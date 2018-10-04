SCM: Lock In Your 5.74% Annual Yield With This Baby Bond

However, SCM does take on more risk in its portfolio compared to other BDCs and that should be accounted for in your investment decision.

Main Thesis

In an effort to find an income investment with limited interest rate sensitivity and default risk, I came across Stellus Capital Management’s (SCM) baby bond (SCA). With a positive YTC, an annual 5.74% yield, and a very short duration (09/2022), this BDC’s debt can be a great opportunity to earn a high yield without locking up your money for an extended period of time.

Fundamental Factors: Underwriting Standards, Loan Performance, and Cost of Capital

(Source: Original Image - Data from Latest Investor Presentation)

As with most players in the BDC sector, SCM invests in small to mid-cap private companies through mostly variable rate loans that are short duration. Although the sector as a whole can be categorized as riskier than traditional lenders because borrowers are not investment-grade, SCM in particular falls on the more aggressive end of the spectrum. As you can see from the charts above, they have executed their strategy well in terms of top-line investment yields, but they are taking more risk to earn those yields. Nearly half of the loan portfolio is allocated to second lien positions and a small portion is not backed by collateral. The significance of this is that a substantial amount of their borrowers are taking on quite a bit of debt that’s very expensive. Although the U.S. economy is strong by most mainstream measures (i.e. GDP growth, unemployment, etc), their borrowers are particularly susceptible to changes in macroeconomic conditions.

(Source: Image on the right and image on left)

Although there have been calls for the U.S. to enter a recession several times over the past 5 years, predictions have yet to pan out. However, I did want to call attention to a trend that will certainly affect lending stocks in particular: Corporations have been loading up on leverage while median credit ratings have been decreasing. With still low interest rates, you can argue that the approximate 4.43% yield BBB securities are fetching are not enough to compensate you for the amount of risk you’re taking.

(Source: Original Image - Data from Latest Investor Presentation)

In light of the firm’s strategy to take on 2nd lien loans, the sub-sector and geographic allocations also yields additional insights for what SCM is trying to achieve. Although they are diversified in both areas, there is a definite skew towards certain high-growth industries such as software and energy. Furthermore, a material amount of their borrowers are concentrated in Texas and CA.

(Source: Latest Quarterly Report)

However, it’s not all doom and gloom when you consider the company’s financial statements. As a short duration lender, SCM has to continually seek new business to underwrite. Notwithstanding the fact that they are a high-yield lender, they have maintained disciplined underwriting standards and have still been able to attract borrowers that fit their appetite for risk. As you can see from the above image, they have added substantial assets to both first and second lien debt. While two quarters may not be an ideal sample size for evaluating performance, the loans have done well in that time. Private equity investments have struggled in the past several quarters, but they are only a small portion of overall investments.

(Source: Latest Investor Presentation)

Notwithstanding the fact that SCM has an interest rate sensitive portfolio in that they should benefit from rising interest rates, cost control is of particular importance for this alternative lender. With a greater chance of borrower default and a flat yield curve, they need a wide cushion to maintain loan profitability. Although there are some operational inefficiencies in that they are externally managed, they have been able to secure cheap financing. The majority of their debt is locked in at a reasonable 3.8%, but their credit facility is set to become increasingly more expensive as short-term interest rates continue to rise. Overall, they do have a management hurdle rate for the foreseeable future.

(Source: Original Image - Data from 2017 Annual Report and Latest 10-Q)

Although SCM’s interest expense is set to rise in the coming quarters, a lookback at their financial performance is fairly representative of what to expect going forward. They have maintained a comfortable margin of interest safety and assuming no drastic deterioration in borrower credit quality, this indicates that the 2022 baby bond is a reasonably safe bet to secure a high yield annual yield.

The Bottom Line

While they do take on more risk in their loan portfolio compared to peer BDCs, SCM has maintained a great top-line investment yield and a low default rate. Although I do expect gradually lower interest coverage the firm takes on more debt and we head later in the business cycle, the 2022 baby bond can be a great opportunity to potentially lock in a high yield for the next 4 years with a reasonable amount of risk.





Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.