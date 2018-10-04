Bond Market Weakness May Benefit Gold

Just when it looked as if gold had found its salvation in the form of Italy, safe-haven buying of the metal came to an abrupt halt on Wednesday. A renewed rally in the dollar on the back of strong U.S. economic news undermined investors’ interest in the metal, calling into question its near-term rally prospects. As we’ll discuss in today’s report, however, increasing weakness in the U.S. bond market may end up serving as a catalyst for a gold turnaround this month.

Gold was lower on Wednesday as interest in the metal waned with Italy’s announcement that it would consider budget cuts. This news blunted a sharp increase in safety-related gold demand on Tuesday when Italy’s latest economic woes made headlines. Spot gold fell 0.4 percent to $1,198 on Wednesday, falling yet again below the widely-watched $1,200 level. December gold futures meanwhile closed 0.10% lower at $1,201. Although gold remains above its low for the year, it has struggled recently to stay above its 50-day moving average that many traders and investors consider to have technical significance.

Also serving to undermine demand for gold was the latest economic news, which showed that the U.S. economy continues to expand at a healthy pace. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) along with the U.S. Dollar Index (DXY) rallied on the headline, which showed strong gains in U.S. private payrolls and an all-time high in the ISM non-manufacturing index. Shown below is the graph of the Invesco US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (UUP), which I often use as a proxy for the dollar index.

Source: BigCharts

As can be seen here, UUP rallied in the latest session and is above its 50-day MA in contrast to gold. The residual strength in the dollar has served as a major headwind to a gold turnaround this fall and will continue to be an obstacle for gold as long as UUP remains above the 50-day trend line. Dollar strength serves to weaken gold’s currency component.

Although gold still faces stiff competition from the dollar, there are some indications that it can still reverse its downward trend in the coming weeks. Aside from the strong dollar, strength in the U.S. stock market has been another reason why gold has underperformed in recent months. Investors have been attracted to rising equity prices this summer with many spurning gold in favor of momentum-driven stocks and ETFs. Although U.S. equities remain at record highs, consider that below the stock market’s surface there is evidence of a weakening “tape.” Specifically, there has been an extraordinary rise in the number of securities listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) making new 52-week lows recently. On Wednesday alone, the number of new 52-week lows was 262, which is well above normal. The vast majority of the new lows were income funds which have been under heavy selling pressure as U.S. Treasury yields have risen sharply of late. While investors may question what bond fund liquidation has to do with gold’s near-term outlook, I would argue that continued weakness in this area will sooner or later bode well for the yellow metal.

Consider that the last time we saw a similar level of bond fund selling pressure was in January of this year. At that time, U.S. Treasury yields were on the rise and bond prices were falling. The number of securities listed on the NYSE making new 52-week lows saw a comparable increase and eventually the major U.S. stock market averages pulled back. The gold price meanwhile was in a relative strength position compared with the stock market during the turbulent January-April period. This can be seen in the following graph, which compares the strength of the gold price with that of the benchmark S&P 500 Index (SPX).

Source: StockCharts

It wasn’t until May, when Treasury yields fell and income fund liquidation ceased, that the stock market returned to a relative strength position versus gold. The point I’m making here is that if bond market weakness eventually results in stock market weakness - as it is wont to do - gold could witness a notable increase in safe-haven demand. This would make sense given the lack of appealing alternatives for safe haven assets, namely Treasury bonds.

Another reason why gold could still witness an October turnaround is the recent reversal of fortunes in the gold mining stocks. While the average North American exchange-listed gold stock still has a long road of recovery head after this summer’s decline, there is technical evidence that the mining stocks can enjoy a short-term resurgence. Shown below is the 4-week rate of change (momentum) indicator of the new highs and lows for the 50 most actively traded gold mining shares. This indicator reflects the incremental demand for mining equities and as such tends to predict the short-term path of least resistance for the gold stocks. As I’ve emphasized in recent reports, as long as this indicator is trending higher the gold stock bulls will enjoy a technical advantage over the bears and should find it easier to push gold stock prices higher.

Source: WSJ

All of the above-mentioned factors that are favorable for gold in the near term are of little consequence if the bulls fail to take advantage of them. I would argue that the bulls currently have the technical weight of evidence on their side. However, as we’ve seen a couple of times already this year, the bulls have tended to relinquish their advantages to the bears and have thereby snatched defeat from the jaws of victory. Until the buyers manage to take control of gold’s immediate-term trend by pushing the metal’s price above the Aug. 27 high of $1,216, it is premature to assume a bullish posture on gold.

Moreover, the iShares Gold Trust (IAU), which is the gold proxy and trading vehicle I use for this commentary, hasn’t yet confirmed an immediate-term buy signal per the rules of my technical trading discipline. As emphasized previously, IAU should ideally close above the $11.60 level (the late August high) to confirm a breakout and tell us that the bulls have seized control. Right now IAU is having trouble staying above its 15-day moving average as the resurgent U.S. dollar is creating a cross-current for gold.

Source: BigCharts

In the final analysis, a breakout above the $11.60 level is needed before we reverse our defensive position. This would complete an immediate-term bottom and allow for us to initiate a new speculative long position. For now I recommend that investors remain in cash.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in IAU over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.