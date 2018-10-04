A Non-Retirement Bonus: Asset Allocation Daily

Marotta on Money: Even if you knew which investment would perform best, hedging your bets, blending an allocation, and regularly rebalancing does even better.

Surging Bond Yields

“The 10-year Treasury note should be substantially higher than it presently is and will tend to go there as these other factors work themselves out. Therefore, to me, an increase to 3.17 percent is only a start…Furthermore, the rise in longer-term interest rate takes the pressure off the concern that has arisen over the term structure of interest rates. Many analysts have been concerned that an inverted yield curve is a sign of an impending recession. They should stop worrying.” (John M. Mason)

Buy Underperforming EM Stocks?

“As we can see from the past 30 years, nearly any blended portfolio did better than trying to pick a winner without rebalancing. Even if you knew which category would perform the best, hedging your bets, blending an allocation, and regularly rebalancing did even better. That's the power of the rebalancing bonus.” (Marotta on Money)

The New NAFTA

“Perhaps the most heralded change…is one that gives US producers greater access to Canadian dairy markets. The rewrite also preserves a joint mechanism to resolve trade disputes without using the US legal system and shields Canadian auto producers from any future US auto tariffs. The most representative change, though, may be this one: Canadians can now carry $100 of US goods across the border duty free, up from $20 under the old agreement. If these sound like small numbers, it's because they are…The White House may claim the accord is a game changer. But in economic terms, it simply isn't.” (AlllianceBernstein)

Retirement

“With the peak holiday shipping season fast-approaching, FedEx (NYSE:FDX) is paying retirement-age pilots bonuses of $40K - and potentially as much as $110K - to keep them flying into next year. The bonuses, reported by Reuters, reveal that a wave of pilot retirements, global pilot shortages and rising cargo demand fueled by the growth of global e-commerce are straining the world's largest air delivery fleet.” (Wall Street Breakfast)

Thought For The Day

What is called the “news” is usually bad news. And when it comes to financial news, the so-called retirement crisis is a never-ending tale of woe about underfunded pre-seniors with long life expectancies, increasing health problems and declining or abruptly ended career prospects. In that regard, the above-quoted article from Wall Street Breakfast about FedEx is truly a “man bites dog” type of story. It should qualify as good news that reaffirms the way markets are supposed to work: A high demand for shipping meets a low supply of trained pilots equals higher pay.

I only wonder one thing: Why are there not enough trained pilots? Is being a pilot not a respectable profession? In my younger days, I recall it as something that was seen as glamourous – a sort of encore to a stint as a fighter pilot. What happened?

I’m not sure, but I’ll speculate. Becoming a pilot takes self-sacrifice. Pilots have to train to get licensed. They must show up to their dispatch centers early, then take long flights that may keep them away from their families for a period of time (depending on the route, of course). They bear grave responsibility for their passengers or cargo, and the salary isn't that high, unless you reach the top of the line. For all these reasons, there is a shortage of pilots. We live in a society that highly values ease and convenience, so people naturally prefer an easier and more lucrative forms of work.

I know one person who really wanted to be a pilot. His parents discouraged him for one reason or another. Today he is in his 30s, struggling to get by, unhappy and unfulfilled. His father told me he very much regrets having discouraged his son. The truth is that being a pilot is very respectable indeed. Work has an inherent dignity that ennobles those who engage in it for the benefit of others.

Hopefully the current supply-demand imbalance, as evidenced by the FedEx story, will incentivize more people to pursue this line of work. The pilots certainly deserve their $40,000-plus bonuses. With all that we hear about companies not being able to find employees, let’s hope this news presages a reversal in the retirement crisis meme of older workers being unemployable. Perhaps the most important takeaway, though, is that people should pursue the kind of work to which they naturally incline, whether or not their friends or family members consider it their best option.

--

