Aurora Cannabis: The Reason They Will Exceed Over All Competitors

Investment Thesis

Aurora Cannabis (OTCQX:ACBFF) has proved to be a cannabis powerhouse as it creates their own cannabis products, invests in other cannabis companies, and is making partnerships that could send them into long-term success. With growth rates faster than competitors and a surplus of marijuana, Aurora is looking really good. As of right now, Aurora's main money maker is its investments in other companies, totalling a $700 million value. As for their own marijuana, they are expected to produce 570,000 kilograms in 2019. This is largely due to their huge facilities and recent acquisition of MedReleaf (OTCPK:MEDFF). For these reasons, we believe Aurora Cannabis is the most promising cannabis stock on the market.

Finances

Aurora's finances might be one of the best in the cannabis industry. With investments totalling $700 million in value that has been a huge money maker for them. With their total current assets being worth roughly $220 million, they have money. This is very good as it shows that they can make huge acquisitions, yet, they still have money to spend. Another good thing is their revenue grew to $55 million this year which is a growth of over 300% year over year. Not only is it important that their revenue is growing rapidly, but they were also finally able to turn a profit in 2018. This has helped their EPS to grow to 16 cents which is respectable for a growing company. A main cause to this would be their growth in patients and grams of marijuana sold. Their patients grew 110.8% since last quarter and their grams sold have grown 16.5% since last quarter. Overall, with a growing number of patients and grams sold, the company's financials look to keep growing as time moves on. As you will see in an image below, Aurora's revenue has hit roughly C$16 million which is higher than their biggest competitor, Canopy Growth (CGC).

Basically a Cannabis Hedge Fund

When looking back at that $700 million in investments, it shows that when other cannabis stocks succeed, so does Aurora. One of these investments happens to be their C$55 million in Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (OTCQX:TGODF) at C$1.65. This gave them 33 million shares. Those shares alone are worth roughly C$200 million. With other investments in other shares helping their money mount up, Aurora is able to expand past their company. Considering marijuana stocks are very volatile as of late, a perfect example being Tilray (TLRY), this number is due to change. With the Farm Bill looking at a high potential to be passed, marijuana stocks look to have a bright future. And, as we have seen through the current investments when marijuana stocks do well, Aurora does well.

Their Product

Aurora has proven through their facilities that they are able to produce a lot of cannabis. Aurora is set to grow more than 140,000 kilograms of cannabis annually by the end of this year with its own facilities. With the acquisition of MedReleaf that adds another 35,000 kilograms to that total. Aurora's expansion efforts are expected to boost its annual production capacity to more than 570,000 kilograms by 2019. This allows Aurora to not worry on whether or not they will produce enough. Although there have been doubts on if the marijuana market will demand this much, we believe it will. Although in the early stages they may have oversupply, marijuana use will grow for medical and recreational use. Now that Aurora's production is roughly equal to Canopy's, I rate Aurora as the best marijuana stock to buy.

Image Source: Recent Report

With their sales growing rapidly, the whole company is looking amazing in general. From last quarter to this recent one, their amount of patients has grown by over 110%. This has also allowed for a 16.5% increase in grams sold quarter over quarter. Although I stated this in the earlier financial section, I want to reiterate the point as their rapid growth is a main point in buying.

Conclusion

Although a majority of my articles don't have a formal conclusion, I believe Aurora deserves one. I say this because Aurora stock, like all other cannabis stocks, has skyrocketed in the recent years all because of legalization news. Of course, the market has been driven by news of the Farm Bill and full legalization around Canada, yet, unlike many other cannabis companies, Aurora has created a system allowing them to thrive for years. With extreme profits off of investments, Aurora proves not only to be a cannabis manufacturer but also can be seen as a marijuana hedge fund. As markets for marijuana grows, Aurora grows even if it is their competitors selling the most. This being said, the amount of acquisitions they have made recently to improve their company is truly magnificent. With a surplus of cash, they are able to improve their product through these acquisitions with little concern. On another note, their product has been awarded numerous medals and patients clearly love it. So, in conclusion, Aurora is the best cannabis stock to buy in today's day and age.

