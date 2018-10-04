GE: Too Much Focus On The Dividend

The new CEO has a history of focusing correctly on strong returns and not dividend payouts.

The replacement of the CEO at General Electric (GE) has investors questioning whether the dividend will be cut again. The odd part is that the investment base has completely lost touch with the purpose of a dividend with this incessant focus. The focus needs to return to cash flows and profits where the picture still remains mixed and the company needs the dividend payouts to shore up the balance sheet first.

Image Source: GE website

Danaher Dividends

By now, everybody knows that GE replaced CEO John Flannery with Larry Culp. Mr. Culp was highly successful in turning Danaher (DHR) into an industrial conglomerate so naturally the market considers him an automatic bet to turnaround GE.

Possibly so, but this nugget from Bloomberg reflects on the small dividend yields at Danaher since Mr. Culp took over back in 2000. The suggestion being that one of the first move as CEO will be to significantly cut the dividend.

This chart shows the trailing dividend yield, but the data reinforces the point that Mr. Culp wasn't highly focused on the dividend yield. He regularly raised the dividend during his tenure at Danaher, but the stock rallied to off set any dividend hikes leaving the yield far below 1%.

DHR data by YCharts

Does The Dividend Matter?

The fact that Bloomberg did such research and additional sources quoted senior officials questioning the likelihood of a future dividend cut again makes one question the sanity of the market. It's almost like investors have forgotten what a dividend means.

Dividend defined as per Investopedia:

A dividend is a distribution of a portion of a company's earnings, decided by the board of directors, paid to a class of its shareholders. The board of directors can choose to issue dividends over various timeframes and payout rates.

The market seems to have forgotten that a dividend is the distribution of a portion of a company's earnings with the BOD deciding the payout rates. A consistent dividend provides the market with a level of confidence in the earnings stream of a stock, but the amount itself is highly manipulated these days to satisfy investors desires for a company to not cut a dividend.

With GE being in financial stress the last couple of years, the company still paying some $4.2 billion in distributions is absolutely absurd. The absurdity is only topped by investors and the market placing any focus on how much the company is going to cut the dividend.

Focus On Profits

The correct question is what profits can GE generate in a normal operating environment. Analysts forecast the industrial conglomerate to earn nearly $1 per share before the CEO change included a warning that the Power division missed estimates. These amounts are now unknown with the CEO change and the $23 billion write off.

What one does know is that divisions outside of Healthcare and Aviation are struggling big time. An investor should want the new CEO to deal with what ails the Power and Renewables divisions where segment profit margins have slumped to only 5%.

Source: GE Q2'18 presentation

The dividend doesn't matter. What matters is improving the balance sheet and the financial results. And possibly more importantly not dumping the Healthcare division and Baker Hughes (BHGE) stock to pay the dividend.

As one can see from the above Q2 results above, the Oil & Gas business isn't doing that great despite higher oil prices. Do you really want the company dumping Baker Hughes shares now?

As well, the Healthcare division is generating solid results, but why dump 20% to pay the dividend. As a similar medical-device company, Medtronic (MDT) is worth and incredible $130 billion. The stock trades for about 5x sales estimates. A similar valuation for the Healthcare division would place the $20 billion revenue unit at a similar valuation to the whole GE of around $100 billion.

Don't get me wrong. If GE can obtain a similar valuation for Healthcare that involves unloading 20% of the stock for $20 billion, the company is welcome to do the spin off and raise a substantial amount of cash. Otherwise, cut the dividend to shore up the balance sheet and sell assets under a position of strength and not weakness.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that the distribution of earnings via a dividend shouldn't drive bad decisions for the long-term value of the company. Investors shouldn't be in this messed up industrial conglomerate for the dividend anyway.

A substantial cut to the dividend could hurt the stock in the short run, but a elimination of the payouts would help the company and allow the CEO to improve results before making crucial decisions on asset sales. For this reason, investors are too focused on the dividend and should actually welcome a substantial cut.

