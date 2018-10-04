Upwork: Keep Up The Work!

I like the business, sales multiple and fact that the company is breaking-even, yet worry a bit about competition and possible avoiding behaviour by large users of the platform.

The company's gigs marketplace is doing well and has gained quite a lot of scale already.

Upwork has gone public in an offering which has been well received by the market.

Upwork (UPWK) has gone public in an offering which has been well received by the market, as the platform is trading at very reasonable sales multiples, while it shows solid growth and is close to breaking even.

I like the model of the marketplace, at least in theory, as I see potential for top users to drop out of the fee structure in case tasks get recurring or really big. Other than that, Upwork seems to be doing a good job as the sales multiples remain relatively modest, yet with shares having risen to $21 already (compared to a preliminary pricing level at $11 just weeks ago), I am turning a little bit cautious.

The Online Marketplace

Upwork claims to be the largest online global marketplace which connects businesses with highly skilled freelancers. The platform has taken off in a major way as the platform facilitates over $1.5 billion in Gross Service Volume over the past twelve months, that is up to June of 2018. This includes some 2 million individual projects with an average contract value of $750 per project. Nearly half a million business customers placed projects with some 375,000 individuals on the platform.

The company claims not just to connect a wide range of companies and freelancers with each other, but also enables machine learning and data applications to better match these parties and reduce friction costs in finding talent when needed.

The company believes that the global opportunity for its platform is over $500 billion a year, and that this market could essentially increase by a factor of 5 within the next decade as knowledge workers want more flexibility and independence. These workers have full control of their schedule in terms of when and how much they want to work, as they have a good indication in the demand for their services as well. Categories facilitated by Upwork range from web and mobile development, to design and marketing as well as accounting, writing and financial tasks, among others.

The Offering And Valuation

Upwork sold 12.3 million shares at $15 per share, in an offering which saw strong demand with the preliminary pricing range being set at just $12-$14 per share. Note that far from all proceeds will benefit the company as Upwork itself sold 6.8 million shares, with the remainder of the shares being offered by selling shareholders. That means that the company will see gross proceeds from the offering of $102 million.

A total of 104 million shares will be outstanding following the offering and these shares jumped to $21 on their opening day, for an equity valuation of nearly $2.2 billion. As the company operates with nearly $100 million in net cash, the valuation of the operating assets stands at $2.1 billion.

The company has seen solid growth to justify this valuation. Total revenues rose by 23% last year to $202.6 million, for essentially a 10 times sales multiple, even at $21, the price to which shares have risen on their opening day.

Gross service volumes were up 20% last year to $1.37 billion, indicating that the company takes a relatively steep fee of roughly 15% on an overall basis. The company has seen solid leverage last year as it cut operating losses from $15 million to $3 million, creating a real road map to profitability in the near to medium term.

The company has seen a continuation of growth in the first half of the year as total revenue growth accelerated to nearly 28% with revenues approaching $122 million. This growth has been driven by marketing expenses increasing by more than 50%. This made that a small operating profit in the first half of 2017 turned into a loss of $6 million in the first half of this year. What is clear is that sales could easily hit $250 million this year, reducing sales multiples to little over 8 times annualised sales.

The range of competition is pretty wide by all means. This includes traditional staffing agencies, but as should be evident, these are not good comparisons. Most online-based platforms do not have the same focus or breadth including names like Freelancer.com, Monster, CareerBuilder. Perhaps the most worrisome (potential) competition comes from the likes of LinkedIn, Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and/or Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

An Interesting Business

I must say that I like the business, while I have not been a user myself (from both sides). The company is taking a steep 15% cut, but so has Booking.com done for things as simple as a hotel booking, and it has been able to keep this "cut" flat for years in a row now.

Reality is that an 8 times sales multiple, even after taking into account the first day jump following the public offering, looks relatively modest. I say this because sales growth has accelerated to percentages in the high-twenties (although at the expense of higher marketing costs), as the company is roughly breaking-even, which is a decent result.

Compared to the first preliminary pricing range, with a midpoint of $11 per share, the valuation has more or less doubled, which is a bit of a concern. Nonetheless, the mission of the company is good and the results are quite impressive, as the company is not reporting steep losses (like most IPO peers) and does not have a dual class share structure.

Other concerns of mine include the fact that both users and clients will like to circumvent the steep fee if the projects get really big or jobs are created on a recurring basis. Another concern is that the platform does not necessarily create loyalty between clients and users, which creates risks if another player is willing to work with reduced fees.

Hence, I have the shares on my watchlist, but am not yet tempted to buy the shares at these levels, although the valuation still looks largely fair.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.