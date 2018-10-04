Ingles Markets: Cheap For A Reason

But the stock is cheap for a reason and it's not clear where this value will come from.

Ingles Markets (IMKTA) is a supermarket chain that operates in the southeast United States, mainly in Georgia, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The stock looks cheap at a P/CF multiple of 4.4x, compared to an average of 9.2x for supermarket peers, but the valuation is in-line with the company's long-term averages and a discount to peers is justified due to the company's weaker fundamentals. Without any visible catalysts to unlock value, the upside appears to be limited in the short-term.

Low Valuation Is Justified

IMKTA currently trades at a P/CF multiple of 4.4x compared to an average of 9.2x for the peer group, which consists of Casey's General Stores (CASY), Kroger (KR), Smart & Final (SFS), Sprouts (SFM), SuperValu (SVU), Village Super Market (VLGEA), Wal-mart (WMT), and Weis Markets (WMK). This valuation looks cheap at first, but it is right in-line with what IMKTA has averaged historically (10-year average of 4.55; see Figure 1), and is justified due to the company's relatively poor fundamentals.

Figure 1: Historical P/CF Valuations for IMKTA

Source: Madison Investment Research

Granted, the grocery store/supermarket space, with its intense competition, limited product differentiation, thin margins, and tame growth prospects, is a notoriously difficult industry, and firms typically don't sustain returns above their cost of capital for long. These facts are reflected in the sector's relatively low valuations compared to the market average: As of January 2018, food and grocery retailers had an average EV/EBITDA of 7.16 compared to an average of 13.1 for the total market (excluding the financial sector).

But IMKTA's financials are poor even by the sector's standards. The company's free cash flow conversion has been, on average, slightly negative over the past ten years (compared to an average of 1.6% of sales for peers), and returns on capital are at best equal to but more often below the cost of capital. To make matters worse, IMKTA has a large amount of financial risk for a supermarket chain, with D/E of 1.5x as of the latest quarter compared to a peer average of 1x, although leverage has decreased in recent years.

Thus, it isn't a surprise to see that IMKTA has underperformed the sector (Figure 2). The past three years have been challenging for all supermarket chains, with the sector losing a total of almost 13% (including dividends) since 2015, but IMKTA's performance has been twice as bad, yielding a total return of -26%. And, while grocery stores have made a bit of a comeback this year, climbing more than 9% YTD, IMKTA continues to lag, returning 0%.

Figure 2: Stock Performance

Source: Morningstar

IMKTA's operation simply isn't creating value, thus it's hard to make much of a bull case, no matter how cheap the stock may be. It might be a different story if there were some viable catalysts that could potentially unlock value in the future, but there don't appear to be any (at least any with a reasonable probability of occurring).

Management has talked a lot about its ongoing renovation and expansion plan to add new stores and modernize the appearance/layout of existing ones, but we haven't seen any evidence that these measures will materially improve performance. IMKTA began implementing this plan more than five years ago, but same store sales growth hasn't improved above long-term trend levels (Figure 3) and the company has leaned heavily on promotions over this period, making it hard to tell just how much of the growth is the result of renovations. It seems very optimistic to expect these initiatives to pay off in the future when they haven't so far (during a prolonged period of economic expansion no less), and if it turns out that IMKTA can't improve same store sales growth without sacrificing margins with promotions it's a big problem.

Figure 3: Historical Same-Store-Sales Growth

Source: Madison Investment Research

A buyout or activist takeover seems to be the best hope for investors, but this doesn't seem very likely given the current ownership structure. Principal stockholder Robert P Ingle II has 76% of the combined voting power of all classes of the company's capital stock, giving outside shareholders little influence when it comes to voting on corporate actions, such as electing directors or setting the company up for a sale. Often times the founding family of a company will hold on to majority ownership as a source of pride or family legacy rather than selling to "more able" hands, and IMKTA hasn't given any indication that its pursuing a sale. With a sale looking unlikely and major question marks hanging over the company's ability to create value internally, we think the upside is limited.

Conclusion

IMKTA is cheap for a reason. The company's fundamentals are poor even for a grocery store chain, and it's unlikely that things will change for the better anytime soon. In these types of situations a buyout/takeover is often the best hope for investors, but this doesn't seem likely either right now and there's little shareholders can do to influence things. If you're looking for exposure to the grocery store space, it's worth paying more for better quality.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.