Barrick Needed Randgold, But Overpaid

Barrick (ABX) announced last week its intention to purchase Randgold (RAND) in a huge acquisition that’ll create a combined entity worth $24.1 billion. This deal comes at a very interesting time considering the news last week that John Paulson, long-time hedge fund manager of Paulson & Co, was setting up a gold alliance among investors to try and spur industry change. After looking at the composition of the deal, I feel that investors need this high-quality name in their portfolio despite Barrack management overpaying for Randgold.

Reviewing Positives and Negatives of the Deal

Upon completion of the deal, Barrick will have one of the lowest cash costs in the industries because it will have five out of the top ten most cost-efficient precious metals mines in the world. That’s quite a remarkable statement and, thus, you have a clear reason for why this transaction even made strategic sense at a high level. According to the company, pro-forma Barrick will have Cortez, Loulo-Gounkoto, Pueblo Viejo, Kibail, and Goldstrike, which have an average cash cost of $594/oz. Additionally, Barrick will have the highest production levels of any North American gold miner at 6.5 Moz per year. These high production levels are also backed by what will be the largest reserve base at 78 Moz. Newmont is the runner-up with 68 Moz.

What I really want to highlight is the South American asset base. Barrick post-close will have Lagunas Norte in Peru, Zaldivar and Norte Abierto in Chile, as well as Veladero and Lama in Argentina. Recall that Barrick’s work on Pascua-Lama ended up being a massive capex toll on the company until it was indefinitely stalled because of water contamination issues for residents in the area. This was more or less the crown jewel of Barrick because the area under is thought to contain in excess of 21 Moz of gold. That replacement value has to come from elsewhere and Randgold does well to fit that profile and offset the negativity experienced from the lack of efficacy of Pascua-Lama.

It’s not just South America that’s going to be booming for this company, but also the new, more expansive global footprint. This is both a positive and a negative, in my opinion. It’s a positive because it means the asset base is diversified and the combined company will be less reliant on a few major mines to drive revenue (especially considering strikes have been plentiful in the mining industry in the last few years). Production will still come predominately from North America (53%), but they’ll also have a rather large exposure to Africa (25%). That’s where the negative comes in.

Currency volatility is one of the more annoying items for any analyst to project, let alone think about, but it can often impact the bottom line materially. Pro-forma Barrick will truly have a global exposure to FX and with that comes greater FX risk. Thus, investors will need to monitor the state of FX volatility in any given quarter with a far more watchful eye than before. For example, the CVIX, the Deutsche Bank FX Volatility Index, has seen its base move up since the beginning of April, following several EM blowouts, like Turkey and Argentina. Instances like those can create large movements in G10 currencies, which impact Barrick’s bottom line.

Did Barrick Overpay for Randgold?

I like to believe that this is a good deal because Newmont Mining (NEM), one of Barrick’s major competitors, said that they won’t compete on an asset for asset basis with Barrick. Is this because M&A isn’t in their growth strategy right now or is it because the best asset available just got taken? Every management team sees something different in a potential target and it’s possible that Newmont feels Barrick is overpaying for Randgold’s assets, so it’s worth exploring the valuation.

The price tag for Randgold seems optically steep at $5.4 billion, so let’s put that in context. LTM EBITDA for Randgold stands at $511 million, so on that basis Barrick paid 10.57x LTM EBITDA for the company. On a price/sales basis, the multiple also seems steep at 4.56x. On a simple P/E basis, Barrick paid 23.2x. After watching M&A tick up this year, I can say that on an absolute basis these multiples are expensive, especially for the gold sector where valuations are easier to nail down because of a high portion of tangible assets to intangible.

On a relative basis, let’s think about where gold peers are trading. The peer average on an EV/EBITDA basis is 5.9x. This transaction represents a staunch premium to that and concerns me about the balance sheet of Barrack going forward as Barrick has had to write down assets after a purchase before, notably in 2013. Other trading multiples confirm the expensiveness of the transaction, too. For example, average P/E for peers is 18.6x forward earnings, but Barrick paid nearly five turns higher.

Now, even if the price paid is expensive, we have to consider the EBITDA potential and future valuation of the combined entity. On a pro-forma basis, Barrick stands to generate $4.7 billion adjusted EBITDA per year with the highest margin among peers at 49%, according to the company. For example, against major peer Newmont whose adjusted EBITDA margin is only 37%, the pro-forma entity looks quite attractive. Additionally, annual adjusted EBITDA of $4.7 billion at their current market multiple gives them a $24 billion enterprise value following the close.

The key question to ask here is whether or not ABX will re-rate to trade in line with peers. In fact, it’s so important that management included a slide on it in the post-announcement investor deck. ABX currently trades at 7x price/operating cash flow and 5.1x EV/adjusted EBITDA, both of which are below the peer averages provide of 8.24x and 8.06x, respectively. If ABX were trade even in-line with peers following this acquisition, then there’s a re-rating of 17% in store. If on an EV/adjusted EBITDA basis, there’s a potential re-rating of 58%. I will note that these multiples must be taken with a grain of salt as they’re just one method of valuation. A re-rating on an EV/adjusted EBITDA basis would put the value of the company at $37.9 billion.

Finally, it’s worth discussing dividends. Randgold shareholders will receive a $2/share dividend at the close of the transaction, currently slated to be Q1 2019. Barrick shareholders will receive up to $0.14/share. The yields on these are worth considering. First, Barrick’s is only 1.29%, but again any time we can get a gold equity to yield something greater than a percent is a good payout because gold by itself doesn’t yield anything and gold miners maintain tight correlations to gold prices. For context, Barrick’s current yield is 1.08%. In terms of Randgold, the dividend is about 2.92%, which is a significantly better payout prior to the close. I haven’t seen dividend guidance yet from the company on a post-close basis, but a dividend in the ballpark of 1.5%-2% seems probable and a good return of value to shareholders.

Conclusion

Creating the largest gold miner by enterprise value is no small feat and Barrick, over the coming months, will become a bellwether for the industry. Shareholder meetings will take place in November and the deal will also need to clear certain regulatory hurdles from the South African government before closing. 2019 looks to be quite the promising year for Barrick now that it has a high quality asset base and has found an offset for its Pascua-Lama issues. Additionally, with the highest gold production levels in the industry, the highest level of absolute adjusted EBITDA, and significantly lower costs than peers, I think this is a great time to consider adding the new Barrack to your portfolio as it trades near 52-week lows.

