Iron Ore, Steel, And The SLX - In The Eye Of The Trade Storm

One of my favorite lines in the 1970s classic film The Godfather is when Hyman Roth leans over the Michael Corleone and tells him, “We’re bigger than U.S. Steel.” The quote was not fictional as Meyer Lansky, the mob figure who was the inspiration for Roth in the film made that statement to his wife while watching a news story on the mafia.

In the past decades, U.S. Steel was a big deal, but the power of the company faded as the business moved from the United States to other areas around the world. A combination of unfavorable trade practices including dumping the metal on the U.S. market and increasing lower-cost output around the world made it more than challenging for U.S. Steel and other steel manufacturers in the United States to compete with the metal coming from abroad.

On the campaign trail leading up to his victory in 2016, U.S. President Donald Trump pledged to improve to balance of trade in the world and bring back the days when companies like U.S. Steel could prosper. With a total market cap of $5.299 billion as of October 4, there are plenty of individuals who are “bigger than U.S. Steel” these days. However, the current administration in Washington DC considers the success of the American steel business a matter of national security and that has caused a huge rebound in the share prices of many of the companies involved in producing the metal. The VanEck Vectors Steel ETF (SLX) had more than tripled in value since early 2016 when it hit its most recent high in May, but it was still less than half the value it was back in 2008 at the highs.

Iron ore- Higher lows and higher highs since 2016

Iron ore is the primary ingredient in steel making. The rock containing iron ore is ground, and magnetic rollers extract the ore. A mixture of iron ore and coal is heated in a blast furnace to produce a molten iron ore pig iron which is then refined into steel.

The price of iron ore is a significant factor when it comes to the price of steel. Like many other commodities, iron ore hit a multiyear low in late 2015, and the price has since recovered.

Source: Barchart

As the chart of iron ore futures shows, the price dropped from highs of $157.30 per ton in 2013 to lows of $38.03 in December 2015. After recovering to $90.25 in March 2017, the price was trading at $68.35 per ton on October 4. Iron ore is far from its highs but has recovered from its late 2015 bottom. The price of the commodity has been making higher lows since 2015.

Steel outperforms iron ore in 2018

Iron ore is processed into pig iron which is the next step in the production of steel. The price action in the steel market has been bullish since late 2015.

Source: Barchart

The price of U.S. Steel Coil futures has appreciated from low of $364 per ton in December 2015 to its current price at $811. Like iron ore, steel has been making higher lows since the low.

In 2018, steel has outperformed iron ore in the United States as the price increased from $633 per ton at the end of 2017 to $811, a rise of over 28%. Meanwhile, iron ore moved from $75.30 per ton at the end of 2017 to its current price at $68.35, a decline of 9.2% over the course of 2018.

Steel is in the center of the tariff issue in the U.S.

Tariffs and subsidies tend to distort commodities prices, and the trade issues between the United States and trading partners around the world have caused price deviance in the steel market in 2018. Steel has been a commodity that is in the crosshairs of the U.S. administration’s protectionist policies to correct past trade imbalances.

The first move by the Trump Administration to level the playing field when it comes to international trade was to slap a 25 percent tariff on steel and a 10 percent duty on aluminum coming into the United States to support domestic producers. Even though the U.S. reached new trade agreements with Canada and Mexico, the tariffs on steel remain in place. The Trump administration considers steel production a matter of national security. While tariffs on foreign steel coming into the United States supports domestic producers, it also has increased the price of the commodity which is hitting consumers in their pocketbooks. Higher steel prices increase the cost of construction and the prices of products like cars and other machinery that require steel.

Economic growth and protectionism could lead to higher prices

The Fed recently told markets that they are concerned that the trade issues facing global markets could be inflationary. The protectionist measures serve to increase the cost of critical commodities like steel. The more than 28% rise in the price of steel coil ion 2018 is a validation of the central bank’s current concerns that the change in trade policy has stoked inflationary pressures on the economy.

The price of iron ore has declined in 2017, but the price of steel has soared. Economic growth in the U.S. and around the world continues to support the demand for steel and other industrial raw materials. At the same time, there is little evidence that higher steel prices are supporting the share prices of those companies that produce the ferrous metal.

SLX is a diversified portfolio within the steel sector

U.S. President Donald Trump told the Wall Street Journal in August that while steel prices may temporarily be “a little more expensive” the tariffs will eventually pay off by boosting U.S. companies. While some steel companies have opened new plants over the recent months since the tariffs went into effect, the price action in steel stocks has been less than bullish in 2018.

Source: Barchart

As the chart shows, the company that Hyman Roth compared his business with has experienced a decline in its share price in 2018 as tariffs went into effect. At the end of 2017 United States Steel Corp. (X) was trading at $33.01, and on October 4, the price of the shares had declined to $29.64, or 10.2% in 2018.

Meanwhile, the VanEck Vectors Steel ETF (SLX) has outperformed the price action in X so far this year. SLX is a product that reflects the price action in a diversified group of steel equities. The fund summary states:

“The investment seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the NYSE Arca Steel Index. The fund normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks and depositary receipts of companies involved in the steel sector. Such companies may include small- and medium-capitalization companies and foreign and emerging market issuers. It may concentrate its investments in a particular industry or group of industries to the extent that the Steel Index concentrates in an industry or group of industries. The fund is non-diversified.”

SLX has $107.89 million in net assets and trades an average of over 25,000 shares each day. While the ETF holds a position in X which is around 4.67% of its net assets, it also holds other companies that have supported the price action in the ETF in 2018. The most recent portfolio holding of the ETF reflect its diversification in the steel industry:

Source: Yahoo Finance

Many of the shares of these companies have outperformed X in 2018 leading to better performance for SLX compared to X so far in 2018.

Source: Barchart

As the chart displays, SLX closed 2017 at $45.85 per share and had hardly moved with a price of $45.63 on October 4, a decline of only 22 cents or just 0.5% so far in 2018. With U.S. Steel down over 10%, SLX has been the better choice for exposure to the steel industry so far this year.

SLX is a product that is in the eye of the storm when it comes to the protectionist policies impacting the steel business in the United States and around the world. Tariffs and price subsidies distort commodities prices and are affecting the profitability of most of the companies that SLX holds. Meanwhile, the price of steel has increased which stokes rising inflationary pressures.

It is likely that trade policies will continue to cause price deviance in the steel sector over the coming weeks and months. SLX has been making higher lows and higher highs since early 2016 when the ETF traded at a low of $15.30 per share. Technical resistance stands at $51.92 with support at the most recent higher low at $39.22 per share. At $45.52 on October 4, the bullish pattern in SLX remains intact in the market that is a pawn in the ongoing saga of international trade.

Being bigger than U.S. Steel is no big deal these days, but steel is still a commodity that is a basic building block for infrastructure around the world.

