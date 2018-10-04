FXI: Weighed Down By Chinese Reform

This is bad news for holders of FXI; the firms most affected make up the majority of the ETF’s components.

I should start by saying that I’m bullish on China, with two reasons in particular standing out:

The growth of the consumer-driven economy that benefits major tech and e-commerce firms. The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) is a great way to capitalize on this.

FTSE Russell’s imminent inclusion of A-shares into its broad indices. The DWS X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 ETF (ASHR) offers broad exposure to the companies most likely to be affected.

However, I have concerns about two areas of China, both of which center around government-led reform:

The Chinese government is pushing through its plans for state-owned enterprise reform, something aided by the removal of the two-term limit of Chinese presidency.

Financial regulators are undergoing a massive multi-industry reform, bringing all firms under a single regulator and stamping out risky business lines.

Both of these will be positive in the long term as greater regulation and operational efficiency makes for a better market. However, the short-term cost of this is a firm-wide focus away from profitability in order to implement these government reforms. These two risk factors will mostly affect Chinese financials and state-owned companies. The BlackRock iShares China Large Cap ETF (FXI) is heavily exposed to these two types of firms. I believe that investors should reduce their exposure to FXI.

FXI's portfolio weightings. Source: BlackRock

State-owned enterprise reform

This is relevant to FXI because over 70% of its holdings are in companies directly controlled by entities of the Chinese government. In other words, whether directly or indirectly, over 70% of the ETF’s holdings will have to prioritize government-led operational efficiency reform instead of normal business operations. The likely result of this would be lower revenues and profits.

Company Weighting (%) State-owned? China Construction Bank 8.82 Yes Tencent 8.72 No Industrial and Commercial Bank of China 7.09 Yes China Mobile 6.53 Yes Ping An Insurance 6.26 No * CNOOC 4.59 Yes Bank of China 4.43 Yes China Petroleum and Chemical Corp 3.93 Yes PetroChina 3.18 Yes China Life Insurance 3.07 Yes

Top ten holdings in FXI. Source: BlackRock

* While technically civilian-owned, it is unclear.

It’s also a necessity. Chinese firms are both going global, and are seeing global rivals entering China on relatively equal terms. But perhaps the biggest threat is domestic tech firms. As I discuss below, China’s largest mutual fund is run by an Alibaba (BABA) subsidiary, and the two largest payment platforms are Alibaba’s Alipay and Tencent’s (OTCPK:TCEHY) WeChat Pay. State-owned firms have been slow to embrace technological reform and are overstaffed.

Financial reform

To me, the much-needed reform of China’s financial regulatory system will be one of the most defining parts of President Xi’s legacy. Not just because of how widespread it will be, but because of how transformational it will be. Allow me to give a broad overview of the key areas to be targeted:

Regulatory coordination

Until this year, China had three separate financial regulators:

CSRC: for asset managers and investment banks.

CIRC: for insurers.

CBRC: for banks and trust companies.

Several problems emerged with this structure. First, insurers, banks and trusts began to do asset management, but remained regulated by their own regulator, not the asset manager regulator. Likewise, asset managers, investment banks and insurers all began to do shadow banking, but weren’t regulated by the banking regulator. This was an issue because each regulator had different rules about these business lines, and as such, some firms could get away with doing things that others weren’t allowed to do.

To highlight another major problem with this, take a firm like Citic (OTCPK:CTPCF), which has a standalone bank, a trust, an investment bank and stakes in asset managers. Let’s say that shadow banking regulations were much more lenient for firms regulated by CSRC. Well, Citic would direct its shadow banking business through its investment bank and asset managers. When CSRC introduced strict new rules, Citic would just shift that business back to the trust and bank entities.

So, the government has brought all three regulators under one financial body, which sets broad rules for each regulator to follow. No longer can firms choose the most lenient regulator.

A stricter crackdown on acceptable business lines

Shadow banking in China has been around and has been huge for years, if not decades. However, it’s never technically been legal. But with industry AUM in the trillions and some high profile product blow-ups, enough is seemingly enough. China has implemented much stricter laws on the industry, and it’s now much more difficult to do.

Perhaps one of the reasons it was never stopped before was because such investments were only really available to wealthy investors. A real estate developer wants to borrow $10m, so it goes to a trust company, which sets up an interest-paying product for 100 investors that invest $100k each. If it defaults, the general consensus was that the investor is wealthy enough to understand the risks, so they should sort it out themselves.

That all changed with Alibaba, or to be more precise, Ant Financial’s huge money market fund. Traditionally, banks would offer high rates for savings accounts, so Chinese investors would just put their money into bank deposit accounts. But when Alibaba’s shopping platforms took off, followed by its payment platform Alipay, it became incredibly easy for consumers to put their extra cash into Alipay’s own savings account – a money market fund which is now the largest in the world.

This meant that money was flowing out of bank deposits. So the banks began to promote their wealth management businesses (if you refer to the previous point, it’s a bank doing asset management that isn’t regulated by the asset manager regulator). But because they had to counter the ease-of-use of Alipay’s money market fund, the banks offered higher rates (8%-10%) a year, effectively guaranteed. It was all good for a while, but as the wealth management AUM grew into the trillions, the fixed income assets they were buying saw demand outweigh supply, and hence the interest rates fell. No longer could 8%-10% returns be guaranteed.

Well, actually, the banks continued to do so, by investing in shadow banking assets. Now, retail investors that aren’t reasonably expected to understand the risks of shadow banking were more exposed than ever before. That put the wheels in motion for this crackdown on shadow banking.

Let’s now consider what this means for Chinese financial institutions. First, any firm that was generating extra revenue by choosing which regulators to use will see a drop in revenues. That will be permanent. Second, any firm partaking in shadow banking operations will see that business line severely cut down. The revenue loss from this, however, may not be permanent because that AUM has to go somewhere.

FXI is the most exposed to this because many of the firms most affected by financial reform are the large state-owned financial institutions, many of which are large components of FXI.

Company Weighting (%) State-owned? China Construction Bank 8.71 Y Industrial and Commercial Bank or China 7.94 Y Ping An Insurance 6.39 N * Bank of China 4.24 Y China Life Insurance 3.09 Y China Merchants Bank 2.71 N ** Agricultural Bank of China 2.70 Y China Pacific Insurance 1.77 Y PICC Property and Casualty 1.42 Y Bank of Communications 1.06 Y

Top ten holdings in FXI. Source: BlackRock

* While technically civilian-owned, it is unclear.

** Officially owned by corporate legal entities, although its primary owner - China Merchants Group - is a state-owned enterprise.

How investors should play China

To me, the optimal China position should be one that has long exposure to tech and e-commerce firms, as well as large-cap domestically-listed firms, while being short exposure to state-owned companies, particularly financials:

Long: KWEB and ASHR

Short: FXI

Net exposure: Long

Given the performance of the three ETFs, particularly over the past few months, I believe that KWEB has been oversold and ASHR is set to benefit greatly from A-share inclusion. As such, I expect the trend to be reversed. The risk of this position is that FXI outperforms, which has been the case over the past few months. Likewise, each of these trade ideas have varying time frames where the trade thesis could be realized. KWEB is more short term, while the financial and state-owned reform affecting FXI is a process that could last for a decade.

One alternative to this structure would be to take long positions in KWEB and in WisdomTree’s China ex. State-Owned Enterprise ETF (CXSE), which would offer exposure to large companies likely to be included in FTSE Russell’s broad indices, while having no exposure to companies undergoing government-led reform.

