Buffett Should Sell Apple: First Trillion Bagged While Risks Mount

From a deep-dive into the financials and valuation of AAPL (in a novel way), I'll show why the Oracle is stretching for the last pennies on $1 trillion, already bagged.

It contradicts long-held Buffett principles: Why the risks implicit in Apple’s growth vectors are not in the valuation. iPhones show flat volumes of recent - hardly a “secure moat."

Buffett’s first significant foray into technology was IBM in 2011 – an unmitigated flop during his short tenure. I regret to say BRK’s entry into Apple will prove equally disastrous.

During the dot.com boom, Buffett and Berkshire were heavily criticized for under-performing. Buffett’s response: “I don’t understand tech valuations.” The Oracle was later vindicated.

This article is daring. Not only do I dispute the wisdom of the world’s greatest investor, but I propose the most successful company in the world is a terrible investment for a buyer of Apple (AAPL) shares today. I denigrate Apple simply by the numbers - get ready for a stone-cold look at the income and valuation metrics in a novel way. I’ve reviewed numerous BRK annual letters and Buffett’s comments to highlight - in point form - where Apple shares violate his axioms.

Apple: The investor’s dream for the last decade

Before you conclude I’m deranged let me state that over the last decade, Apple’s growth in revenue, net income and sustenance of mouth-watering profit margins merit its status as the world’s most valuable company: The upgrade cycle of each new iPhone iteration offered a functionality that enabled steady increases in ASPs (average selling prices), a fee-paying walled garden of iPhone Services that captivated its users, this coupled with flawless execution by management all combine to produce a “financial portrait” over the last decade that’s nothing less than a masterpiece. The financial history (see graph below – pure numbers don’t lie) depicts an incredible story of a tech company that transformed itself into a top-tier, consumer-growth stock.

Apple changed the old paradigm of tech being hostage to cycles (waves of rising and falling revenue/profits) to become the premier consumer brand (rising sales and profit each successive quarter) envied by the world.

Here’s Apple’s 10-year history. The most effective way of portraying the dual trajectory of income and the value investors accorded it is by showing the percentage change in EBITDA (earnings before interest and depreciation/amortization) and/or net income of the company. This is compared to the enterprise value (EV or market capitalization plus debt).

The earnings history of the company is linked to the market value investors were willing to pay via the EV/EBITDA ratio below.

The graph over a 10-year time frame should reassure Apple shareholders. Profits (net income and EBITDA) grew roughly in tandem (817% and 853% respectively) with the enterprise value (1340%), now over $1 trillion. In other words the market value attributed to each dollar of profits has not changed much, as evidenced by the EV/EBITDA ratio that actually expanded slightly (from a paltry 8.9x to a reasonable 13.5X over the decade) as iPhone units and ASP’s rose relentlessly. I should stress this re-rating is entirely consistent with the shedding of Apple’s “cyclical-tech stripes.”

NB: I prefer EBITDA to net income and EV to market cap as this overrides any change in Apple’s debt/equity capital structure.

Now we come to something you didn’t know. The reader will see that the splitting of the past decade into two halves - the “wonder years” (2008-2013) and the second “darker half” (2013-2018), reveal a dramatic shift in the criterion of Apple’s rising market value. The wonder years witnessed a lockstep jump in sales and profits, with a slight compression in valuation. In contrast, in the darker second half, the continued ascent in enterprise value was achieved via a mere sliver of higher income and revenue

The insight derived from splitting the decade into two halves

The Wonder Years: 2008 – 2013

The Darker Half: 2013-2108

OK, look again at the two periods, in case you missed it.

These graphs should strike the Apple shareholder like a baseball bat. At the risk of repeating the obvious, I tabulate the two halves using the actual underlying financial metrics:

TTM 13 Oct ‘08 TTM Dec 4 ‘13 % 5yr change TTM 20Sept ‘18 % 5yr change % 10yr change Net Inc. $ bn 6.1 37.0 456% 56.1 51 % 817% EBITDA $ bn 8.8 57.0 477% 84.1 47% 853% Enterprise Value $ bn 78.6 485.0 471% 1,134 191% 1340% EV/EBITDA ratio 8.9X 8.4X -11% 13.5x 97% 51%

(Source: YCharts data set: 1h: 8 Sept ’08; 2h: 11dec 13 to 29 Sept ‘18)

The valuation insight of this article is derived from the fact that I’m using "%’age" change to provide a reference point. Apple’s current valuation is premised on maintaining its non-cyclical growth status into the future.

However, the ancient economic concept of “diminishing marginal returns” is about to unleash its wrath on Apple shareholders today. I show why the future fruit harvest is far from secure - the company is reaching much further afield (and for smaller harvests - remember Apple’s size) than the easy pickings to date.

Why Apple contravenes Buffett’s golden rules for investing

1. Buffett’s maxim of investing in a company with growing market share is broken for Apple. His methodology normally eschewed tech as it was too cyclical, but Apple is BRK’s largest holding as it’s a “consumer growth” company. Alas, the 2017 Annual Report suggests otherwise: iPhones, the dominant product (61% of sales) have actually declined over for the last three years.

2. As for the golden rule for profit margins, Buffett states: “High and rising operating margins. Earnings can be manipulated. Operating margins can’t be. That’s why they’re a great measure of a company’s true profitability.”

From the graph above the reader will instantly see that operating margins are not rising – in fact they are on a gradual decline (although gross margins have been sustained over the decade). The reader also must note the declining trend is despite iPhone Services (higher margin) growth (13% of mix in ‘17 vs. 8.5% in ’15). Sorry Buffett, Apple doesn’t pass your rule here.

3. Apple’s future growth in China

I’m not surprised. Now that China’s top income brackets have been penetrated, Apple will find future growth from China far more elusive. A recent quote from a Chinese smartphone expert:

In addition, some experts believe that Apple's market share may decrease even further, due to a slowing of the smartphone market, reduced carrier subsidies and fierce local hardware competition in China.

A good table says a thousand words.

4. Apple’s future growth in India

If an Apple bull shares Tim Cook’s enthusiasm for India, I urge you to read this article which offers detail on the digital landscape, including per-capita income levels and income inequality in India - it outlines why a unified and ubiquitous digital platform has been mandated by governments in both countries. In summary, Apple’s iOS harbors negligible scope of evolving as an integral part of the evolving ecosystem, as the entry-level iPhone is affordable only to the uppermost income brackets.

5. Apple’s iPhone services extending to non-US regions

I live in South Africa. I know the digital landscape here, in India and (less so) in China. I will state – with confidence – the benefits of being part of Android’s ecosystem, (mainly due to the network effect, the ubiquity, the cost and availability of apps) are far greater than Apple’s iOS. I concede I don’t understand the appeal of a $749 iPhone, when my Alcatel Idol 4S (cost $149) gives me as much functionality as I need. No doubt Apple bulls will tell me.

I will not delve into the superiority of the iPhone's aesthetics. I will not appraise the “cachet” of owning one, purely as a distinguishing feature of the elite. I direct you to my blogpost just published in the Indian Press which shows Samsung’s Galaxy Note 9 has an equivalent or superior tech specification on every metric when compared to the iPhone XR. Oh, and the Galaxy Note 9 costs 12% less. This epitomizes the landscape for the less-endowed “frontier markets” Apple hopes to capture. It contrasts starkly with an “enormous competitive strength 10 or 20 years from now.” (See Buffett’s very words from BRK’s 1996 Annual Letter.

Conclusion

We all learn. That’s why I revere Warren Buffett. Maybe he’ll read this and realize that Apple’s unprecedented success in the past is far from guaranteed, given the implicit risks in the growth vectors for tomorrow. These are risks and rules he's often repeated over the last four decades - they're virtually revered by his enormous following. I wonder if he’s reflected that if Apple doubles over the next five years, it would be the first and second combined-most valuable company in the world. I rest my case.

Disclosure: I am/we are short SPY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.