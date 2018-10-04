GM Set To Cruise Higher Long Term

The stock trades at the yearly lows as the market focuses on headwinds caused by short-term trade war issues that should ultimately reverse.

In the midst of a global trade war highly focused on auto sales and production, General Motors (GM) trading at the yearly lows isn't a huge surprise. The short-termism mindset in the market has people looking at the current results and overlooking the big picture. The partnership with Honda Motor (HMC) to develop and produce autonomous vehicles continues to support our investment thesis that GM is well positioned for the AV future.

Image Source: GM/Honda press release

Cruising Higher

GM announced another big partnership for their AV unit called Cruise Automation. Honda Motor will spend ~$2 billion over 12 years on development costs plus an initial equity investment of $750 million for a total commitment of $2.75 billion.

The keynote in this partnership is the statement from the Honda Executive Vice President and COO that the auto manufacturer chose to work with GM suggesting other alternatives existed that were inferior:

Honda chose to collaborate with Cruise and General Motors based on their leadership in autonomous and electric vehicle technology and our shared vision of a zero-emissions and zero-collision world.

The deal gives Honda a 5.1% stake in Cruise and values the company at about $14.6 billion. A key point is that the valuation is above the $11.25 billion where SoftBank Group (OTCPK:SFTBY) made a substantial investment back in June.

The valuation still sits far below the amounts assigned to Waymo, a division of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL). Several analysts have placed valuations on the AV company at levels above $100 billion (via Business Insider). While these numbers are clearly outlandish at this point with Waymo not having an actual revenue-generating business yet, the promise in autonomous taxis, logistics, and software is enormous.

Of interesting note, the whole GM is only worth about $50 billion now. One might even suggest that Cruise Automation is worth far more than the deals obtained by GM, but the company probably gets more out of the partnership than any pure economics from squeezing Honda on the investment side. The $2 billion in shared costs over the next decade will help speed up development in the global race against players like Waymo.

The key point is that Cruise is collecting cash for investments in the AV sector and developing strong partnerships. Working with both GM and Honda covers a large swath of the auto industry ensuring that the company controlled by GM will emerge a leader in the highly valuable AV sector.

Short-Term Hits

Despite a key division generating a surging valuation gain, the stock price continues to slump and trade around the yearly lows. GM can't even hold the gains from this positive announcement suggesting more downside risk is possible.

The worst part is that the valuation hardly reflects the current earnings potential of the company in the face of eroding expectations due to the trade war. My point being, GM isn't even generating peak EPS numbers anymore providing for upside to estimates on a quick resolution of the trade wars that is already making progress on several fronts.

Back in Q2, GM warned of additional costs in the $1 billion range that the company couldn't cover out of unmitigated headwinds in both commodities and FX. At the time, the company cut the EPS target from $6.50 to $6.00.

Analysts have further cut estimates below $6 now. The EPS estimates for 2019 have slumped from above those original expectations for 2018 to down below those estimates due to some strange expectations that the trade war would last all of next year.

GM EPS Estimates for Current Fiscal Year data by YCharts

The market is again focusing on short-termism here as these cuts are primarily due to these headwinds that could quickly turn to tailwinds as trade wars wind down. Already, NAFTA is on the verge of being placed into the modern era after the US worked out a deal with Canada providing support that other deals will be resolved in due course.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that GM might face more weakness for the rest of the year. My investment thesis just isn't altered as the long-term view is even stronger now based on this deal with Honda to collaborate with Cruise Automation.

Use the weakness to build a position in GM and enjoy the 4.5% dividend yield in the process.

Disclaimer: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.