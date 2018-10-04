PDL BioPharma: Get In Before Buybacks Begin, Thanks To SevenSaoi Capital

It bears repeating, PDL BioPharma (PDLI) is undervalued and a $100 million buyback was just announced on Sept. 24, 2018. This buyback program represents about 25% of cash on the balance sheet. Likewise, the buybacks could retire as much as 20% of shares on the market. This provides a clear near-term catalyst for a stock that trades at half of book value, just north of a net-net, and a market cap that is less than cash on the balance sheet and less than expected cash flows from royalty deals for the next four years:

(Company slides from Rodman & Renshaw C Wainwright Conference)

I entered my position in PDL BioPharma in March 2017, when I first wrote about the company. At the time, PDL was trading around $2 per share, slightly below the current price of $2.55. I watched the stock run up all the way to $3.50, a near doubler from my original purchase price. Then PDL announced the failed Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) deal in October 2017, and the stock - like the Neos deal - fell flat on its face. It has been that way for about a year now. Since the October 2017 highs of $3.50, the stock went all the way down to $2.25 in 2018.

On the whole, 2018 has been a lackluster year for PDL. They have done very little, aside from backing away from the Neos deal and acquiring $20 million for the remaining rights for the Depomed type 2 diabetes royalties. Below is a summary of the Depomed royalty deal agreement and returns:

(Company slides from Rodman & Renshaw C Wainwright Conference)

In essence, PDL is expected to double their Depomed investment over seven years, for an annual return of around 14%.

Aside from that transaction, 2018 probably would have been a sleepy year for PDL BioPharma, were it not for SevenSaoi Capital. I last wrote about SevenSaoi in April 2018, after SevenSaoi (pronounced Seven "C") wrote an activist letter to get Shlomo Yanai, George Erbez and Michael Cole (CEO of SevenSaoi) elected to PDL BioPharma's board. In the end, only Shlomo Yanai was elected, yet I contend this is a victory for shareholders.

Later in the year, PDL lost an important case in a settlement deal with Anchen Pharmaceuticals. Anchen can now commercialize a generic form of Tekturna in the US after March 2019. Tekturna was supposed to be PDL's first successful foray in the pharmaceuticals products space when they purchased the hypertension drug from Novartis (NYSE:NVS) in May of 2016 for $199 million in cash and commitments. PDL lumped Tekturna into their Ireland domiciled pharmaceutical products company Noden. Regrettably, in Q2 2018 the company took a $152 million write down of Noden assets due to the entry of generic competition from Anchen.

(Page 28 of PDLI's Q2 10-Q)

At the Rodman & Renshaw C Wainwright Conference, the company claims that the Anchen settlement does not cement Tekturna losses in stone, as the generic form still needs FDA approval. I will admit, however, that I am skeptical to take management at their word on this. In fact, I believe I was wrong in my original assessment of Tekturna when I wrote about it last year. I thought management was forthright when they claimed the Tekturna patents were good for years into the future. Unfortunately, the patents didn't hold up as expected, and now it looks as if Novartis made the better deal. I don't think management intentionally mislead investors; rather, they simply didn't do their due diligence. The write down, frankly, supports this assertion.

Nevertheless, with SevenSaoi as an activist and Shlomo Yanai now on PDL's board, I have a lot more confidence that management will not make another unforced error like they did with Tekturna. On Sept. 20, 2018, SevenSaoi wrote a second open letter to management urging them to invest in a significant buyback program. Only two days later, PDL management announced the $100 million in buybacks. In my estimate, that may be enough to juice the stock towards book value of $4.85 or near to it.

Whether or not that happens, I am pleased that an intelligent activist is working cooperatively with management, and management is - in turn - listening. There remains a healthy margin of safety with the stock trading in the $2.5-$2.7 range as well, with a generous cash cushion on the balance sheet. Below is a pro forma of what the cash and debt may look like after Q3 2018 after the buyback program:

(Calculations are my own)

I continue to believe that there remains great value in this small-cap stock. They have had a rocky road over the last three years. Thankfully, I missed out on the majority of it, as I entered my position early in 2017. I believe $2 is the floor given that's the cash minus debt value of the equity. This is one of the two largest holdings in my portfolio, and I will continue to follow it closely and report on my findings. Stay tuned.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PDLI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.