JetBlue: Investor Day Sets Bullish Tone In Turbulent Week

Because the industry is exposed to quite a bit of uncertainty, I continue to support my preference for LUV in the space.

Airline stocks have been under attack this week. With crude oil prices having spiked 4% through mid-Wednesday (but pulling back a bit on Thursday), the broad sector (JETS) has headed in the opposite direction, losing 5% of its market value.

Trying to provide some comfort was JetBlue's (JBLU) management team. The company hosted its Investor Day event on Tuesday morning. Due to the third quarter quiet period, nothing material was discussed regarding the results that are expected to be announced near the end of October. But the vision for 2020 and beyond seemed compelling and reinforcing of my bullish stance towards what I consider to be a high-quality airline stock.

Credit: Live and Let's Fly

The management team made a priority to highlight JetBlue's superior per-unit revenue capabilities, despite being considered a low-cost airline. The graph below and to the left of the red dotted line illustrates how JetBlue's PRASM (passenger revenue per available seat mile) already looks competitive compared to the legacy carriers' average, despite reduced exposure to transcontinental travel and longer-stage routes.

On a more relevant, apples-to-apples comparison to legacy carriers and their performance domestically, JetBlue has either been beating or catching up with the major airlines in key markets, including Boston and Fort Lauderdale (see two graphs to the right of red dotted line below). Supporting an argument for further revenue and margin growth, JetBlue's executives have pointed out that the company still has low penetration in focus cities - the larger the seat share, theoretically, the larger the fare premium an airline can command.

Source: montage made with Investor Day slide charts

In addition, the airline intends to reallocate its network over the next couple of years away from low margin, slow growth, and short-haul flights (particularly intra-West trips). The company believes that an emphasis on high margin routes, particularly serving the Boston, New York, and Florida markets, along with the introduction of daytime transatlantic flights could result in $100 million to $120 million of run rate revenue benefit by 2020. Assuming a 10% pre-tax margin that can fluctuate depending largely on fuel prices, I estimate that such strategy, if successful, could boost EPS by 4% to 5% each year.

On the cost side, JetBlue's key areas of focus seem to be (1) fleet optimization and (2) control of maintenance costs, particularly on engines. The latter catches my attention the most, despite having represented only 9% of total operating expenses last quarter. Engine maintenance costs have increased at a whopping CAGR of 29% and 24% for Embraer (ERJ) 190 and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) A320 jets, respectively, between 2010 and 2016.

While I don't expect these cost pressures to subside quickly, I believe the opportunity for improvement over the longer term exists. Measures have started to be put in place, including JetBlue's decision to phase out its E190 fleet for the slightly larger and more efficient A220s. Such move should not only help JetBlue reduce per-unit cost but also increase capacity that the company hopes will meet enough demand to keep occupancy at healthy levels - JetBlue delivered the second best load factor in the U.S. airline industry last quarter, at 86.2%.

Key takeaway

Although the airline sector has been under pressure in the past few days and concerns over third quarter results across the industry have recently surfaced, JetBlue continues to make a compelling argument for an investment in its stock over the long run. If the company's plans come to fruition, the projected 35% EPS CAGR through 2020 would look impressive and likely support a stock price of $30/share over the next 24 months (see below).

Source: Investor Day slide

While I am not a skeptic necessarily, I understand that the industry is exposed to quite a bit of uncertainty, including crude oil price volatility and the health of the global economy. For this reason, I still favor a more conservative investment in Southwest Airlines (LUV). However, I continue to appreciate JBLU for the very interesting balance of healthy growth, robust operational performance, pristine balance sheet, and stock valuation that is far from aggressive, at 12.2x current-year earnings.

Note from the author: I have recently concluded a study on the U.S. airline sector, and shared my findings first - along with my working Excel file containing all the details - with my Storm-Resistant Growth group. To access all the premium material and dig deeper into how I have built a risk-diversified portfolio designed and back-tested to generate market-like returns with lower risk, join the Storm-Resistant Growth community. Take advantage of the 14-day free trial, read all the content written to date and participate in the discussions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LUV.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.