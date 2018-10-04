Workday Invests In Pymetrics For AI Recruitment Tech

The deal is indicative of an increased investment pace in companies that can build applications on top of WDAY's open enterprise platform.

Workday has participated in the current financing round for enterprise software startup pymetrics.

Workday (WDAY) has made an investment in pymetrics’ recent Series B funding round of $40 million.

Pymetrics is developing AI-powered human resources software for the enterprise market.

WDAY launched a $250 million investment fund earlier in 2018 as the firm ramps up its efforts to jumpstart third-party application development efforts on its recently-opened enterprise software platform.

New York-based pymetrics was founded in 2013 to help companies hire the right employees by leverage neuroscience and AI to analyze applicants.

Management is headed by Co-Founder and CEO Frida Polli, who was previously Postdoctoral Fellow, Brain & Cognitive Sciences Department at MIT.

Pymetrics’ primary offerings include Neuroscience Games, Customized AI, Bias-free algorithms, and Common application.

Major pymetrics company customers include:

Unilever

Tesla

LinkedIn

Accenture

DBS

According to a market research report by Grand View Research, the global human resources software market is projected to surpass $10 billion by 2022.

The main driver for this expected growth is the increasing adoption of cloud technologies, such as Software as a Service (SaaS).

North America is projected to be the largest market for AI-driven solutions due to substantial growth across the service sector.

Major competitive vendors that provide human resources software include:

Taleo Corporation (ORCL)

SuccessFactors (SAP)

ADP (ADP)

Accenture (ACN)

Ceridian HCM (CDAY)

Kenexa Corporation (IBM)

Along with Workday, other investors in the current round included lead investor and growth equity firm General Atlantic, new investor Salesforce Ventures (CRM), and existing venture capital firm investors Khosla Ventures and Jazz Venture Partners.

Investment valuation wasn’t disclosed. Including the current funding, pymetrics is believed to have raised $58 million in investment since inception.

WDAY invested in pymetrics to assist the firm in its international expansion efforts and continued product development.

As pymetrics CEO and co-founder Dr. Frida Polli stated in the deal announcement,

pymetrics fundamentally reinvents the job matching process by making resumes and rejection letters a thing of the past. Candidates should be evaluated on their potential, not pedigree, and all candidates should be encouraged to find their ideal job rather than a rejection letter being the end of the road. The current process does not use people’s time efficiently and it does not maximize human potential.

Workday has been an increasingly active corporate investor in technology startups, investing in at least 12 company financings since 2013.

The graphic below shows a sample of its recent investment history by various metrics (click to enlarge):

The data indicate that Workday has focused its investments most often in the industries of Software and Enterprise IT.

Most of its recent investments have been in the mid to later stages of company development.

By geographic location, Workday has focused its investment activity on California and Washington state-based firms.

Notably, Workday has been increasing its investment pace, with six disclosed investments so far in 2018 vs. only two in 2017 and one each from 2013 - 2016.

That isn’t surprising as the firm announced the launch of a $250 million dedicated fund in February 2018 to invest in technologies ‘such as artificial intelligence [AI] and machine learning, blockchain, and augmented and virtual reality - that can be applied to the enterprise.’

The fund announcement came on the heels of WDAY announcing the opening up of its cloud platform to outside developers.

WDAY no doubt wishes to invest in firms that will develop applications for its platform, so in that sense, it may have a similar approach as that of Salesforce Ventures, which has made hundreds of investments in startups in recent years.

Given Workday’s investment approach so far, however, it appears the firm is focused more on mid to later stage firms rather than Salesforce’s initial focus on seeding dozens of smaller, early-stage firms. Salesforce has since transitioned to a mid to later stage focus for its strategic investment efforts.

In any event, the deal with pymetrics appears to be well within Workday’s stated focus for its $250 million investment fund, and I expect to see further investments announced as the firm continues to support technology software companies to build on its platform.

