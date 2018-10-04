Cycles: Can Gold And Stocks Rally Together?

It will be interesting to see whether the divergence between precious metals and equities continues for the rest of the year. As we can see from price action of both the S&P 500 plus gold, both asset classes have pretty much been trading in a diverging manner since April of this year. With respect to equities, we wrote a piece on the 24th of September stating that the S&P could be at 3000 in a matter of weeks. We stated that the higher highs at the back end of September confirmed that we did indeed print a daily cycle low on the 15th of August.

The drop into the lows on the 11th of September enabled us to draw the daily cycle trend line. As we can see from the chart below, price pierced through that trend line plus the 10-day moving average as well as formed a daily swing low. These are the conditions we needed for a brand new daily cycle to form. As long as the swing low doesn't get negated and we take out the old highs pretty shortly, I think it's safe to say that we are in the initial innings of a brand new cycle. The last two daily cycles have gone around 30 trading days. We only are on day 6 at present.

Now, as the weekly chart illustrates below, the spiders really have not had a significant correction since February of this year. In fact, we exited some equity positions last month in the expectation of a swift move down into an intermediate decline. However, it now looks more than probable (given the bullish nature of the S&P) that a new intermediate cycle began at the end of June. This means we are only on week 14 instead of week 34 (which we would be on if we took the February lows as our last intermediate low). Intermediate cycles in the spiders usually last 20 to 25 weeks which means we could potentially have 6 weeks or so in this intermediate cycle before we would print an intermediate top.

If this is the case and we have at least 6 to 8 weeks of rising equity prices in front of us, you get the feeling that the precious metals sector will remain under pressure. Let's go through the three charts of gold, silver, and the miners and see what they are saying to us from a technical standpoint. Remember, since the general trend in this asset class has been down since April, the charts need to be giving us some type of reversal patterns. A continuation pattern would be a sign of lower lows to come.

We may have a possible inverse head and shoulders pattern in gold which would be a reversal pattern if it plays out. This pattern as shown below constitutes the August lows as the head with the July lows and the recent lows at the back end of September as the peaks. If we draw a trend line (otherwise known as the neckline) between the two intervening lows, we get a number of $1,211 an ounce on the gold chart which gold must take out in order to fulfill the parameters of this reversal pattern. Many technical swing traders are looking for a weekly swing in gold to confirm that the trend has changed. The problem is that gold needs to rally and stay above $1,220 an ounce for the swing to take place.

The mining complex and silver do not have a similar reversal head and shoulders pattern. However, the miners reversed sharply on the 11th of September and are up around 10% since that date. Again, if we get some more follow through, we may have a V reversal on our hands. Silver is charting a more rounded or saucer type pattern which again is a reversal pattern. It is ironic that all three charts in the precious metals sector (gold, silver, and miners) are charting different potential reversal patterns. We do not have confirmation of any of them being successful thus far though.

To sum up, the precious metals market has some potential reversal patterns in play. However, equities continue to go from strength to strength and we still are young in this particular intermediate cycle in stocks. Gold has been trading inversely to gold since the early part of the year. The prudent play here is to stay with the current trends. In fact, we may be entering a period where gold and stocks will rally together.

