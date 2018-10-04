Here's some incisive analysis into the issue featuring commentary from some of the Street's best and brightest along with the usual chart buffet.

The stark contrast between yesterday and today is a testament to my warning that sentiment around rate rise can turn on a dime.

Oh, what a difference a day makes.

Regardless of how things ultimately pan out (i.e., irrespective of whether stocks end up moving higher going forward), Thursday marked a stark contrast with Wednesday in terms of how equities (SPY) were inclined to view rising bond yields.

Wednesday was defined by a steep selloff in Treasuries that by the end of the session took 10-year yields to their highest levels since 2011. I documented that extensively both on my site and for this platform in a post called, simply, "What Happened To Treasuries On Wednesday?"

The short answer to the question posed in the title of that linked post is that a blockbuster of an ADP print and an extremely hot ISM services number lent credence the "overheating U.S. economy" narrative. Just to give you some perspective on those numbers, Nomura's Charlie McElligott on Thursday noted that the ADP print "was a +3.5 standard deviation surprise (vs. the 6m returns), while ISM Non-Manufacturing was a +5.8 standard deviation surprise." So yeah, those were "big league" numbers.

Stocks took Wednesday's Treasury (TLT) selloff in stride precisely because rate rise (and curve steepening) were seen as indicative of (and in step with) economic strength. Here's a five-day of the 2s10s:

(Bloomberg)

The problem, as ever, is that there's a fine line between "good" rate rise and "bad" rate rise, where the latter is indicative of an inflation shock, sharply tighter financial conditions, and/or both. When it comes to delineating between "good" and "bad", there's obviously no set rule, but the pace matters. Rapidly rising yields over a short time frame tend to push the stock-bond return correlation positive (equity-rates correlation negative) leading to diversification desperation or, more simply, a simultaneous selloff in stocks and bonds.

Complicating this immeasurably is the idea that the Powell Fed is demonstrably more data-dependent than the Yellen Fed. That perception among market participants makes everyone hyper-sensitive to incoming inflation data, which is why this week's Treasury selloff has everyone on high alert for the average hourly earnings print that will accompany Friday's jobs report. Wage growth accelerated at the fastest annual rate since 2009 in August and now, the worry is that a hotter-than-expected print for September will effectively transform "good" rate rise into "bad" rate rise in the form an inflation scare. Here's another quote from Nomura's McElligott:

It was last week's Fed meeting that really accelerated this interest rate sensitivity to the economic data when Chairman Powell reiterated just how data-dependent the Fed's policy normalization path will be going forward.

Critically, the data is forcing the market to catch up to the Fed dots. For instance, EDZ8Z9 has widened out markedly to ~57bps from under 34 as late as August:

(Bloomberg)

The more worried the market thinks the data-dependent Fed is about inflation and an overheating U.S. economy, the more convinced everyone will be about the persistence of tightening and that, in turn, has the potential to push real yields sharply higher, a scenario which is clearly negative for risk assets.

Real yields have jumped sharply this week, hitting 1.05% at one point:

(Bloomberg)

That's likely what weighed on stocks Thursday. Although equities pared losses later in the session, this was still one of the worst days in months:

(Heisenberg)

Meanwhile, panning out on breakevens and the term premium shows that investors aren't yet demanding compensation for inflation and duration risk which you could argue is a positive, but I would caution that if and when breakevens start widening out and the term premium starts rebuilding (if it ever does) that's only going to add to the pressure.

(Bloomberg)

The prospects for an inflation shock still seem remote and as long as that remains the case, bear steepening can be a positive for equities. Let me quote McElligott one more time:

It's this upgrading of R-star / neutral rate which is re-pricing the long-end of the curve. In the absence of an inflation shock (which would drive a front-end yield spike / 'power flattening' on 'accelerated Fed'), we are on track to grow faster than we are tightening.

Clearly, that's a precarious balance, especially given that there are any number of inherently subjective judgements baked into the equation.

What you should also note is that, as I mentioned on Wednesday evening, there's some pretty extreme positioning behind the market. It looks like real money longs were forced to throw in the towel on Wednesday and then again on Thursday (in overnight trading). Meanwhile, open interest data supports the notion that specs are adding to record shorts.

It's also possible that hedging costs are sapping foreign demand for Treasuries. Last Thursday, the 3-month EURUSD X-Ccy basis fell 25bps, the largest one-day move since 2009 and similar action unfolded in the 3-month USDJPY basis. That was the result of quarter-end effects and, specifically, the 3-month tenor capturing year-end, but the result was this:

(Bloomberg)

That's hedge yields turning negative for European and Japanese investors. Bill Gross thinks that might be behind some of the back up in rates as those foreign buyers are basically priced out of the market.

On top of that, it's possible that pension demand for the long end is waning after the expiration of favorable tax treatment. That's a highly contentious debate and while I won't delve deeply into it here, this discussion isn't complete without at least mentioning it (there's a ton more on it for those interested here).

Needless to say, there have been all manner of efforts over the past 36 hours to pin down what the exact level is on 10-year yields that flip the stock-bond return correlation positive (equity-rates correlation negative). Most of those efforts are pretty straightforward (read: simplistic), but if you want a nuanced take, here's one from Deutsche Bank's Aleksandar Kocic:

In the chart below we illustrate correlations between rates and SPX returns as a function of the terminal level of the bond risk premium at the end of each observation window. Between approximately 250 bp and 300 bp over r*, these correlations change sign such that a higher BRP accompanies lower equities. Noise around estimates of r* creates additional uncertainty around the precise equivalent level of yields at which this happens, but starting with the midpoint of the HLW and LW model r* estimates (currently around 70 bp), the implication is that the "red zone" for the change in correlation is a range from roughly 3.20% to 3.70% 10y Treasury yields.

It's also worth noting that according to JPMorgan's Marko Kolanovic, Powell might be inadvertently exacerbating the situation. The following is an excerpt from Marko's latest (more here) and again, the point is simply that the "we need more hikes" rhetoric may be at odds with the market's assessment of what's "needed" or at least, what's "desirable" from the perspective of equity investors who have become accustomed to a risk-asset-friendly Fed:

Multiple rate hikes are needed/appropriate" - equity markets see tightening of financial conditions and increased risks in 2018 compared to 2017: the USD is higher, market liquidity is lower, volatility (e.g. VIX) is higher, oil prices are higher, and political risks around trade wars, EM and Europe are all significantly greater. From an equity market perspective, these developments would not warrant higher interest rates. Higher interest rates would likely create further headwinds for consumer, housing, business financing and lending, and leverage of various trading strategies - thus increasing the potential risk of a policy error and a recession.

Whatever you want to believe about all of this, what I wanted to emphasize here is that Thursday was an example of what I meant yesterday when I said the following in the post linked here at the outset:

The market's interpretation of rising yields can turn on a dime.

I would encourage you to watch Friday's jobs report closely. If the average hourly earnings print is a big beat, it's likely to portend trouble ahead, especially if, for some reason, the headline payrolls number is underwhelming.

[Final note: This week's ADP and ISM numbers clearly suggest that the headline NFP number should be a beat, and it's unclear how the market would react to a beat on both the headline and AHE]

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.