Tilray: Pump And Dump Or Short Squeeze?

Like many, I have been intrigued by the market action in marijuana stocks and especially Tilray (TLRY) recently. The North American Marijuana Index witnessed a substantial rally of about 50% from the August levels to the recent highs in September. For long investors, it's disappointing that the index did not make new highs with the October 17 legalization date in Canada just around the corner. However, some of the LPs have, like Canopy (OTC:CGC) and The Green Organic Dutchman (CA:TGOD) while many others mirror the index. I believe, the big pot party is nearing an end and I will go into more depth later this month. At this time, a brief look at Tilray.

On August 28, Tilray reported Q2 revenue of US$9.7 million, up 95.2% from a year ago. Total kilograms of product sold was up 745 kilograms to 1,514 kilograms in Q2. Tilray has 76.5M shares outstanding so at the recent price of US$150 sports a $11.47 billion market cap. There's simply no justified way to explain such a high valuation, even when considering the high growth rate. The current revenue run rate is about $40 million per year and if this doubles each of the next two years, we are looking at $160 million revenue per year. With a rosy future this equates to the current price trading at 72 times future revenue while earnings are doubtful. The price spike about two weeks ago to $300 is much more insane, so I thought it had to be a short squeeze, pure and simple.

When I dug into what detail I could find, the price surge was probably just as much hype as it was a short squeeze. You can refer to the chart below to aid in the time frame of events. Short squeeze reports a short position of approximately 3.6 million on September 15 and 3.5 million at Aug. 31, but it will probably be a week or more before we see the September 30 report. If one considers that all those shorts were covered, it does not account for enough of the 31.7 million share volume on September 19 and the 20 million traded the day before and the day after that September 19 price spike. I next looked at daily short volume, thinking it was maybe excessive the day leading up to September 19.

This is a table of daily short volume reported at Finra.

DATE Million Sept 11 2.2 Sept 12 2.4 Sept 13 2.7 Sept 14 1.9 Sept 17 1.3 Sept 18 2.4 Sept 19 3.3 Sept 20 1.9 Sept 21 1.3 Sept 24 1.3

Daily short volume running around 2 to 3 million shares does not account for that much volume either. However, according to a CNBC news report, there are only 21 million shares in the float to trade, so the short position becomes much more relevant around 16% of the float.

Tilray trading volume hit 31.7 million shares on September 19, tripling the stock's 30-day full-day average of 9.6 million shares. There was significant news media the day before that created a lot of hype. Tilray CEO Brendan Kennedy told CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday September 18th that the world's largest pharmaceutical companies must start thinking about partnering with cannabis producers as a "hedge" against the space. "Cannabis is a substitute for prescription painkillers, prescription opioids, and so if you're an investor in a pharmaceutical company or you're a pharmaceutical company, you have to hedge the offset from cannabis substitution," the Tilray executive said Tuesday.

The CEO argued that the same can be said for food and beverage companies. Aurora Cannabis (OTCQX:ACBFF) rallied 26 percent that week in Canadian trading after Canadian news service BNN Bloomberg reported Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) was in talks with Aurora to develop weed-infused beverages. That added to the hype.

I believe a short squeeze was a significant factor to the spike up to $300, but it has nothing to do with the current price of $150, which in my books is way too expensive. Yesterday Tilray announced plans to raise $400 million in convertible debentures. It's contemplated these would mature in 2023 and could be converted into cash, shares or a combination of that. The pricing of the offering has not been set, so I expect there could be more downward pressure on the stock. It will be interesting to see the terms, and until then, I don't believe there is any good reason to be long this stock.

Conclusion:

The marijuana market is new and no doubt it's seeing strong growth. What investors should consider is the small size of this market, and it's just not going to support all these expensively priced public companies. The international market for cannabis is projected to hit $31.4 billion by 2021, according to a new report from the Brightfield Group, a cannabis market research firm. Currently, the global market is estimated to be worth $7.7 billion and will see a compound annual growth rate of 60 percent as other countries liberalize their marijuana laws. This seems reasonable for a new industry, especially considering the illegal market that will be around for some time.

Canopy 231 million shares X $48.60 = $11.23B market cap

Tilray 76.5 million shares X $150 = $11.47B market cap

Aurora 959 million shares X $9.60 = $9.2B market cap

$31.9B market cap

The valuations of just three of the top marijuana stocks is about the same as the entire world market projection for 2021 and over 3.5 times the current world market. Valuations are much too high and a correction closer to reality could come at any time. I could say "mind your stops," but these stocks often open with gaps both up and down so stops might not be effective. I would rather focus on some of the smaller companies where the stock price has not run up yet or those that have a focus on a niche market.

In February I looked at how the S-Curve relates to the marijuana market. I believe we have climbed significantly up that curve and will look at this in my next article. I also highlighted:

Lexaria Bioscience (OTCQX:LXRP) so a brief update.

The two most significant items are an increase in their patent portfolio and testing of their DehydraTECH technology for nicotine. As mentioned above, the tobacco industry is much larger than marijuana.

On Sept. 7 Lexaria announced that three new Australian patents were granted to Lexaria by the Australian Patent Office, bringing the company's worldwide patent portfolio to eight issued patents: Four each in the United States and Australia. All eight patents are within Lexaria's first patent family, food and beverage compositions infused with lipophilic active agents and methods of use thereof, and significantly strengthen Lexaria's intellectual property claims in the U.S. and Australia.

Meanwhile the U.S. Patent & Trademark Office has issued two new notices of allowance for pending patent applications and the company expects to receive corresponding U.S. issued patents prior to year-end 2018. The company is concurrently pursuing accelerated examination in Australia based on these U.S. notices of allowance and expects two new Australian patents to also be issued prior to year-end 2018. If issued in both the U.S. and Australia, the company will then hold 12 issued patents within its first patent family and continues to pursue claims in corresponding pending applications within this first patent family around the world.

On August 30th Lexaria announced further results for nicotine delivery from its recently completed second-generation study in 40 rats (two groups of 20 each) in addition to those released on August 7, 2018. Lexaria had previously announced partial results from the in vivo study to evaluate the ability of Lexaria’s DehydraTECH technology to deliver nicotine as quickly as two minutes after oral administration. The nicotine polacrilex was delivered in a water solution that utilized Lexaria’s patented DehydraTECHTM process, and as previously reported, delivered 90.2% more nicotine over the first 10 minutes of the study than the concentration-matched control formulation by the 10-minute mark (95% CI; p=0.044).

Last week Lexaria filed a new patent application for delivery of tobacco-derived products. The new provisional patent application is entitled "Lipophilic Active Agent Infused Tobacco Leaves and/or Tobacco Materials and Methods of Use Thereof." This application represents Lexaria's 10th patent family and expands the applicability of the already-patented DehydraTECH technological process to impart benefits to tobacco leaves that may be utilized to deliver compounds that may or may not include nicotine.

Through this and other patent applications under construction, the company has a goal of managing between 150 and 200 patent applications around the world within two years.

The stock took quite a run in June after news of the first two U.S. patents being granted. I suggested taking some profits around $2.20 but I'm still holding a core or longer term position. The stock chart looks indecisive with most of the trading within a range between $1.50 and $2.15. This might be resolved with what looks to be a wedge forming during the past five months of consolidation. If it breaks below the wedge, it's probably headed to $1.50 support. A break above would likely mean a retest of $2.40s high. Obviously a break above that is what longs are counting on.

