and an ultramodern fleet. They have recently concluded a refinancing yet still trade at a nearly 50% discount to NAV, so the downside is limited.

Merger talks remain contentious, but with several key shareholders voicing their support for the BW merger, if the offer is slightly sweetened, we believe prospects for a successful merger are very high. Both authors of this article have added shares recently.

